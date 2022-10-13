Read full article on original website
okctalk.com
Renovation underway at Classen Circle
Just weeks after the iconic First Christian Church was demolished, full restoration of another Oklahoma City landmark has commenced. The buildings at what was Classen Circle, the historic Donnay Building and the structure that has housed Classen Grill, are receiving a much-needed renovation. Developers Nick Preftakes and Caleb Hill bought...
Community Rallies Around Local Restaurant Owners After Viral TikTok
A viral video is helping a local family during a health scare that forced them to temporarily close their restaurant. Daniel and his wife opened Tokyo Moon in Oklahoma City six years ago, never expecting to have to close until suddenly their son was at OU Children’s fighting for his life.
100-year-old time capsule found in downtown Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — On October 12,Heritage Trust Company and the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum revealed the contents of a 100-year-old time capsule that was recently discovered in the downtown area. The capsule was found inside the Heritage Building, located at 621 N. Robinson Avenue, which originally was built as a Masonic Temple for Oklahoma-area freemasons. As a photo, courtesy of the Oklahoma Historical Society, and an article published in The Daily Oklahoman on Saturday, Oct. 14, 1922 reveals, “the time capsule was placed...
Photos: Dozens of adoptable dogs, cats in need of loving homes in OKC
Workers at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare are searching for loving homes for dozens of adorable dogs and cats.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Midwest City, OK
Midwest City is a great place to enjoy some delicious food! There are plenty of wonderful restaurants to choose from, whether you’re looking for a casual meal or something more upscale. We tried and reviewed our favorite restaurants in Midwest City, so you can make your dining decision with...
Oklahoma baby in need of life-saving bone marrow transplant
An Oklahoma family is on a mission to save their baby girl's life, but they need your help.
oklahoma Sooner
OU Mourns the Loss of Owen Hewett
NORMAN – The University of Oklahoma track and field and cross country community mourns the loss of former team manager and longtime supporter Owen Hewett, who passed away Sunday morning. He was 84. Hewett served as the track and field team manager from 1956-60 and remained a dedicated backer...
foxsanantonio.com
Mother says she found son 2 miles from elementary school during dismissal
MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — An Oklahoma mother was shocked after arriving at Winding Creek Elementary School to pick up her son, Elyjah, on Thursday -- only to find that her son's whereabouts were unknown. Dajia Rogers told KOKH she eventually found him unharmed two miles from the school. But...
KOCO
Contents of 100-year-old time capsule revealed in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — The contents of a 100-year-old time capsule were revealed in Oklahoma City. The capsule was found in a cornerstone of the Heritage Building downtown. One hundred years ago, the Heritage Building was a masonic temple for Oklahoma-area freemasons. During the building’s construction, the capsule was left...
Dog who was abandoned in OKC becomes Internet sensation
An Oklahoma City dog who was left abandoned is now winning hearts across the nation.
KTUL
'They're being secretive': UCO students react to impending program, major evaluations
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Classes at the University of Central Oklahoma could soon look very different. It all depends on how program evaluations go next week. A staff member, who wants to remain anonymous, sent Fox 25 an email from school leaders. The email says there could be plans to combine, or remove certain programs and majors:
KOCO
Reunion held before Oklahoma’s first Islamic school and mosque is torn down
OKLAHOMA CITY — Former students gathered over the weekend for a reunion before the first Islamic school and mosque in Oklahoma is torn down. The Mu'min Academy was founded in the 1960s. The academy's reunion in northwest Oklahoma City included former students and teachers remembering some of their favorite times there.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
KOCO
Aviation training course available for students in Oklahoma high schools
MUSTANG, Okla. — A state-of-the-art training course is now available for students in Oklahoma high schools. The course is available for students as young as freshmen to get real, hands-on experience. Not only does the program expose the students to something they might not have experienced before, but it also hopes to tackle an expected problem down the road.
Oklahoma Daily
‘Let your life speak’: OU’s ‘Unity’ jerseys carry special meaning for Prentice Gautt’s family, players who designed and wore them
Sandra Gautt led her 15-year-old godson around OU’s campus Friday, hoping to immerse him in the knowledge of her late husband, former Sooners running back Prentice Gautt. They touched the grass of Owen Field that Prentice once graced, toured the Prentice Gautt Academic Center on the north end of Oklahoma Memorial Stadium and listened to stories from those who knew Prentice well.
U.S. Postal Service stops delivering mail to Yukon complex due to damaged mailboxes
People living in one metro area apartment complex said they have not had any mail delivered for weeks, thanks to unsecure and damaged mailboxes.
Oklahoma Daily
OU Daily earns 19 Oklahoma SPJ honors, including for First Amendment, investigative, government reporting
The staff of the OU Daily earned 19 honors Saturday night at the Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists’ banquet in Lawton. Competing against professionals, the Daily was presented the organization’s top overall honor, the 2022 Carter Bradley First Amendment Award, for work produced in 2021 that aimed to reset norms around transparency at OU and in Norman. Its winning entry included stories that:
Edmond Firefighters Respond To House Ablaze
Firefighters responded to a home in Edmond near Northwest 164th Street and North Council Road. Fire officials said the fire was contained to a single bedroom, and was put out quickly. According to the Edmond Fire Department, no one was injured.
Oklahoma manslaughter suspect arrested in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested a man wanted for manslaughter in Oklahoma. According to the Wichita County Jail inmate roster, Jose Manuel Garcia III, of Duncan, Ok, was arrested in Wichita Falls Saturday on a manslaughter warrant from Stephens County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said on February 13, 2022, troopers responded to an […]
