Formula One Files 8 Trademarks for ‘F1’ Covering Wide Range of Cryptocurrency and Metaverse Products – Featured Bitcoin News

India to Discuss Crypto During G20 Presidency to Establish Tech-Driven Regulatory Framework, Says Finance Minister – Regulation Bitcoin News
India plans to discuss crypto regulations during its G20 presidency with member countries. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has revealed that the Indian government hopes to arrive at a framework or standard operating procedure (SOP) so that countries globally “can have a technology-driven regulatory framework” for crypto. India to...
France’s 3rd Largest Bank Societe Generale’s Subsidiary Obtains Registration as Digital Asset Service Provider – Regulation Bitcoin News
Societe Generale-Forge, a subsidiary of France’s third-largest bank, has obtained registration with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), the French financial markets regulator, as a digital asset service provider. Societe Generale’s Subsidiary Registers as Digital Asset Service Provider. The digital asset subsidiary of Societe General Group,...
Bitcoin Added to the Guinness Book of World Records as the ‘First Decentralized Cryptocurrency’ – Bitcoin News
Since 1955 Guinness World Records (GWR) has published a reference book annually that covers world records from extreme natural events to human achievements. This year, Bitcoin has entered the fray as the world’s first and most valuable cryptocurrency network as GWR has added the subject to this year’s annual records.
Crypto Winter is Tough. The Following Are Five Crucial Survival Advices
The year has been terrible for cryptocurrency investors. Bitcoin and other digital assets have been battered by macroeconomic unrest, suffering a decline that has sent many of last year's new crypto adopters running for the exit. After an extended market rally saw the global cryptocurrency market capitalization top $3 trillion in late 2021, Bitcoin and other digital assets have experienced a decline. Currently, the market is valued slightly under $1 trillion, and both Bitcoin and Ethereum are selling at prices that are more than 70% below their all-time highs.
BTC Price Attempts to Recover above $20.5k
Bitcoin Breaches Initial Resistance as It Recovers Above $20.5k – October 17, 2022. Bitcoin is in the downtrend zone as it recovers above $20.5K. Buyers have the intention of keeping the price above the 50-day line SMA. In the bullish trend zone, prices tend to rise to the previous highs. Today, the BTC price is trading at $19,600.32 at the time of writing.
Crypto is no longer so decentralized, research report says
Morgan Stanley stated in a study document this Wednesday that the virtual currency environment is less distributed. Although the underpinning cryptographic protocols are distributed, as virtual currency regulation evolves, the requirement to operate a significant portion of...
Regulation Is Coming, Bitcoin Will Benefit – Bitcoin Magazine
This is an opinion editorial by Shane Neagle, the editor-in-chief of “The Tokenist.”. The continued discussion about the need for a comprehensive U.S. regulatory framework to identify opportunities and risks within the rapidly growing Bitcoin sector has caught the attention of the wider public. Rostin Behnam, chairman of the...
Shardeum raises $18 million in round backed by 50+ investors
Shardeum is an EVM-based layer-1 blockchain project co-founded by Nischal Shetty, the founder of India-based cryptocurrency exchange WazirX. Shardeum, an EVM-based layer-1 blockchain startup co-founded by WazirX founder Nischal Shetty, has raised $18.2 million in its seed funding round, the platform announced on Tuesday. The seed round was at a...
5G Tech a Gateway to the Metaverse – Metaverse Bitcoin News
Ericsson, the Swedish telecom hardware and services company, has linked the use of new technologies, such as 5G, with the use of metaverse platforms. According to a study, users that have 5G data services have been spending more time in the metaverse and extended reality apps, and believe these will migrate to headsets in the next two years.
What new EU sanctions mean for crypto exchanges and their Russian client
Nine months into the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, sanctions against the latter have continued to grow at an aggressive pace. This time around, legislators for the European Union announced that they are introducing a complete ban on all cross-border crypto payments between Russia and its citizens. To elaborate, a...
Crypto To Play A ‘Critical Role’ In The Way Consumers Transact
From crypto to blockchain to non-fungible tokens, the mode of payment in businesses in the vast sphere of the world’s consumer sector has been undergoing a transformation over the course of the past few years. Suresh Kumar, the global chief technology officer at retail powerhouse Walmart, has predicted that...
Exchange Outflows Shows Bitcoin, Ethereum Accumulation Trend Continues
Bitcoin and Ethereum outflows from centralized exchanges have been pointing toward a growing accumulation trend among investors. This saw billions of dollars worth of coins leaving exchanges weekly as investors moved them out. Even now, the exchange outflows have continued despite the recovery in the price of bitcoin and Ethereum, showing that investors are not slowing down their buying.
IMPT surpasses $5 million Under 2 Weeks—Where to Buy IMPT Token?
Ever since the presale began, The IMPT has been making a noise in the crypto market. With the recent development, IMPT has received $5 million from ESG-conscious investors in only two weeks since its presale began. With...
MATIC Price Surges More Than 6%, Is It Finally A Trend Change?
MATIC price has witnessed a rally as the coin almost appreciated by 7% over the last 24 hours. MATIC (Polygon) had been trying hard to move past its immediate trading session for a while, and now it has finally been able to do that. It is, however, too early to...
North Korean hackers target Japanese-based cryptocurrency exchanges
A report by The Japan News has said that the Lazarus hacking group has attacked several cryptocurrency exchanges based in Japan. The Lazarus hacking group is believed to be a state-backed threat actor in North Korea. North...
Cardano’s price finds floor at the $0.36 level? See predictions
After making an amazing rise to its all-time high of $3.09 over a year ago, the Cardano's price is still mired in the dark depths of the crypto winter. A 90% fall from ADA's historical high might be reported if the present retracement at $0.36 continues.
The 1.x Files: A Primer for the Witness Specification
Since a lot of us have a bit more time on our hands, I thought now might be a good opportunity to proceed with something perhaps a little bit boring and tedious, but nevertheless quite fundamental to the Stateless Ethereum effort: understanding the formal Witness Specification. Like the captain of...
Uplift DAO partners with MoonPay to make it simpler to invest in Web3 projects
Uplift DAO, a cross-chain Launchpad that offers crowdfunded support for Web3 projects, has announced that it is integrating MoonPay to simplify the process of investing in Web3 projects. After the integration, Uplift DAOP users will find it easier to invest in new and exciting Web3 projects through traditional payment methods...
