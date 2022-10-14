Formula One Files 8 Trademarks for ‘F1’ Covering Wide Range of Cryptocurrency and Metaverse Products – Featured Bitcoin News

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The year has been terrible for cryptocurrency investors. Bitcoin and other digital assets have been battered by macroeconomic unrest, suffering a decline that has sent many of last year’s new crypto adopters running for the exit. After an extended market rally saw the global cryptocurrency market capitalization top $3 trillion in late 2021, Bitcoin and other digital assets have experienced a decline. Currently, the market is valued slightly under $1 trillion, and both Bitcoin and Ethereum are selling at prices that are more than 70% below their all-time highs.

2 DAYS AGO