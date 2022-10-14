ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, IL

kanecountyconnects.com

Vacant Schools to Become Afforable Housing in Aurora

Aurora has broken ground on two former school buildings that will be renovated into affordable housing. The new Fox Valley Apartments will encompass the two former school sites and include a mix of 47 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units for tenants making between $18,000 to $63,000 a year, depending on family size.
AURORA, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Sadie and Loki: Newest Members of the KCSO Special Victims Support Team

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) officially has two new staff members; Sadie and Loki. The K-9’s therapy dogs were sworn-in October 17, 2022 during a ceremony at the Sheriff’s Office. Sadie was trained through a 12-week ‘Comfort Dog’ program and has been paired with Detective Deanna...
KANE COUNTY, IL
NBC Chicago

101-Year-Old St. Anne's Convent to Close in Chicago

An old mahogany china cabinet. A manual typewriter. A life-size plaster statue of the Virgin Mary and St. Anne — yellowed and flaking. And as burly men hauled these and many other items down the front steps of the brick convent to a moving van last week, Sister Judith Mandrath remained in prayer inside the tiny chapel on the building’s second floor.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Flags at City Hall Flown at Half-Staff In Honor Of Alderman

The City of Lockport is saddened by the sudden passing of Alderman Larry Schreiber on Tuesday – October 11, 2022. Please be advised that the flags at City Hall are flown at half-staff in his honor. “Everyone who knew Larry loved him – he was a great friend and...
LOCKPORT, IL
WGN News

Glenview restaurant hosts fundraiser for 8-year-old Cooper Roberts

GLENVIEW, Ill. — The local Chicagoland community came out in force Sunday to support Cooper Roberts — an 8-year-old boy who was shot during the Highland Park 4th of July parade earlier this year — at a Whiskey River fundraiser. Cooper was left paralyzed following the 4th of July mass shooting in Highland Park — […]
GLENVIEW, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Kane County Announces New Seasonal Schedule for Aurora's Saturday Recycling; Two Final Countywide Events in November

​More than 2,400 Kane County residents attended countywide recycling events at the St. Charles location on Randall Road this year. Kane County will continue to have drop off locations​ throughout the fall/winter seasons, although it's important to note that the centers take different materials and do not offer shredding.
KANE COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Police investigating after death of NIU student at residence hall

CHICAGO - A student died at a residence hall at Northern Illinois University Friday afternoon. According to the university, NIU police and Dekalb Fire Department paramedics responded to a 911 call at Patterson Hall Friday for an unconscious student. Life-saving measures were performed, however, the student died shortly before 1...
DEKALB, IL
dekalbcountyonline.com

Sycamore Fire Prevention Co. To Host Drive-Thru Dinner October 19TH

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Fire Prevention Co. will host a pulled pork sandwich drive-thru dinner to help raise money to restore the department’s 1923 Stutz firetruck. The dinner will run from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave., according to a news release.
SYCAMORE, IL
Jake Wells

Get a $500 stimulus each month in new program

counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you live in Cook county, you'll want to know all about a new program that gives $500 each month to thousands of Cook County residents. This program is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) which was put in place by President Biden. This new program is called Promise Pilot and will send monthly payments of $500 to 3,250 qualifying residents for two years. (Source)
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Aurora, IL

If food tripping is your main reason for traveling, Aurora is the perfect destination. Despite being incorporated into Kane County, its city limits have grown to include parts of DuPage, Kendall, and Will counties. Aurora earned the moniker "City of Lights" in 1908 because it was one of the first...
AURORA, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Mountain lion killed in DeKalb County highway crash

DEKALB CO., Ill. (WEHT) — Officials are investigating after they say a mountain lion was struck and killed by a vehicle on I-88 in DeKalb County over the weekend. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources says the mountain lion’s body was delivered to an Illinois university for full necropsy and DNA analysis. Experts believe it […]
DEKALB COUNTY, IL

