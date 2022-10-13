Read full article on original website
100-year-old time capsule found in downtown Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — On October 12,Heritage Trust Company and the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum revealed the contents of a 100-year-old time capsule that was recently discovered in the downtown area. The capsule was found inside the Heritage Building, located at 621 N. Robinson Avenue, which originally was built as a Masonic Temple for Oklahoma-area freemasons. As a photo, courtesy of the Oklahoma Historical Society, and an article published in The Daily Oklahoman on Saturday, Oct. 14, 1922 reveals, “the time capsule was placed...
Players needed for Friday fun in Yukon
A Yukon non-profit helping ministry is looking for supporters to “play their best cards” – and other table games – at an upcoming biannual benefit. Compassionate Hands will present its Fall Card Party from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 at Town & Country Christian Church, 2200 S Cornwell.
OU Mourns the Loss of Owen Hewett
NORMAN – The University of Oklahoma track and field and cross country community mourns the loss of former team manager and longtime supporter Owen Hewett, who passed away Sunday morning. He was 84. Hewett served as the track and field team manager from 1956-60 and remained a dedicated backer...
'Tulsa King' World Premiere Trailer Starring Sylvester Stallone Revealed
The latest show filmed right here in Oklahoma has released it's world premiere trailer. Paramount Plus revealed the trailer for "Tulsa King", starring Sylvester Stallone, about one month ahead of the show's Nov. 13 release date. You can watch the trailer in the tweet below. The new show filmed scenes...
13 Best Restaurants in Midwest City, OK
Midwest City is a great place to enjoy some delicious food! There are plenty of wonderful restaurants to choose from, whether you’re looking for a casual meal or something more upscale. We tried and reviewed our favorite restaurants in Midwest City, so you can make your dining decision with...
‘Let your life speak’: OU’s ‘Unity’ jerseys carry special meaning for Prentice Gautt’s family, players who designed and wore them
Sandra Gautt led her 15-year-old godson around OU’s campus Friday, hoping to immerse him in the knowledge of her late husband, former Sooners running back Prentice Gautt. They touched the grass of Owen Field that Prentice once graced, toured the Prentice Gautt Academic Center on the north end of Oklahoma Memorial Stadium and listened to stories from those who knew Prentice well.
OKC Zoo Safari Lights, popular holiday event, to return
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Zoo Safari Lights, the popular holiday event, is set to return. The OKC Zoo Safari Lights, presented by OG&E, provides both a drive-thru and an expanded walk-thru experience. There are more than 70 themed light sculptures, interactive displays, and new activities such as an opening night fun run, a sensory-friendly night and dinner with Santa.
Renovation underway at Classen Circle
Just weeks after the iconic First Christian Church was demolished, full restoration of another Oklahoma City landmark has commenced. The buildings at what was Classen Circle, the historic Donnay Building and the structure that has housed Classen Grill, are receiving a much-needed renovation. Developers Nick Preftakes and Caleb Hill bought...
Reunion held before Oklahoma’s first Islamic school and mosque is torn down
OKLAHOMA CITY — Former students gathered over the weekend for a reunion before the first Islamic school and mosque in Oklahoma is torn down. The Mu'min Academy was founded in the 1960s. The academy's reunion in northwest Oklahoma City included former students and teachers remembering some of their favorite times there.
OU president announces $2B fundraising campaign for higher education
OU President Joseph Harroz Jr announced a $2 billion fundraising campaign during the “A Time to Celebrate, a Time to Lead” gala Friday evening at the Lloyd Noble Center. "Lead On: The University of Oklahoma’s Campaign for the Future," which began development in July 2020, pledges to raise $2 billion by June 30, 2027. $500 million of the funds will go towards scholarships and student support, with an additional $300 million allocated to support recruitment and retention of faculty.
OU Daily earns 19 Oklahoma SPJ honors, including for First Amendment, investigative, government reporting
The staff of the OU Daily earned 19 honors Saturday night at the Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists’ banquet in Lawton. Competing against professionals, the Daily was presented the organization’s top overall honor, the 2022 Carter Bradley First Amendment Award, for work produced in 2021 that aimed to reset norms around transparency at OU and in Norman. Its winning entry included stories that:
OU football: Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after Kansas win
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday for his performance in the Sooners' 52-42 win over Kansas on Saturday. Gabriel, a redshirt junior, completed 29-of-42 passes for 403 yards and threw touchdown passes to wide receiver Theo Wease and tight end Brayden Willis. The Mililani, Hawaii native, also rushed for one touchdown on 10 carries for 37 yards.
Oklahoma's Alternate Uniforms Didn't Beat KU, But Players Drew Energy, Unity From Them
The return of Dillon Gabriel was different from last week, and so were the "UNITY" jerseys and color scheme, but ultimately the Sooners just played better across the board.
OKC Officials Releasing More Canton Lake Water
Oklahoma City officials are expected to release more water from Canton Lake to raise Lake Hefner's levels in Oklahoma City by about two feet. The Water Utilities Trust, which services about 1.4 million Oklahoma residents, said the decision was made to meet Central Oklahoma's water needs. This is the second...
‘He’s a fraud’: OK homeowner claims he was conned out of $30k for unfinished pool
A summer paradise is what a man living in Bethany was promised, but instead, he says he was left empty handed and out thousands of dollars.
Photos: Dozens of adoptable dogs, cats in need of loving homes in OKC
Workers at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare are searching for loving homes for dozens of adorable dogs and cats.
Aviation training course available for students in Oklahoma high schools
MUSTANG, Okla. — A state-of-the-art training course is now available for students in Oklahoma high schools. The course is available for students as young as freshmen to get real, hands-on experience. Not only does the program expose the students to something they might not have experienced before, but it also hopes to tackle an expected problem down the road.
OU soccer: Sooners fall 2-1 at Kansas State; Bailey Wesco scores lone goal
Oklahoma (7-5-3, 2-3-1 Big 12) fell to Kansas State (6-8-2, 2-4-1) 2-1 on Sunday afternoon in Manhattan. Oklahoma finished the game with an aggressive 15 shots, seven on goal, and two yellow cards. Senior forward Bri Amos led the charge for the Sooners with three shots and one yellow card.
OU volleyball: Sooners drop 3rd-straight match, falling 3-1 to Iowa State in Norman
Oklahoma (11-7,1-5 Big 12) failed to end its two-match losing streak against Iowa State (12-7, 4-2) in a 3-1 loss Saturday evening. A win would’ve greatly benefitted Oklahoma as it sits second to last in the Big 12 standings and is struggling to find wins amid a tough conference schedule.The Sooners took control early in the first set thanks to Sophomore Megan Wilson’s seven kills and an additional kill from graduate middle blocker Adria Oliver.
