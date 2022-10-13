Read full article on original website
yukonprogressnews.com
Players needed for Friday fun in Yukon
A Yukon non-profit helping ministry is looking for supporters to “play their best cards” – and other table games – at an upcoming biannual benefit. Compassionate Hands will present its Fall Card Party from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 at Town & Country Christian Church, 2200 S Cornwell.
Exclusive sneak peek of abandoned Crossroads Mall in South Oklahoma City set to soon reopen
The people in charge of revamping the Crossroads Mall, also known to some as the “Zombie Mall” near the Oklahoma City interchange of I-240 and I-35, are working hard to beautify the abandoned mall. KFOR got an exclusive sneak peak of the progress and what the mall will hopefully soon offer.
Community Rallies Around Local Restaurant Owners After Viral TikTok
A viral video is helping a local family during a health scare that forced them to temporarily close their restaurant. Daniel and his wife opened Tokyo Moon in Oklahoma City six years ago, never expecting to have to close until suddenly their son was at OU Children’s fighting for his life.
'Tulsa King' World Premiere Trailer Starring Sylvester Stallone Revealed
The latest show filmed right here in Oklahoma has released it's world premiere trailer. Paramount Plus revealed the trailer for "Tulsa King", starring Sylvester Stallone, about one month ahead of the show's Nov. 13 release date. You can watch the trailer in the tweet below. The new show filmed scenes...
KFOR
Freeze Watches / Warnings up for portions of Oklahoma next two nights!
Freeze Watches are up for all of central Oklahoma Monday Night and Tuesday Night. Freeze Warnings for areas north and east of OKC for the same time period! I think the best chance for a light freeze / frost in OKC is Wednesday AM! Prepare to protect the plants! The reason…a secondary surge of colder, dry air is heading south into Oklahoma next couple of days from Canada! However, it won’t last long! Expect a very quick warm up with temps rising into the 70s and 80s by the end of this week!
Photos: Dozens of adoptable dogs, cats in need of loving homes in OKC
Workers at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare are searching for loving homes for dozens of adorable dogs and cats.
KOCO
Reunion held before Oklahoma’s first Islamic school and mosque is torn down
OKLAHOMA CITY — Former students gathered over the weekend for a reunion before the first Islamic school and mosque in Oklahoma is torn down. The Mu'min Academy was founded in the 1960s. The academy's reunion in northwest Oklahoma City included former students and teachers remembering some of their favorite times there.
OKC Officials Releasing More Canton Lake Water
Oklahoma City officials are expected to release more water from Canton Lake to raise Lake Hefner's levels in Oklahoma City by about two feet. The Water Utilities Trust, which services about 1.4 million Oklahoma residents, said the decision was made to meet Central Oklahoma's water needs. This is the second...
‘He’s a fraud’: OK homeowner claims he was conned out of $30k for unfinished pool
A summer paradise is what a man living in Bethany was promised, but instead, he says he was left empty handed and out thousands of dollars.
KOCO
Family of OU meteorology student killed in accident launches foundation
NORMAN, Okla. — The family of a University of Oklahoma meteorology student killed in an accident has launched a foundation. It has been nearly six months since the death of their son, Nicholas Nair. Since then, his family has launched a scholarship foundation. Nair was one of three OU...
KOCO
Aviation training course available for students in Oklahoma high schools
MUSTANG, Okla. — A state-of-the-art training course is now available for students in Oklahoma high schools. The course is available for students as young as freshmen to get real, hands-on experience. Not only does the program expose the students to something they might not have experienced before, but it also hopes to tackle an expected problem down the road.
Oklahoma Daily
‘Let your life speak’: OU’s ‘Unity’ jerseys carry special meaning for Prentice Gautt’s family, players who designed and wore them
Sandra Gautt led her 15-year-old godson around OU’s campus Friday, hoping to immerse him in the knowledge of her late husband, former Sooners running back Prentice Gautt. They touched the grass of Owen Field that Prentice once graced, toured the Prentice Gautt Academic Center on the north end of Oklahoma Memorial Stadium and listened to stories from those who knew Prentice well.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
KTUL
'They're being secretive': UCO students react to impending program, major evaluations
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Classes at the University of Central Oklahoma could soon look very different. It all depends on how program evaluations go next week. A staff member, who wants to remain anonymous, sent Fox 25 an email from school leaders. The email says there could be plans to combine, or remove certain programs and majors:
One person dead in Oklahoma City house fire
Authorities say one person is dead following a house fire on Sunday afternoon.
Oklahoma Daily
OU president announces $2B fundraising campaign for higher education
OU President Joseph Harroz Jr announced a $2 billion fundraising campaign during the “A Time to Celebrate, a Time to Lead” gala Friday evening at the Lloyd Noble Center. "Lead On: The University of Oklahoma’s Campaign for the Future," which began development in July 2020, pledges to raise $2 billion by June 30, 2027. $500 million of the funds will go towards scholarships and student support, with an additional $300 million allocated to support recruitment and retention of faculty.
Oklahoma baby in need of life-saving bone marrow transplant
An Oklahoma family is on a mission to save their baby girl's life, but they need your help.
blackchronicle.com
Police: Fast-food issue leads to dangerous encounter
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after an encounter at a fast-food restaurant took a dangerous turn. Around 7:30 p.m. on March 19, a man went to Church’s Chicken near S.E. 44th and Sunnylane and ordered through the drive-thru. At some point, investigators say the suspect became...
Oklahoma Daily
OU Daily earns 19 Oklahoma SPJ honors, including for First Amendment, investigative, government reporting
The staff of the OU Daily earned 19 honors Saturday night at the Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists’ banquet in Lawton. Competing against professionals, the Daily was presented the organization’s top overall honor, the 2022 Carter Bradley First Amendment Award, for work produced in 2021 that aimed to reset norms around transparency at OU and in Norman. Its winning entry included stories that:
