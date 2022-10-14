Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Historical Society Honors Its Members at Awards Ceremony and Dinner
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Jefferson County Historical Society presented its Lifetime Achievement Award to E.M. “Jack” and Jean Parker in recognition of their exceptional service and significant contributions to the success of the society over many, many years. Mrs. Parker accepted the award, presented by Traci...
explorejeffersonpa.com
‘Barktoberfest’ at Cousin Basils Deemed a Huge Success
CLARINGTON, Pa. (EYT) – Barktoberfest held on October 8th and 9th at Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar was considered a huge success!. The event took place on Saturday, October 8, and Sunday, October 9, with leashed dogs welcome but not required. According to Cousin Basils’ event coordinator Megan Hidinger,...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Misty
This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Misty. Misty is a young female Pomeranian and Jack Russell Terrier mix. She is spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, Misty is friendly and funny. To schedule an appointment to meet her, contact Gateway...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Veterans, Families Invited to Participate in Brookville High School’s Parade of Veterans
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — Veterans and families are invited to participate in a Parade of Veterans in Brookville on Friday, November 11. To participate, meet at Memorial Park no later than 9 a.m. on November 11. Departure will be at 9:30 a.m. The parade will travel down Pickering Street,...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Drought Watch Remains for Clearfield County, 19 Other Counties; Watch Lifted for 16 Counties
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced on Monday after a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force that drought watch has been lifted for 16 counties and remains for Clearfield and 19 other counties. Residents in those counties are asked to continue their voluntary...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Featured Local Job: Openings at Wagner Tarps; Earn Weekly Bonuses
Wagner Tarps, provider of durable, high-quality custom-made vinyl and mesh tarps for the trucking industry for over 25 years has immediate full-time openings at their Brookville facility. NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY, Wagner tarps will pay you to learn the trade!!. Positions are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. On-the-job...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Seeking Information on Damage to Gas Well in Oliver Township
OLIVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding damage to a gas well in Oliver Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, it was reported that an unknown person or persons caused damage to a gas well near 2983 River Road, in Oliver Township, Jefferson County.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Greek Beef Pitas
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Greek Beef Pitas – Sponsored by Next Step Therapy. -In a large skillet, cook beef, onion, and garlic over medium heat for 8-10 minutes, breaking up beef into crumbles; drain. Stir in oregano and 1/2 teaspoon salt. -In a small bowl, mix yogurt,...
explorejeffersonpa.com
SPONSORED: Great Financing Options Available at Clarion Ford on Several New Ford Models
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Take advantage of 1.9% financing for 36 months on several new Ford models including the new 2022 Bronco Sport or get 0.9% financing for 36 months on a new Ford Edge or a new Ford Explorer at Clarion Ford!. Get 0.9% financing for 36 months...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Driver Experiences ‘Coughing Fit,’ Vehicle Leaves Roadway, Collides With Mailbox
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A one-vehicle crash happened on Sunday evening on State Route 219 after a driver suffered a “coughing fit.”. According to DuBois-based State Police, the incident happened around 5:47 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, on State Route 219, in Washington Township, Jefferson County. Police...
explorejeffersonpa.com
AAA: Gas Prices Increase in Pa.
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — Gas prices are three cents higher in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.990 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.990. Average price during the week of October 10, 2022: $3.968. Average...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Teen Driver Loses Control, Collides with Pickup on Wilson Road
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area teen driver escaped injury after his vehicle spun out of control and collided with a pickup truck in Washington Township on Sunday afternoon. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash happened at 2:55 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, on Wilson Road in...
explorejeffersonpa.com
‘Big Mike’ is Unquestionably the Brookville Football Team’s Biggest Fan
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT/D9) — He is a fixture at the Brookville High School football field. On Fridays, he counts down the hours until he can go to the field house and begin his pregame routine. During the football game — home or away — he’s always encouraging. Always helpful. Always there for his friends and his team.
explorejeffersonpa.com
7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County
The seven-day weather forecast for the Jefferson County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. Today – A chance of rain and snow showers before 1pm, then a chance of rain showers. Cloudy, with a high near 44. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Vehicle Crashes into Church in Henderson Township
HENDERSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney say a car crashed into a church in Henderson Township on Thursday afternoon. According to police, the crash happened around 3:23 p.m. on Thursday, October 13, as a 2003 Toyota Corolla–operated by 37-year-old Anna M. Hullihen, of Punxsutawney–was traveling south on Big Run Prescottville Road, in Henderson Township, Jefferson County.
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Release Details on Two-Vehicle Crash Involving Brookville Woman
BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred last Wednesday afternoon on Twin Church Road involving a Brookville woman. According to police, the crash happened at 4:11 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12, at the intersection of Twin Church Road...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Coroner ID’s Man Who Drowned at Clarion Ramada
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker has released the identity of a 21-year-old man who drowned at the Ramada by Wyndham in Clarion on Monday night. Clarion Hospital EMS was called around 9:56 p.m. for a water rescue at Ramada by Wyndham at 45 Holiday Inn Road, just off State Route 68, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Woodland Woman Pleads Guilty to Conspiring to Distribute and Possess Methamphetamine
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A former resident of Clearfield County pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Cassandra Wallace, age 37, of Woodland, Pa., on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, pleaded guilty to Counts Two and Eleven of the...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Man Accused of Striking One State Trooper on Head, Spitting on Another Following Arrest
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A 64-year-old is accused of assaulting one state trooper and spitting on a another after he was arrested in Gaskill Township on Saturday. Court documents indicate criminal charges were filed against 64-year-old Frank James Emmell, of Patton, in Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Brockway Native Named PSAC West Special Teams Athlete of the Week for October 17
LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – Two days after kicking a 30-yard field goal with no time remaining to elevate his team to victory, Jarrett Esposito (Brockway, Pa./Brockway) earned Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) West Special Teams Athlete of the Week honors for October 17. (Photo by Breanna Stalsitz) Esposito had...
Comments / 0