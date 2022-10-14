ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
avantmusicnews.com

Myra Melford’s Fire and Water Quintet on Tour

This fall I’m celebrating the release of For the Love of Fire and Water (RogueArt, 2022), in the US, with this exciting band featuring Ingrid Laubrock, Mary Halvorson, Tomeka Reid, and Lesley Mok. We’ll be performing the music from the recording as well as new music. This project constitutes...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy