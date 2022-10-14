Man arrested after standoff at Columbia apartment building

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Police arrested a man after an hours-long standoff Friday morning at a west Columbia apartment complex.

A Columbia Police Department spokesman said the call began with a domestic dispute.

The Columbia Police Department shared on Twitter around 4:20 a.m. that officers are working in the 100 block of North Stadium Boulevard on a situation involving a "barricaded subject." An ABC 17 News crew saw officers outside one of the buildings at the Ash Street Place Apartments.

Police asked the community to avoid the area during the investigation.

A CPD spokesman said officers responded to the apartment complex for a report of an unable scene around 1:50 a.m. A police dog and a crisis negotiation team are also at the location.

Police said there was no threat to the community.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

