sciotopost.com
Breaking – One Shot by Gun in Fairfield County on Possible Accident
Lithopolis – One person is injured in a shooting that currently has been reported as accidental. First responders are heading to the scene located at 6300 Lithopolis road where one person has been injured with a gunshot wound. Update: Man was transferred to Mount Carmel Emergency.
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County – Woman Attempts to Smuggle Drugs into Jail During Commitment Weekend
FAIRFIELD COUNTY – How do drugs get into a secure prison a lot of people ask when prisoners overdose and how do correction officers get into contact with serious drugs within a secure facility here’s a story on how. 45-Year-old Christine Barnett was sentenced earlier this year after...
sciotopost.com
Lancaster Police Warn Parents of Online Predators with Actual Recent Case
LANCASTER – Lancaster Police Department detectives recently investigated and charged a (37) year old male with Importuning (a 5th Degree Felony) for his solicitation of a (14) year old female to engage in sexual conduct. Detective Kurt Humbert #108 was notified of unusual and/or inappropriate communication on the victim’s...
West Virginia Authorities Investigating People Accused of Illegally Killing 8 Deer
West Virginia authorities are reportedly conducting an investigation after two people were accused of illegally killing eight deer. The West Virginia Natural Resources Police announced late last week that its latest investigation resulted in multiple charges for two people that illegally killed eight deer in southern Wood County. The duo allegedly shot three bucks and five does from a vehicle at night. They are now facing more than 20 charges.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Driver pulling a stolen trailer flees from troopers in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Highway Patrol is searching for the driver of a motor vehicle who fled the scene of a crash along Route 50 near Lancaster Road in Ross County. It happened shortly before 10 a.m. According to initial reports from troopers, the driver was towing...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Probation officer involved in a crash in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Route 762 and Darby Creek Road in Pickaway County for an accident involving an officer with the Circleville Probation Department. The call came in shortly after 11 a.m. this afternoon. Troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol...
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Driver Flees Law Enforcement in Stolen Truck and Trailer
CHILLICOTHE – A man is being sought after running from Ohio State Highway Patrol after a short chase around 10 am. According to reports, a man was driving the stolen vehicle that we posted over the weekend belonged to a 21-year-old man who needed it for work. When OSP...
cwcolumbus.com
'It's an open wound losing her,' Friend of 17-year-old shooting victim shares her sadness
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One week after loved ones buried 30-year-old Shamira Rhodes, they're planning for her younger sister's funeral. Minister Tiara Walton, a close friend of the sisters, said the family is hurting right now. Shamira Rhodes and 17-year-old Kha'terra Griffin were shot at the Queen of Hearts...
wchstv.com
Deer spotlighting investigation in Wood County results in multiple charges
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. — An investigation by natural resources police has resulted in multiple charges for two people accused of illegally killing eight deer in southern Wood County. Two suspects accused of shooting three bucks and five does from a vehicle at night are facing more than 20 charges,...
cwcolumbus.com
Man pleads guilty to multiple attempted murder counts in I-71 shootout with police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man accused of firing at passing vehicles and police on I-71 changed his plea to guilty Friday after previously seeking an insanity defense. Jonathon Myers, 21, was indicted on 27 counts related to the March gunfire along the busy interstate in Delaware County. Court...
Jury selection begins in Meigs County murder trial
MEIGS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Jury selection is now underway in the trial against a third defendant accused of murdering a man from Meigs County. Keontae Nelson is accused in the shooting death of 25-year-old Kane Roush. The fatal shooting happened early in the morning of Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021 near Roush’s home in […]
13-year-old’s shooting death sees Columbus man arraigned for murder charge
Above: See previous reporting on the deadly Wedgewood Drive shooting. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man accused of killing a 13-year-old boy in the Hilltop neighborhood made an appearance in court Friday morning. Krieg Allen Butler Sr., 36, was arraigned in Franklin County Municipal Court for allegedly shooting and killing 13-year-old Sinzae Reed in […]
Muskingum County man arrested for rape
Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that the Portsmouth Police Department received a report on Monday, October 10, 2022, stating that an underage female had inappropriate pictures and videos on her cell phone. The Sheriff’s Office was later notified by Adena Pike Medical Center, located in Pike County, that the female victim...
Daughter calls for increased police presence at Columbus intersection where father died
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ciera Heairld said she's lucky the last words she said to her father after he walked out the door was "I love you." On Tuesday, 51-year-old Robert Scott was walking from his home along South High Street and Williams Road toward Bob Evans to get his car.
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Hocking County First Responders are on the Scene of a Stabbing
Hocking – Emergency squads were called to the scene of the Hunter Street Bar and Grill in Logan Ohio around 9:35 pm. According to early reports, the stabbing occurred in the area of 885 W Hunter St, Logan, OH 43138. It is unknown how the stabbing occurred, but first responders have taken the victim to Hocking Hospital to a medical helicopter that is landing at the hospital, to be transferred to Columbus Hospital.
Columbus police arrest 13 gang members during 18-month investigation
COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than a dozen members of a criminal street gang in Columbus were arrested earlier this week during an operation by the Columbus Division of Police, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and ATF Task Force. The 18-month-long investigation into the BL-800 (Bantu Life) criminal street gang...
meigsindypress.com
Athens Woman in Custody for Alleged Drug Activity in Rutland
RUTLAND, Ohio – One person is in custody after a traffic stop led to the discovery of alleged drugs in Rutland. According to the Village of Rutland Police Department, on October 12, 2022 at 8:45 p.m., an officer observed a vehicle leaving Family Dollar with an inoperable license plate light.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
4 indicted in west Columbus human trafficking and drug bust
During the investigation, 27 human trafficking victims were identified. Investigators seized five firearms and more than $200,000 worth of narcotics.
13 Ohio accused gang members arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Thirteen alleged members of a street gang operating in Columbus have been arrested as part of a week-long operation. The Columbus Division of Police, in conjunction with the ATF Task Force and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, started Operation Mind Your Manors on Oct. 4 and wrapped up the operation on […]
Man seriously injured when motorcycle hits deer in Jackson County
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was seriously injured when a motorcycle he was driving struck a deer in Washington Township, Jackson County, Sunday. According to the Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Fridenmaker Road (Township Road 372) near the intersection of SR-327 at approximately 11:48 a.m. A […]
