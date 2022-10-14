ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

cbs17

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Selma nightclub, officers say

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Selma police said they responded to the scene of a deadly shooting at a nightclub early Sunday morning. Sometime before 7 a.m., officers said they were called to a shooting at The Diamond District Lounge nightclub in the 1600 block of S. Pollock St. At...
SELMA, NC
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill Police Arrest Teenager Over Stolen Vehicle, Gun

The Chapel Hill Police Department aided in finding a stolen vehicle from Battleboro, North Carolina, on early Sunday morning. A release from the department said at around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Melville Loop over a report of someone “pulling on a vehicle’s door handle.” Upon arriving to the road, which is part of the Sagebrook of Chapel Hill apartment community, they found and detained a suspect at the scene.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Have you seen this man? Durham police looking for robbery suspect

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect. Durham police believe a man is suspect in a robbery that happened August 31. Police said the incident occurred in the 400 block of East Pilot Street near the American Tobacco Trail in Durham.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Paramedics rush to aid of victims with shooter still at large

Radio traffic shows those first responders working through a dangerous situation near the Hedingham neighborhood in east Raleigh that would eventually end with five people dead and a sixth in critical condition. Radio traffic shows those first responders working through a dangerous situation near the Hedingham neighborhood in east Raleigh...
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Five people killed in Raleigh shooting, suspect in custody

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin says five people, including a police officer, were killed in a shooting in a residential area. Raleigh Police say a suspect is in custody. Baldwin told reporters that multiple people were shot on the Neuse River Greenway around 5 p.m., and that the...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Stunned families mourn, celebrate victims shot in east Raleigh neighborhood

The victims were of different races and ranged in age from 16 to their late 50s. They were: an off-duty Raleigh police officer, Gabriel Torres, 29, who was on his way to work when he was shot, and James Roger Thompson, 16, a junior at Knightdale High School; Mary Marshall, 34; Nicole Conners, 52, and Susan Karnatz, 49.
RALEIGH, NC

