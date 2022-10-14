Read full article on original website
WSMV
TBI: Missing man out of Rutherford County found dead
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a 69-year-old man missing from Rutherford County is dead after they issued a Silver Alert for him on Sunday night. TBI said their hearts go out to the family and friends he left behind. Jesse Hobbs was last seen in...
WSMV
Mother charged after ‘recklessly’ putting gun in child’s backpack, authorities say
MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A mother was arrested Monday after investigators say she “recklessly” put a loaded firearm into her child’s backpack. The firearm was found in the backpack of a student at Hickory Creek Elementary School in McMinnville, Tennessee. District Attorney Chris Stanford said in...
WSMV
Two correctional officers stabbed at Trousdale Co. prison
HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two correctional officers at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center were flown to Nashville hospitals after being stabbed on Friday, according to the Trousdale County sheriff. Sheriff Ray Russell said one of the officers was flown by helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment while the second...
Deputies searching for woman missing over a week in Maury County
Officials say Jaden Leigh Carpenter, also known as "Shug," has not spoken to her family in over a week.
WSMV
wgnsradio.com
Authorities Asking for the Publics Assistance in Identifying Subject After a Recent Theft
(LaVergne, Tenn.) La Vergne police are asking for help from the community in hopefully identifying and possibly arresting a retail theft suspect. Officers were alerted on September 15, 2022 that an adult male entered the La Vergne Walmart store on Murfreesboro Road and reportedly concealed items from the jewelry department. The unknown man allegedly left the store without paying for the merchandise. The suspect left the area in a red SUV, possibly a Jeep Patriot.
WSMV
Man arrested for allegedly hiding runaway teen from Putnam County
SMITHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after he got in trouble with law enforcement in two counties after he allegedly hid and or harbored a 17-year-old runaway girl. On Saturday, Oct. 8, deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department went to 19-year-old Devon W. Yokeum’s home in the 200 block of Bluebird Trail. After knocking on the door and getting no answer, the deputy called Yokeum’s home which was inside the house.
WSMV
Teen boy shot in East Nashville, police say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A teenager is in the hospital after a Sunday night shooting in East Nashville. Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot on South Sixth Street late Sunday night. The boy was standing in a parking lot when he was shot. According to police, the boy felt...
WSMV
Police respond to two shootings near high school football games in Rutherford Co.
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - After two shootings near two Rutherford County high school football games Friday, neighbors say they’re fed up. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating a shooting at Riverdale High School during the Riverdale-Oakland football game. Most people in the crowd say they didn’t know shots were fired at a parking lot over.
Woman arrested in sister's shooting death at La Vergne home
Kandis Davis, 25, was arrested late Sunday night after her sister was killed in a shooting at a La Vergne home.
Teen shot to death at North Nashville home; search for suspects underway
An investigation is underway after police say a teen was shot to death at a home in North Nashville early Sunday morning.
Teen brought to hospital after shooting reported in East Nashville
Police were called out to East Nashville and a teenager was sent to the hospital Sunday night following a report of a shooting.
WSMV
Woman kills sister in late-night shooting in La Vergne, police say
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A deadly shooting investigation is underway in Rutherford County after a woman died in a shooting late Sunday night. The victim was identified as 37-year-old Robin Taylor. Officers arrested 25-year-old Kandis Davis and she was booked at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and was charged...
Sumner County authorities warn about scam calls involving bond payment, jury duty
The Sumner County Sheriff's Office issued an alert to community members about a recent rise in scam calls involving someone impersonating local law enforcement.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Smyrna Shooting, 17-Year Old In Custody
(SMYRNA) Here's an update on the Friday (10/14/2022) evening shooting at an apartment near Smyrna High School. Police have arrested a 17-year old male in connection with the shooting that occurred around 5:00 o'clock in the Ridgemont Park Apartments. According to Smyrna police, an argument began between a father and...
crossvillenews1st.com
EAST TENNESSEE MAN KIDNAPS PUTNAM COUNTY JUVENILE
A Smithville man was recently arrested by Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies after allegedly kidnapping a Putnam County juvenile. Nineteen-year-old Devon Wayne Yokeum was taken into custody last Saturday after an investigation into a possible runaway situation revealed the victim had instead been kidnapped. Photo credit Herald Citizen. According to...
WSMV
Is your medical history safe?
One East Nashville woman said someone tried to steal her dog while she was walking through her neighborhood. Nashville Mayor John Cooper and Titans President & CEO Burke Nihill announce an agreement for a new stadium for the football team.
Mothers Over Murder marches in Nashville to end gun violence
Middle Tennessee mothers are coming together to keep their children's memories alive, as well as put a stop to gun violence. News 2's Nikki McGee joined the Mothers Over Murder organization on Saturday as they walked to say "enough is enough."
WSMV
Monday evening news update
One East Nashville woman said someone tried to steal her dog while she was walking through her neighborhood. A Middle Tennessee woman is shocked after a doctor shared her dad's personal information on a social media post. Mayor, Titans announce deal for new stadium. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Nashville...
