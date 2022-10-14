Read full article on original website
What to watch for on Oct. 20, 2022: Spot in City League finals up for grabs
If the rematch for a spot in the City League football championship game is as good as the battle for second place was, then the University Prep against Allderdice matchup Thursday should be a dandy. The Panthers and Ramblers met last week to close out the City League regular season...
Plum, Springdale among top seeds from A-K Valley focused on 1st-round WPIAL playoff foes
Despite temperatures in the low 40s Wednesday accompanied by rain and wind, 16 Alle-Kiski Valley boys and girls soccer teams felt the warmth of discovering the whos, whens and wheres of the upcoming WPIAL playoff tournaments. “There’s always conjecture about what the bracket is going to look like, and then...
