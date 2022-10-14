Cooper-Young tree becomes Gnome House

Cooper-Young neighbors and passersby might have noticed a new addition to the Midtown community recently.

Since September, 895 S. Cooper St. has been graced with the presence of a Gnome House.

The Gnome House is a small tree stump adorned with a roof, a front door with solar-powered porch light, windows and a flower bed surrounding it.

The facade took a week and a half to construct, with local contractors providing the roof and lighting fixtures and business owner Bo Jordan adding the door and planting the flowers.

Besides the Gnome House, 895 S. Cooper St. is also home to Kismet Property Management, owned by Jordan and his wife, Amy.

The Jordans have owned the company for 17 years, but it’s been at its current address since 2010.

After the February 2022 ice storm, the couple decided to chop down a water oak outside the business.

Although they were not warned of any danger posed to the property, the proprietors felt it was better to be safe than sorry. Several of the tree’s limbs had fallen in previous storms, and neighbors had faced serious damage to their property due to tree limbs falling in the citywide freeze.

So, the Mister Tree, a Memphis-based tree removal service, chopped down the oak in March.

For months, Kismet tried to conceive a way to “honor the tree.” Last month, just before this year’s Cooper-Young Festival, the Gnome House was constructed.

“We were really sad to take it down,” said Amy Jordan. “But once we were able to rebuild it, we felt we were able to make it just as beautiful as it was before, just in a different way.”

Amy Jordan says response to the new addition has been positive.

“We’ve never done anything like this, but it was ... amazing,” she said. “Everyone really enjoyed it.”

Neighboring business owner Joel Rose agreed with the sentiment.

Rose owns Cooper-Young Gallery + Gift Shop, located at 889 S. Cooper St.

“We see tons of people stopping to snap photos of it,” he said. We love our little gnome house.”