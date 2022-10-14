There are some very interesting candidates on Colorado ballots this year. We have a Republican candidate for governor who wants to get rid of, well, government. You’ve heard the old saying that Republicans run for office claiming that government can’t work, then spend their time in office proving that point. Heidi Ganahl has pledged to eliminate the state income tax and to slash state spending. I dunno, maybe I’m strange, but I rather like the idea of properly funded schools, highways and such, but those things would all take big hits under a Ganahl administration. Polis has already cut quite a few taxes but doesn’t support a meat-cleaver approach, and that is a good thing.

COLORADO STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO