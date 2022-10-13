ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

ocolly.com

Uniform watch: A Helmet Stew against TCU

The equipment staff decided to get creative this week as decals and helmets met in a melting pot. OSU fell in a crushing double overtime to the TCU Horned Frogs Saturday afternoon. The Cowboys came dressed out in black helmets featuring a Pistol Pete decal and stripes running atop the helmet, white jerseys, and black pants. What made this combo unique is the use of Pistol Pete on the striped helmet, as it is typically reserved for the cursive Cowboys script. This marks the first time in the modern uniform era the Pistol Pete logo has been worn on any other helmet than white.
FORT WORTH, TX
ocolly.com

3 stars of the game: Brown continues stellar 2022 season

In a thrilling double-overtime game, OSU fell short against TCU on the road 43-40. However, there were still some Cowboys who showed out. Here are three stars of the game. Cowboys running back Dominic Richardson had quite the day in multiple areas on the field. As usual, Richardson was a crucial component in the OSU running game with 72 yards and a touchdown to knot the game up in the first overtime. Along with being the team’s leading rusher, Richardson also led the team in receiving yards with three receptions totaling 79 yards, a career-best.
FORT WORTH, TX

