As the launch partner for the Ethereum Interoperability Portal, Gala Games collaborates with Upland

Read full article on original website
Related
boundingintocrypto.com
Crypto Winter is Tough. The Following Are Five Crucial Survival Advices
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The year has been terrible for cryptocurrency investors. Bitcoin and other digital assets have been battered by macroeconomic unrest, suffering a decline that has sent many of last year’s new crypto adopters running for the exit. After an extended market rally saw the global cryptocurrency market capitalization top $3 trillion in late 2021, Bitcoin and other digital assets have experienced a decline. Currently, the market is valued slightly under $1 trillion, and both Bitcoin and Ethereum are selling at prices that are more than 70% below their all-time highs.
boundingintocrypto.com
Tech’s good intentions and why Satoshi’s new ‘social order’ foundered
All revolutions have their dogmas, and the cryptocurrency/blockchain insurgency is no different. It’s an article of faith among crypto adherents that decentralization will solve many of society’s ills, including the problem of governance. Vili Lehdonvirta — an Oxford University social scientist, book author, and former software developer —...
boundingintocrypto.com
Crypto is no longer so decentralized, research report says
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Morgan Stanley stated in a study document this Wednesday that the virtual currency environment is less distributed. Although the underpinning cryptographic protocols are distributed, as virtual currency regulation evolves, the requirement to operate a significant portion of...
boundingintocrypto.com
Shardeum raises $18 million in round backed by 50+ investors
Shardeum is an EVM-based layer-1 blockchain project co-founded by Nischal Shetty, the founder of India-based cryptocurrency exchange WazirX. Shardeum, an EVM-based layer-1 blockchain startup co-founded by WazirX founder Nischal Shetty, has raised $18.2 million in its seed funding round, the platform announced on Tuesday. The seed round was at a...
boundingintocrypto.com
These Are the 5 Best Coins for 10x Gains October 2022 Week 4
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The crypto market has remained calm these few days, with little to no movement in any direction. In this roundup, we review the best coins for 10x gains in 2022. Many of these digital assets have strong...
boundingintocrypto.com
Bitcoin Added to the Guinness Book of World Records as the ‘First Decentralized Cryptocurrency’ – Bitcoin News
Since 1955 Guinness World Records (GWR) has published a reference book annually that covers world records from extreme natural events to human achievements. This year, Bitcoin has entered the fray as the world’s first and most valuable cryptocurrency network as GWR has added the subject to this year’s annual records.
boundingintocrypto.com
5G Tech a Gateway to the Metaverse – Metaverse Bitcoin News
Ericsson, the Swedish telecom hardware and services company, has linked the use of new technologies, such as 5G, with the use of metaverse platforms. According to a study, users that have 5G data services have been spending more time in the metaverse and extended reality apps, and believe these will migrate to headsets in the next two years.
boundingintocrypto.com
Best cryptocurrencies to buy today
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The cryptocurrency market’s recent price movements have left investors in a major dilemma. While a major chunk of the masses has been pulling out funds, the crypto winter doesn’t seem to affect experienced investors and top organisations. Infact, these entities have been actively finding the best cryptocurrencies to buy and stock up on.
boundingintocrypto.com
Mastercard To Help Banks Offer Bitcoin And Crypto Trading – Bitcoin Magazine
Mastercard is set to announce plans today for a program to help institutions offer bitcoin and cryptocurrency trading, CNBC reported. Mastercard will work with Paxos to “bridge” the gap between banks and will manage the security and regulatory compliance, two big reasons many banks have stated for avoiding bitcoin and cryptocurrency.
boundingintocrypto.com
India to Discuss Crypto During G20 Presidency to Establish Tech-Driven Regulatory Framework, Says Finance Minister – Regulation Bitcoin News
India plans to discuss crypto regulations during its G20 presidency with member countries. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has revealed that the Indian government hopes to arrive at a framework or standard operating procedure (SOP) so that countries globally “can have a technology-driven regulatory framework” for crypto. India to...
boundingintocrypto.com
France’s 3rd Largest Bank Societe Generale’s Subsidiary Obtains Registration as Digital Asset Service Provider – Regulation Bitcoin News
Societe Generale-Forge, a subsidiary of France’s third-largest bank, has obtained registration with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), the French financial markets regulator, as a digital asset service provider. Societe Generale’s Subsidiary Registers as Digital Asset Service Provider. The digital asset subsidiary of Societe General Group,...
boundingintocrypto.com
IMPT surpasses $5 million Under 2 Weeks—Where to Buy IMPT Token?
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Ever since the presale began, The IMPT has been making a noise in the crypto market. With the recent development, IMPT has received $5 million from ESG-conscious investors in only two weeks since its presale began. With...
boundingintocrypto.com
Uplift DAO partners with MoonPay to make it simpler to invest in Web3 projects
Uplift DAO, a cross-chain Launchpad that offers crowdfunded support for Web3 projects, has announced that it is integrating MoonPay to simplify the process of investing in Web3 projects. After the integration, Uplift DAOP users will find it easier to invest in new and exciting Web3 projects through traditional payment methods...
boundingintocrypto.com
North Korean hackers target Japanese-based cryptocurrency exchanges
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. A report by The Japan News has said that the Lazarus hacking group has attacked several cryptocurrency exchanges based in Japan. The Lazarus hacking group is believed to be a state-backed threat actor in North Korea. North...
boundingintocrypto.com
Crypto is ‘important’ to how customers transact
Walmart Chief Technology Officer Suresh Kumar expects “a lot of the disruption” around crypto “in terms of different payment methods, and different payment options.”. Crypto adoption across the payments industry continues to gather speed, with major financial institutions adding various cryptocurrencies to payment methods for merchants and other online platforms.
boundingintocrypto.com
Crypto To Play A ‘Critical Role’ In The Way Consumers Transact
From crypto to blockchain to non-fungible tokens, the mode of payment in businesses in the vast sphere of the world’s consumer sector has been undergoing a transformation over the course of the past few years. Suresh Kumar, the global chief technology officer at retail powerhouse Walmart, has predicted that...
boundingintocrypto.com
The 1.x Files: A Primer for the Witness Specification
Since a lot of us have a bit more time on our hands, I thought now might be a good opportunity to proceed with something perhaps a little bit boring and tedious, but nevertheless quite fundamental to the Stateless Ethereum effort: understanding the formal Witness Specification. Like the captain of...
Comments / 0