ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

Related
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

100-year-old time capsule found in downtown Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — On October 12,Heritage Trust Company and the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum revealed the contents of a 100-year-old time capsule that was recently discovered in the downtown area. The capsule was found inside the Heritage Building, located at 621 N. Robinson Avenue, which originally was built as a Masonic Temple for Oklahoma-area freemasons. As a photo, courtesy of the Oklahoma Historical Society, and an article published in The Daily Oklahoman on Saturday, Oct. 14, 1922 reveals, “the time capsule was placed...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Players needed for Friday fun in Yukon

A Yukon non-profit helping ministry is looking for supporters to “play their best cards” – and other table games – at an upcoming biannual benefit. Compassionate Hands will present its Fall Card Party from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 at Town & Country Christian Church, 2200 S Cornwell.
YUKON, OK
oklahoma Sooner

OU Mourns the Loss of Owen Hewett

NORMAN – The University of Oklahoma track and field and cross country community mourns the loss of former team manager and longtime supporter Owen Hewett, who passed away Sunday morning. He was 84. Hewett served as the track and field team manager from 1956-60 and remained a dedicated backer...
NORMAN, OK
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Midwest City, OK

Midwest City is a great place to enjoy some delicious food! There are plenty of wonderful restaurants to choose from, whether you’re looking for a casual meal or something more upscale. We tried and reviewed our favorite restaurants in Midwest City, so you can make your dining decision with...
MIDWEST CITY, OK
Oklahoma Daily

‘Let your life speak’: OU’s ‘Unity’ jerseys carry special meaning for Prentice Gautt’s family, players who designed and wore them

Sandra Gautt led her 15-year-old godson around OU’s campus Friday, hoping to immerse him in the knowledge of her late husband, former Sooners running back Prentice Gautt. They touched the grass of Owen Field that Prentice once graced, toured the Prentice Gautt Academic Center on the north end of Oklahoma Memorial Stadium and listened to stories from those who knew Prentice well.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

OKC Zoo Safari Lights, popular holiday event, to return

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Zoo Safari Lights, the popular holiday event, is set to return. The OKC Zoo Safari Lights, presented by OG&E, provides both a drive-thru and an expanded walk-thru experience. There are more than 70 themed light sculptures, interactive displays, and new activities such as an opening night fun run, a sensory-friendly night and dinner with Santa.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okctalk.com

Renovation underway at Classen Circle

Just weeks after the iconic First Christian Church was demolished, full restoration of another Oklahoma City landmark has commenced. The buildings at what was Classen Circle, the historic Donnay Building and the structure that has housed Classen Grill, are receiving a much-needed renovation. Developers Nick Preftakes and Caleb Hill bought...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU president announces $2B fundraising campaign for higher education

OU President Joseph Harroz Jr announced a $2 billion fundraising campaign during the “A Time to Celebrate, a Time to Lead” gala Friday evening at the Lloyd Noble Center. "Lead On: The University of Oklahoma’s Campaign for the Future," which began development in July 2020, pledges to raise $2 billion by June 30, 2027. $500 million of the funds will go towards scholarships and student support, with an additional $300 million allocated to support recruitment and retention of faculty.
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU Daily earns 19 Oklahoma SPJ honors, including for First Amendment, investigative, government reporting

The staff of the OU Daily earned 19 honors Saturday night at the Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists’ banquet in Lawton. Competing against professionals, the Daily was presented the organization’s top overall honor, the 2022 Carter Bradley First Amendment Award, for work produced in 2021 that aimed to reset norms around transparency at OU and in Norman. Its winning entry included stories that:
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU football: Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after Kansas win

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday for his performance in the Sooners' 52-42 win over Kansas on Saturday. Gabriel, a redshirt junior, completed 29-of-42 passes for 403 yards and threw touchdown passes to wide receiver Theo Wease and tight end Brayden Willis. The Mililani, Hawaii native, also rushed for one touchdown on 10 carries for 37 yards.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Contents of 100-year-old time capsule revealed in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — The contents of a 100-year-old time capsule were revealed in Oklahoma City. The capsule was found in a cornerstone of the Heritage Building downtown. One hundred years ago, the Heritage Building was a masonic temple for Oklahoma-area freemasons. During the building’s construction, the capsule was left...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Aviation training course available for students in Oklahoma high schools

MUSTANG, Okla. — A state-of-the-art training course is now available for students in Oklahoma high schools. The course is available for students as young as freshmen to get real, hands-on experience. Not only does the program expose the students to something they might not have experienced before, but it also hopes to tackle an expected problem down the road.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma Daily

OU volleyball: Sooners drop 3rd-straight match, falling 3-1 to Iowa State in Norman

Oklahoma (11-7,1-5 Big 12) failed to end its two-match losing streak against Iowa State (12-7, 4-2) in a 3-1 loss Saturday evening. A win would’ve greatly benefitted Oklahoma as it sits second to last in the Big 12 standings and is struggling to find wins amid a tough conference schedule.The Sooners took control early in the first set thanks to Sophomore Megan Wilson’s seven kills and an additional kill from graduate middle blocker Adria Oliver.
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy