Interview: Pierce Brosnan on the Past and Future of ‘Black Adam’s Doctor Fate
“You go right ahead, Matt. Give me your best shot.”. The unmistakable voice on the other end of the phone beckoning me for questions belongs to Pierce Brosnan. I know it well. I grew up watching Brosnan in a series of movies all through the 1990s; Mrs. Doubtfire, Dante’s Peak, his wildly underrated remake of The Thomas Crown Affair, and of course, four James Bond adventures, starting with 1995’s GoldenEye. At 69, Brosnan may be a bit older than in his 007 days, but he still has that same crisp, clear voice. When he asks where I’m calling from and I tell him Brooklyn, he responds “Ah ... lovely Brooklyn,” in a way that makes it sound like the most idyllic spot on Earth.
Marvel Puts ‘Blade’ Movie on Hold
Blade was nearly ready to begin shooting, after undergoing a lengthy pre-production phase in Atlanta. Unfortunately, the film’s now on hold after former director Bassam Tariq left the project. Tariq departed in late September, and ever since then, Marvel has been looking for someone to replace him. Wouldn’t any number of up-and-coming directors be champing at the bit to get in the director’s chair for Marvel?
A ‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel With Lindsay Lohan? Jamie Lee Curtis Would Like to See It
Jamie Lee Curtis is no stranger to reprising past roles. And if it were up to her, she'd love to revisit her role in Freaky Friday. While in Mexico City to promote her most recent movie, Halloween Ends, Curtis shared she would be open to making another Freaky Friday movie with co-star Lindsay Lohan.
Why Is ‘Negroni Sbagliato With Prosecco’ Trending? Blame This ‘House of the Dragon’ Star
What is a "Negroni Sbagliato with Prosecco"? And why is everyone talking about it?. A viral clip of House of the Dragon star Emma D'Arcy has fans thirsty in more than one way. In a TikTok with over 6 million views, costars D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke discuss their favorite adult beverages during a "Get to Know Me" interview segment for HBO Max.
‘Violent Night’ Trailer Finally Gives Us a ‘Die Hard’ Starring Santa Claus
I thought I had seen every single possible permutation of the Die Hard formula — or at least I had exhausted my desire to see any further permutations. But then came Violent Night. Which is basically Die Hard on Christmas — well, okay Die Hard was Die Hard on Christmas, that is true. But this Die Hard on Christmas actually features Santa Claus in the John McClane role.
Martin Scorsese to Direct ‘Gangs of New York’ Series
There are a few instances of directors remaking their own work, like Alfred Hitchcock redoing The Man Who Knew Too Much in 1956, some 22 years after his initial version. But how about a director adapting his own movie as a TV show? That’s a really unusual twist. That’s...
‘Harry Potter’ Star Robbie Coltrane Dead at 72
Harry Potter and James Bond actor Robbie Coltrane died Friday (Oct. 14). He was 72. In a statement to the BBC, Coltrane's agent Belinda Wright announced the actor's passing and praised him for his talent and his ability to bring joy to others. "He will probably be best remembered for...
Selma Blair Chokes Back Tears After ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Exit Due to Health Concerns: ‘My Heart Is Broken’
Each season, “Most Memorable Year” night is the most emotional episode of “Dancing With the Stars.” Monday night’s episode was no different when the evening came to an end with Selma Blair and Sasha Farber saying goodbye to the competition. In a pre-recorded packaged, Blair told her partner that she couldn’t continue due to health concerns connected to her multiple sclerosis. The duo hugged close while watching the package from inside the ballroom. “I had these MRIs and the results came back and it just all adds up to… I can’t go on with the competition,” she said. “With a chronic illness,...
A Recent Statement By Patricia Field Might Explain The Real Reason Miranda Hobbes Was So Poorly Dressed
Patricia Field recently made some subtly rude comments about Cynthia Nixon. Now we are wondering, is that why Miranda Hobbes was always dressed so poorly?
