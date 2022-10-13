In a thrilling double-overtime game, OSU fell short against TCU on the road 43-40. However, there were still some Cowboys who showed out. Here are three stars of the game. Cowboys running back Dominic Richardson had quite the day in multiple areas on the field. As usual, Richardson was a crucial component in the OSU running game with 72 yards and a touchdown to knot the game up in the first overtime. Along with being the team’s leading rusher, Richardson also led the team in receiving yards with three receptions totaling 79 yards, a career-best.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO