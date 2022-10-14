ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana County, PA

Comments / 1

Police Seeking Information on Damage to Gas Well in Oliver Township

OLIVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding damage to a gas well in Oliver Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, it was reported that an unknown person or persons caused damage to a gas well near 2983 River Road, in Oliver Township, Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
Punxsy Man Accused of Firing Weapon, Assaulting Woman During Domestic Dispute

HENDERSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsy man is behind bars after police say he fired a weapon and assaulted a woman during a domestic dispute in Henderson Township. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 45-year-old David Joseph Sullivan, of Punxsutawney, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
Vehicle Crashes into Church in Henderson Township

HENDERSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney say a car crashed into a church in Henderson Township on Thursday afternoon. According to police, the crash happened around 3:23 p.m. on Thursday, October 13, as a 2003 Toyota Corolla–operated by 37-year-old Anna M. Hullihen, of Punxsutawney–was traveling south on Big Run Prescottville Road, in Henderson Township, Jefferson County.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
Coroner ID’s Man Who Drowned at Clarion Ramada

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker has released the identity of a 21-year-old man who drowned at the Ramada by Wyndham in Clarion on Monday night. Clarion Hospital EMS was called around 9:56 p.m. for a water rescue at Ramada by Wyndham at 45 Holiday Inn Road, just off State Route 68, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.
CLARION, PA
Teen Driver Loses Control, Collides with Pickup on Wilson Road

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area teen driver escaped injury after his vehicle spun out of control and collided with a pickup truck in Washington Township on Sunday afternoon. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash happened at 2:55 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, on Wilson Road in...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
AAA: Gas Prices Increase in Pa.

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — Gas prices are three cents higher in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.990 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.990. Average price during the week of October 10, 2022: $3.968. Average...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Misty

This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Misty. Misty is a young female Pomeranian and Jack Russell Terrier mix. She is spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, Misty is friendly and funny. To schedule an appointment to meet her, contact Gateway...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County

The seven-day weather forecast for the Jefferson County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. Today – A chance of rain and snow showers before 1pm, then a chance of rain showers. Cloudy, with a high near 44. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
Featured Local Job: Multiple Full & Part-Time Positions at Cousin Basils

Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar, in Clarington, is currently hiring cooks, dishwashers, hosts, and hostesses. The restaurant is offering $11.00 to $15.00 per hour based on experience and position. Health insurance is also provided. Applicants must possess the following qualities:. Friendly and positive attitude. Reliable, dedicated, and strong work ethic.
CLARINGTON, PA
Featured Local Job: Openings at Wagner Tarps; Earn Weekly Bonuses

Wagner Tarps, provider of durable, high-quality custom-made vinyl and mesh tarps for the trucking industry for over 25 years has immediate full-time openings at their Brookville facility. NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY, Wagner tarps will pay you to learn the trade!!. Positions are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. On-the-job...
BROOKVILLE, PA
‘Barktoberfest’ at Cousin Basils Deemed a Huge Success

CLARINGTON, Pa. (EYT) – Barktoberfest held on October 8th and 9th at Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar was considered a huge success!. The event took place on Saturday, October 8, and Sunday, October 9, with leashed dogs welcome but not required. According to Cousin Basils’ event coordinator Megan Hidinger,...
CLARINGTON, PA
Brookville Equipment Corporation Student Spotlight: Braeden Long and Logan Girt

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Brookville Equipment Corporation would like to commend students Braeden Long and Logan Girt from Brookville Area High School on their tremendous leadership and perseverance. Braeden Long, Senior (pictured left). Braeden has been playing football for as long as he can remember. When he was informed...
BROOKVILLE, PA