Dwayne Johnson ‘Optimistic’ About a Marvel/DC Crossover Movie
Comic-book fans have gotten incredibly spoiled in the last few years. Concepts that seemed totally impossible just a decade or two ago — like an interconnected cinematic universe of superheroes that mirrored the structure of comics and built to massive crossover movies — are now commonplace. We are living in the world nerds used to dream about to disassociate while jocks gave them wedgies.
Madonna Christens Viral ‘Period Ahh Period Uhh’ Song With Sexy TikTok
Madonna is officially in her TikTok era. The Queen of Pop went viral Oct. 9 for participating in a TikTok trend where she seemingly came out. She also joined TikTok personality Terri Joe on a livestream Oct. 13. Now, she's back at it again with a video set to the...
Netflix reportedly delays Harry and Meghan documentary following backlash to The Crown season 5
Netflix has delayed the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s forthcoming documentary series due to the anticipated response to The Crown season five, reports have claimed.The first project as part of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s rumoured $100m (£88m) deal with the streaming service, the documentary series was unofficially slated for release on Netflix in December.Despite no official date being announced, bosses at Netflix had said that they hoped the documentary, parts of which were filmed at Harry and Meghan’s Montecito estate, would follow weeks after The Crown.However, with negative press already surrounding the launch of the...
Khloe Kardashian Tells Kanye West to Stop ‘Using Our Family’ to Deflect His Scandals
Following Kanye West's most recent slew of bizarre Instagram posts and rants, Khloe Kardashian left a lengthy comment on the rapper's Instagram in defense of her sister Kim Kardashian. Kanye's most recent controversy includes wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt at his Yeezy show, after which he faced the backlash...
Demi Lovato Postpones Holy Fvck Tour Date After Losing Voice
Demi Lovato has postponed one of their tour dates. On Wednesday (Oct. 5), Lovato announced the postponement of their Rosemont, Ill., tour stop due to voice loss. "Rosemont, today I woke up and had absolutely no voice," Lovato shared in a statement posted to Instagram. The statement continued:. I’m so...
Apparently Cookie Monster Has A Real Name?
I grew up watching Sesame Street. The show helped teach me to read. Then I had kids of my own and watched hours and hours of the show with them. My oldest daughter’s favorite was Elmo, but she also really loved Cookie Monster. So we had multiple Cookie Monster toys and stuffed animals in the house for years. We’d read Cookie Monster books, and I’d read them in a Cookie Monster voice.
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Opening Credits: What’s That Song?
Hocus Pocus 2 debuted on Disney+ on Sept. 30 and it immediately cast a spell on fans all across the world. Aside from the general nostalgia for the original 1993 film, many viewers took an interest in the sequel's soundtrack — in particular the song that plays right after the opening of the film sequence, when the movie flashes forward to present day.
‘Frasier’ Sequel Series Officially Coming to Paramount+
Despite starting as a spin-off of Cheers, Frasier is one of the most critically-acclaimed sitcoms of all time... And now, he’s getting a sequel. The show saw Dr. psychotherapist Frasier Crane running his own radio show, on which he would offer advice to various callers. It’s easy to think that the premise wouldn't translate to TV very well, but Frasier was seen as a classy, high-brow endeavor, and also very funny.
‘RRR’ Launches Oscars Best Picture Campaign
RRR is monumental. Not just as a foreign film, but as a film in general. For those unfamiliar, RRR is an Indian film which tells the story of two actual historical figures living under British rule. While the characters are real, the film is thoroughly embellished. If it wasn’t, we wouldn’t have some of the insane action scenes, the excellent musical numbers, or the expertly choreographed dance sequences.
Janet Jackson and Paris Jackson Reunite: ‘My Beautiful Niece’ (PHOTO)
Janet Jackson posted a rare photo with her niece Paris Jackson on Friday (Oct. 7). The photo was snapped at a party during Paris Fashion Week in France. "So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson," Janet captioned the post. Paris replied with a black heart in the comments.
‘Wendell & Wild’ Trailer Released, Featuring Key And Peele
The official trailer for the long-awaited Netflix movie Wendell & Wild has finally dropped. The movie is a claymation comedy horror starring the famous sketch duo of Keegan Michael-Key and Jordan Peele. In the director's chair, we have Henry Sellick, famous for other movies in a similar vein, such as The Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline.
