Norman, OK

okctalk.com

Renovation underway at Classen Circle

Just weeks after the iconic First Christian Church was demolished, full restoration of another Oklahoma City landmark has commenced. The buildings at what was Classen Circle, the historic Donnay Building and the structure that has housed Classen Grill, are receiving a much-needed renovation. Developers Nick Preftakes and Caleb Hill bought...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

100-year-old time capsule found in downtown Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — On October 12,Heritage Trust Company and the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum revealed the contents of a 100-year-old time capsule that was recently discovered in the downtown area. The capsule was found inside the Heritage Building, located at 621 N. Robinson Avenue, which originally was built as a Masonic Temple for Oklahoma-area freemasons. As a photo, courtesy of the Oklahoma Historical Society, and an article published in The Daily Oklahoman on Saturday, Oct. 14, 1922 reveals, “the time capsule was placed...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Midwest City, OK

Midwest City is a great place to enjoy some delicious food! There are plenty of wonderful restaurants to choose from, whether you’re looking for a casual meal or something more upscale. We tried and reviewed our favorite restaurants in Midwest City, so you can make your dining decision with...
MIDWEST CITY, OK
oklahoma Sooner

OU Mourns the Loss of Owen Hewett

NORMAN – The University of Oklahoma track and field and cross country community mourns the loss of former team manager and longtime supporter Owen Hewett, who passed away Sunday morning. He was 84. Hewett served as the track and field team manager from 1956-60 and remained a dedicated backer...
NORMAN, OK
foxsanantonio.com

Mother says she found son 2 miles from elementary school during dismissal

MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — An Oklahoma mother was shocked after arriving at Winding Creek Elementary School to pick up her son, Elyjah, on Thursday -- only to find that her son's whereabouts were unknown. Dajia Rogers told KOKH she eventually found him unharmed two miles from the school. But...
MOORE, OK
KOCO

Contents of 100-year-old time capsule revealed in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — The contents of a 100-year-old time capsule were revealed in Oklahoma City. The capsule was found in a cornerstone of the Heritage Building downtown. One hundred years ago, the Heritage Building was a masonic temple for Oklahoma-area freemasons. During the building’s construction, the capsule was left...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Aviation training course available for students in Oklahoma high schools

MUSTANG, Okla. — A state-of-the-art training course is now available for students in Oklahoma high schools. The course is available for students as young as freshmen to get real, hands-on experience. Not only does the program expose the students to something they might not have experienced before, but it also hopes to tackle an expected problem down the road.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma Daily

‘Let your life speak’: OU’s ‘Unity’ jerseys carry special meaning for Prentice Gautt’s family, players who designed and wore them

Sandra Gautt led her 15-year-old godson around OU’s campus Friday, hoping to immerse him in the knowledge of her late husband, former Sooners running back Prentice Gautt. They touched the grass of Owen Field that Prentice once graced, toured the Prentice Gautt Academic Center on the north end of Oklahoma Memorial Stadium and listened to stories from those who knew Prentice well.
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU Daily earns 19 Oklahoma SPJ honors, including for First Amendment, investigative, government reporting

The staff of the OU Daily earned 19 honors Saturday night at the Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists’ banquet in Lawton. Competing against professionals, the Daily was presented the organization’s top overall honor, the 2022 Carter Bradley First Amendment Award, for work produced in 2021 that aimed to reset norms around transparency at OU and in Norman. Its winning entry included stories that:
NORMAN, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Oklahoma manslaughter suspect arrested in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested a man wanted for manslaughter in Oklahoma. According to the Wichita County Jail inmate roster, Jose Manuel Garcia III, of Duncan, Ok, was arrested in Wichita Falls Saturday on a manslaughter warrant from Stephens County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said on February 13, 2022, troopers responded to an […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX

