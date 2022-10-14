Read full article on original website
Germany's Scholz Calls for Bigger European Union
BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday called for an expanded European Union, telling a gathering of European social democrats that it would then be able to better pull its weight in global affairs. Since assuming office, Scholz has made European Union expansion to include the Balkans and...
Exxon's Russian Oil Output Collapsed After Rejecting Local Tanker Insurance - Sources
HOUSTON/NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Oil output at the giant Exxon-led Sakhalin-1 Russian Pacific project collapsed following the U.S. major's refusal to accept local insurance for tankers after Western insurers pulled out due to sanctions, several industry sources told Reuters. Western insurers withdrew cover from tankers operated by state-run Sovcomflot, Russia's...
Renault CEO: Problems Remain Regarding Supplies of Semiconductor Chips
PARIS (Reuters) - Renault and other carmakers are still facing problems regarding the global shortage of semiconductor chips needed in the car industry, Renault Chief Executive Luca de Meo told the Paris Automotive Summit. "We are still pretty much in trouble with this kind of thing," said de Meo. "It...
OPEC Sec-Gen Says Output Cuts Were Pre-Emptive
(Reuters) -OPEC Secretary General Haitham al-Ghais said on Sunday that the group, alongside other producers that form the OPEC+ alliance, took purely technical decisions and that oil output cuts were a pre-emptive measure. Speaking from Algeria, Ghais also said a slew of statements from producer nations in support of the...
Italian Govt Takes Shape After Meloni and Berlusconi Make Peace
ROME (Reuters) - Italy's next cabinet is taking shape after rightist leader Giorgia Meloni, set to be appointed prime minister, defused tensions with her coalition partner Silvio Berlusconi over key ministerial posts. Meloni's Brothers of Italy party led a right-wing alliance including Berlusconi's Forza Italia and Matteo Salvini's League to...
Danes Confirm 'Extensive Damage' to Baltic Sea Pipelines
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish officials on Tuesday confirmed that there has been “extensive damage” to the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea off Denmark and that the cause of the damage was “powerful explosions.”. In a statement, the Copenhagen Police...
Eurostar Cancels Some Trains Due to French Strike Action
PARIS (Reuters) - Eurostar said it had to cancel some train services between London and Paris on Tuesday as a result of a nationwide strike protest in France. Eurostar said it was cancelling the 1331 and 1901 local time trains that were due to have left London for Paris, and the 1113 and 1613 trains that were scheduled to have left Paris for London.
Marketmind: Good Will Hunting
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee. Three days into the job, Jeremy Hunt has pretty much gutted British Prime Minister Liz Truss' entire economic plan that propelled her to lead the government less than six weeks ago. The new finance minister's policy reversal has lifted investors' mood, leading to a rally across equities, bonds and some currencies.
China Says People Illegally Entered Its Manchester Consulate
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry, speaking after a Hong Kong protester was allegedly assaulted in the grounds of its consulate in the British city of Manchester on Sunday, said on Tuesday that "disturbing elements" had illegally entered the consulate. During a regular media briefing, ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin also...
Eastward Gas Flows Via Yamal and Russia-EU Flows Via Ukraine Steady
(Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Germany to Poland were steady on Tuesday after a brief halt on the previous day, while Russian supplies to Europe via Ukraine remained stable. Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border of the Yamal pipeline inched...
EU proposes to cap ‘excessive and volatile’ gas prices this winter
Policymakers attempt to insulate households from worst of impact from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Japan Travel Industry's Recovery Depends on China Reopening Narita Airport CEO
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan is already seeing an increase in inbound travellers since relaxing its COVID-19 border controls last week, but a full recovery will remain elusive until China opens up, said the head of the country's biggest international airport. Narita Airport chief executive Akihiko Tamura said a jump in...
'Powerful Explosions' Behind Nord Stream Leaks, Danish Police Say
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - A preliminary investigation of damages to the two Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Danish part of the Baltic Sea shows that the leaks were caused by "powerful explosions", Copenhagen Police said on Tuesday. Swedish and Danish authorities are investigating four holes in the Nord Stream 1...
Russian Rouble Steady as Exporters Convert Foreign Currency
MOSCOW - Russian markets opened steady on Tuesday as month-end tax payments offered support to a rouble buffeted by ever-present investor jitters over the possibility of fresh Western sanctions against Moscow. The Russian rouble opened 0.4% down against the U.S. dollar, trading at 61.91 at 0730 GMT. Against the euro,...
EU Should Treat China More as a Competitor, Says Diplomat Chief
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union should recognise China even more as a competitor and reduce its economic dependency, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday, as the bloc looks to fine-tune relations with Beijing. The European External Action Service, which Borrell heads, said in a five-page paper...
Scholz Overrides Allies, Keeps 3 German Nuke Plants Running
BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz ordered ministers Monday to prepare to keep all of the country's three remaining nuclear plants running until mid-April, putting his foot down on an issue that had threatened to split his three-party government. The decision comes as Germany tries to prevent a...
