Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Elios Pizza on Fire - Addison, IL - Restaurant/Food ReviewChicago Food KingAddison, IL
This Chicago neighborhood was ranked 5th best place to live in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
JJC College Fair on 10/19Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
“Unifying Community through Box Cricket Tournament to support good cause and charity”Vinod PandeyNaperville, IL
2022 Puttin' on the Glitz fashion show on 11/6Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Related
kanecountyconnects.com
Vacant Schools to Become Afforable Housing in Aurora
Aurora has broken ground on two former school buildings that will be renovated into affordable housing. The new Fox Valley Apartments will encompass the two former school sites and include a mix of 47 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units for tenants making between $18,000 to $63,000 a year, depending on family size.
kanecountyconnects.com
Sadie and Loki: Newest Members of the KCSO Special Victims Support Team
The Kane County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) officially has two new staff members; Sadie and Loki. The K-9’s therapy dogs were sworn-in October 17, 2022 during a ceremony at the Sheriff’s Office. Sadie was trained through a 12-week ‘Comfort Dog’ program and has been paired with Detective Deanna...
Suburban Teen Dies After Incident During Choir Event at Naperville School: Authorities
A 17-year-old high school student died tragically during a musical event at Naperville North High School Friday, authorities said. The DuPage County coroner's office said it was investigating the death of 17-year-old Daniel Moshi of Franklin Park, who died suddenly Friday evening. Naperville fire officials confirmed they responded to the...
101-Year-Old St. Anne's Convent to Close in Chicago
An old mahogany china cabinet. A manual typewriter. A life-size plaster statue of the Virgin Mary and St. Anne — yellowed and flaking. And as burly men hauled these and many other items down the front steps of the brick convent to a moving van last week, Sister Judith Mandrath remained in prayer inside the tiny chapel on the building’s second floor.
wjol.com
Flags at City Hall Flown at Half-Staff In Honor Of Alderman
The City of Lockport is saddened by the sudden passing of Alderman Larry Schreiber on Tuesday – October 11, 2022. Please be advised that the flags at City Hall are flown at half-staff in his honor. “Everyone who knew Larry loved him – he was a great friend and...
West suburban high school student dies after collapsing at Naperville North choir event: authorities
The 17-year-old boy was at a Naperville North High School choir event when he collapsed.
Glenview restaurant hosts fundraiser for 8-year-old Cooper Roberts
GLENVIEW, Ill. — The local Chicagoland community came out in force Sunday to support Cooper Roberts — an 8-year-old boy who was shot during the Highland Park 4th of July parade earlier this year — at a Whiskey River fundraiser. Cooper was left paralyzed following the 4th of July mass shooting in Highland Park — […]
kanecountyconnects.com
Kane County Announces New Seasonal Schedule for Aurora's Saturday Recycling; Two Final Countywide Events in November
More than 2,400 Kane County residents attended countywide recycling events at the St. Charles location on Randall Road this year. Kane County will continue to have drop off locations throughout the fall/winter seasons, although it's important to note that the centers take different materials and do not offer shredding.
Hospital reaches record settlement with family of kidney patient
The family of a woman from the Joliet area has settled with Silver Cross Hospital more than five years after the woman’s death from a kidney stone, and attorneys say it’s a state record for medical malpractice.
This Chicago neighborhood was ranked 5th best place to live in the U.S.
Rogers Park was the only Chicago neighborhood, and one of only two Illinois locations, to make Money.com's list of the top 50 places to live in the nation. Coming in at sixteen is the suburb of Naperville.
fox32chicago.com
Police investigating after death of NIU student at residence hall
CHICAGO - A student died at a residence hall at Northern Illinois University Friday afternoon. According to the university, NIU police and Dekalb Fire Department paramedics responded to a 911 call at Patterson Hall Friday for an unconscious student. Life-saving measures were performed, however, the student died shortly before 1...
dekalbcountyonline.com
Sycamore Fire Prevention Co. To Host Drive-Thru Dinner October 19TH
SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Fire Prevention Co. will host a pulled pork sandwich drive-thru dinner to help raise money to restore the department’s 1923 Stutz firetruck. The dinner will run from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave., according to a news release.
Get a $500 stimulus each month in new program
counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you live in Cook county, you'll want to know all about a new program that gives $500 each month to thousands of Cook County residents. This program is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) which was put in place by President Biden. This new program is called Promise Pilot and will send monthly payments of $500 to 3,250 qualifying residents for two years. (Source)
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Aurora, IL
If food tripping is your main reason for traveling, Aurora is the perfect destination. Despite being incorporated into Kane County, its city limits have grown to include parts of DuPage, Kendall, and Will counties. Aurora earned the moniker "City of Lights" in 1908 because it was one of the first...
Stan’s Donuts and Coffee Opening Four Sites in Mariano’s
Three sites will be full-service stores, while the last will be a donut shop
Northern Illinois University student found dead in school building
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A Northern Illinois Student was found dead in Patterson Hall Friday. The student died at approximately 1 p.m. in the Fanny Ruth Patterson Complex, according to the Northern Star. The cause of death is currently unknown, as is the student’s identity. NIU Police, along with paramedics from the DeKalb Fire Department, […]
Walter E. Smithe Jr., Founder of Popular Chicago-Area Furniture Company, Dies at 86
The founder of well-known Chicago-area furniture company Walter E. Smithe has died, his family announced Wednesday. The 86-year-old patriarch of the Smithe family, Walter Edward Smithe Jr., "died peacefully with his beloved wife of 64 years, Florence Flynn Smithe, by his side," his family wrote in an obituary. "Walt is...
Mountain lion killed in DeKalb County highway crash
DEKALB CO., Ill. (WEHT) — Officials are investigating after they say a mountain lion was struck and killed by a vehicle on I-88 in DeKalb County over the weekend. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources says the mountain lion’s body was delivered to an Illinois university for full necropsy and DNA analysis. Experts believe it […]
Mountain lion hit, killed by vehicle on I-88 in DeKalb County, Illinois DNR says
A mountain lion was struck and killed by a vehicle on I-88 on Sunday, according to the Illinois Dept. of Natural Resources.
A fifth-grade Catholic school teacher was arrested after she admitted to having a 'kill list' that included students and staff, police say
Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres, 25, admitted to telling her 5th-grade student that they were at the bottom of a "kill list" she made, police said.
Comments / 0