Parents’ Night Out! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Hold Hands During Rare Date Night: Photos

Parents' night out! Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott were photographed on a rare date night in West Hollywood on Thursday, October 13.

The Kardashians star, 25, and the "Goosebumps" rapper, 31, looked stylish as they held hands outside of celebrity hot-spot Craig's. Kylie rocked a little black dress paired with knee-high boots and matching accessories, while Travis complemented his longtime love in an all-black outfit of his own.

The couple's outing comes eight months after Kylie and Travis welcomed their second child together. The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality gave birth to their son on February 2. At the time, the A-list lovebirds, who also share daughter Stormi Webster , chose to name him Wolf. However, his moniker has since changed !

“We didn’t have a name [when he was born],” Kylie, who began dating Travis in April 2017 , recalled during a season 2 episode of The Kardashians . “I thought it was going to just come to us when we saw him, and it didn’t. [It was] 24 hours before we had to sign the birth certificate or else they register him without a name, and he doesn’t get a social security number. I felt the pressure to choose a name."

In her haste, Kylie looked to her sister Khloé Kardashian for help! The Good American founder, 38, suggested Wolf Webster, making his initials "WW," which the E! alum liked.

"But right after I signed the birth certificate, I was like, 'What did I just do?' It’s part of his story, but his name has changed," Kylie explained.

As of October, the makeup mogul has yet to reveal her son's name — and fans are getting restless! In April, Kylie's sister Kim Kardashian did offer a little information on the timeline. "There's one name lingering, but she really wants to make sure. It's such a big decision, honestly. It's the hardest thing ever in life to name a child," the Skims founder, 41, dished during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan.

Only time will tell before Kylie and Travis share their son's name — and face! — with the world. In the meantime, the A-list pair look more in love than ever.

