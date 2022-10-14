ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roger Womack
3d ago

No Democrat in Colorado deserves to be elected or re-elected !

coloradopolitics.com

BIDLACK | Vote for psychedlic meds to help vets

There are some very interesting candidates on Colorado ballots this year. We have a Republican candidate for governor who wants to get rid of, well, government. You’ve heard the old saying that Republicans run for office claiming that government can’t work, then spend their time in office proving that point. Heidi Ganahl has pledged to eliminate the state income tax and to slash state spending. I dunno, maybe I’m strange, but I rather like the idea of properly funded schools, highways and such, but those things would all take big hits under a Ganahl administration. Polis has already cut quite a few taxes but doesn’t support a meat-cleaver approach, and that is a good thing.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Durango Herald: Stay the course with Polis

Democratic Gov. Jared Polis and Republican challenger Heidi Ganahl seem to be living in two wildly different states. In Polis’ Colorado, the future is bright, steady. Keeping his promise, Polis capped the cost of insulin; provided free, full-day kindergarten and preschool; and offered more than $1 billion in property tax relief for homeowners and businesses.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

No. 2 or No. 26? Polis, Ganahl debate Colorado's fentanyl ranking

Gov. Jared Polis, who seeks reelection, and Heidi Ganahl, the Republican nominee, clashed over fentanyl deaths during a debate on Sunday, with the Democrat claiming a middle-of-the-pack ranking for Colorado and the challenger arguing the state sits near the top of the charts. So, who is correct?. Based on the...
COLORADO STATE
denverite.com

How government and distrust in politics shows up on the Denver ballot

Government and political distrust are on the minds of Denverites. We asked 100 residents across the city what issues they hoped political candidates and proposed policies would address during the 2022 November elections and many Denverites said they’ve become disenchanted with politicians and overall feel their representatives have become untrustworthy. Some wondered how candidates and policies would regain their trust.
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

LIVE UPDATES: Polis, Ganahl debate a day before Colorado voters get early ballots

The philosophical divide between Gov. Jared Polis, who seeks reelection, and Heidi Ganahl, the Republican challenger, is expected to come into full view tonight, when the two candidates debate their ideas and proposals on crime, energy and taxation, among other subjects, in an hour-long debate that could help shape the electorate's decision in November.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Most common mistakes voters make on their mail ballots

DENVER — As ballots start arriving in mailboxes for the Nov. 8 election, officials at Denver Elections Division shared with 9NEWS the most common mistakes they see when voters return their ballots. The good news is that elections officials also explained what they do (or what the voter’s options...
DENVER, CO
Aspen Daily News

Frisch racks up unlikely endorsements

Adam Frisch has been home just four days out of the last two months, he told a group of about a dozen people in his third town hall of the day on Sunday afternoon. This one was held at Brunelleschi’s, around a long table lined with plates of different pizzas and pitchers of water and beer.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Large building owners face unknown costs to comply with state energy mandates

Owners of thousands of commercial, multifamily, and larger public buildings need to modify them in order to meet new energy performance standards legislators adopted last year, but Colorado's energy office could not yet estimate how much the compliance would cost. In 2021, legislators set large building emissions reduction targets of...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

HUDSON | A Colorado labor corollary to the railroad dispute

This column appears precisely 50 years after my arrival in Colorado behind the steering wheel of a U-Haul truck towing a spanking new Toyota Land Cruiser. Parking for the night at a Motel 6 along West 6th Avenue, I had just three days to rent an apartment, unload our somewhat meager belongings and unpack boxes before my children, ages one and two, would fly into the Queen City of the Plains with their mother. We were abandoning Washington, D.C., where I had been working for the Chesapeake and Potomac Telephone Company (C&P), in favor of Denver and Mountain Bell. Long before Tim Wirth and the 1983 divestiture of AT&T into seven "baby Bells," there was a single Bell System monopoly providing dial tone coast to coast.
COLORADO STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Trying To Turn Red Seat Blue, Democrat Targets GOP Incumbent Through Creative Billboard

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A trio of campaign billboards along major corridors through Laramie are catching the attention of many travelers with their unusual marketing approach. Merav Ben-David, a Democratic candidate for Wyoming House District 46, recently put up a billboard advertisement along eastbound Interstate...
LARAMIE, WY
coloradopolitics.com

BRAUCHLER | A troubling turn in Colorado’s jury selection

At a time of an undeniable crime tsunami in Colorado, several progressive attorneys and judges are seeking to dramatically change our criminal trials by injecting “wokeness” into the jury-selection process. It tortures the law and undermines the integrity of our justice system. Currently, a prospective juror can be...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

OUT WEST ROUNDUP | Data indicates Idaho's wolf population holding steady

BOISE — Idaho's wolf population appears to be holding steady despite recent changes by lawmakers that allow expanded methods and seasons for killing wolves, the state's top wildlife official said on Oct. 6. Idaho Department of Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever told lawmakers on the Natural Resources Interim...
IDAHO STATE
sentinelcolorado.com

Proposition GG: Information on Colorado income tax changes would be more prominently displayed

DENVER | Proposition GG is a ballot measure about ballot measures. It represents Colorado’s latest battleground over the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights as Democrats seek to work around the 1992 constitutional amendment, known as TABOR, and Republicans battle to prevent any changes. The initiative, if passed, would require the state to more prominently display detailed information about how citizen-initiated ballot measures changing the income tax rate would affect Coloradans.
COLORADO STATE

