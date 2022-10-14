Read full article on original website
Roger Womack
3d ago
No Democrat in Colorado deserves to be elected or re-elected !
coloradopolitics.com
WATCH: National gun control group pours $2.7 million into Colorado ads targeting O'Dea, Ganahl
A leading national gun safety advocacy group is spending big in Colorado to oppose statewide Republican nominees and support a Democratic state lawmaker in a TV ad campaign set to launch as voters begin to cast ballots. Everytown for Gun Safety Victory Fund, a group funded largely by former New...
coloradopolitics.com
BIDLACK | Vote for psychedlic meds to help vets
There are some very interesting candidates on Colorado ballots this year. We have a Republican candidate for governor who wants to get rid of, well, government. You’ve heard the old saying that Republicans run for office claiming that government can’t work, then spend their time in office proving that point. Heidi Ganahl has pledged to eliminate the state income tax and to slash state spending. I dunno, maybe I’m strange, but I rather like the idea of properly funded schools, highways and such, but those things would all take big hits under a Ganahl administration. Polis has already cut quite a few taxes but doesn’t support a meat-cleaver approach, and that is a good thing.
coloradopolitics.com
Durango Herald: Stay the course with Polis
Democratic Gov. Jared Polis and Republican challenger Heidi Ganahl seem to be living in two wildly different states. In Polis’ Colorado, the future is bright, steady. Keeping his promise, Polis capped the cost of insulin; provided free, full-day kindergarten and preschool; and offered more than $1 billion in property tax relief for homeowners and businesses.
coloradopolitics.com
No. 2 or No. 26? Polis, Ganahl debate Colorado's fentanyl ranking
Gov. Jared Polis, who seeks reelection, and Heidi Ganahl, the Republican nominee, clashed over fentanyl deaths during a debate on Sunday, with the Democrat claiming a middle-of-the-pack ranking for Colorado and the challenger arguing the state sits near the top of the charts. So, who is correct?. Based on the...
denverite.com
How government and distrust in politics shows up on the Denver ballot
Government and political distrust are on the minds of Denverites. We asked 100 residents across the city what issues they hoped political candidates and proposed policies would address during the 2022 November elections and many Denverites said they’ve become disenchanted with politicians and overall feel their representatives have become untrustworthy. Some wondered how candidates and policies would regain their trust.
Candidates spar in the State Debate
Incumbent Governor Jared Polis and Republican challenger Heidi Ganahl criticized each others policy proposals during the State Debate, held Sunday evening in Colorado Springs.
coloradopolitics.com
LIVE UPDATES: Polis, Ganahl debate a day before Colorado voters get early ballots
The philosophical divide between Gov. Jared Polis, who seeks reelection, and Heidi Ganahl, the Republican challenger, is expected to come into full view tonight, when the two candidates debate their ideas and proposals on crime, energy and taxation, among other subjects, in an hour-long debate that could help shape the electorate's decision in November.
Most common mistakes voters make on their mail ballots
DENVER — As ballots start arriving in mailboxes for the Nov. 8 election, officials at Denver Elections Division shared with 9NEWS the most common mistakes they see when voters return their ballots. The good news is that elections officials also explained what they do (or what the voter’s options...
Aspen Daily News
Frisch racks up unlikely endorsements
Adam Frisch has been home just four days out of the last two months, he told a group of about a dozen people in his third town hall of the day on Sunday afternoon. This one was held at Brunelleschi’s, around a long table lined with plates of different pizzas and pitchers of water and beer.
How much has Colorado’s homeless population increased compared to rest of US?
Stacker examined data from the Department of Housing and Urban Development's and Urban Homeless Assessment Report to see how homelessness rates changed from 2020 to 2021, the latest data available.
ksut.org
Adam Frisch, Democratic challenger in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, stops in Delta County
Delta County Democrats hosted a number of candidates in Hotchkiss on Tuesday afternoon. Among those “stumping” in the North Fork was Aspen businessman Adam Frisch who is looking to unseat incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert in the 3rd Congressional District. LY: Your campaign's internal polling has you at a...
sentinelcolorado.com
Colorado’s elections system is the ‘Gold Standard,’ League of Women voters chief says
DENVER | For 102 years, the League Of Women Voters has helped Americans understand how they can cast their vote in elections. The nonpartisan organization has never endorsed a political party or candidate, providing a valuable resource for voters of all political persuasions. The Colorado News Collaborative is speaking with...
Polis, Ganahl sharpen contrasts on Colorado's economy, crime and abortion in combative debate
Colorado's Democratic Gov. Jared Polis and his Republican challenger, Heidi Ganahl, clashed on a host of issues including inflation, the state budget, housing policy and public safety on Thursday night in Denver in their second debate, held just days before ballots go out to state voters. Throughout the fast-paced, hourlong...
coloradopolitics.com
Large building owners face unknown costs to comply with state energy mandates
Owners of thousands of commercial, multifamily, and larger public buildings need to modify them in order to meet new energy performance standards legislators adopted last year, but Colorado's energy office could not yet estimate how much the compliance would cost. In 2021, legislators set large building emissions reduction targets of...
coloradopolitics.com
HUDSON | A Colorado labor corollary to the railroad dispute
This column appears precisely 50 years after my arrival in Colorado behind the steering wheel of a U-Haul truck towing a spanking new Toyota Land Cruiser. Parking for the night at a Motel 6 along West 6th Avenue, I had just three days to rent an apartment, unload our somewhat meager belongings and unpack boxes before my children, ages one and two, would fly into the Queen City of the Plains with their mother. We were abandoning Washington, D.C., where I had been working for the Chesapeake and Potomac Telephone Company (C&P), in favor of Denver and Mountain Bell. Long before Tim Wirth and the 1983 divestiture of AT&T into seven "baby Bells," there was a single Bell System monopoly providing dial tone coast to coast.
cowboystatedaily.com
Trying To Turn Red Seat Blue, Democrat Targets GOP Incumbent Through Creative Billboard
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A trio of campaign billboards along major corridors through Laramie are catching the attention of many travelers with their unusual marketing approach. Merav Ben-David, a Democratic candidate for Wyoming House District 46, recently put up a billboard advertisement along eastbound Interstate...
coloradopolitics.com
BRAUCHLER | A troubling turn in Colorado’s jury selection
At a time of an undeniable crime tsunami in Colorado, several progressive attorneys and judges are seeking to dramatically change our criminal trials by injecting “wokeness” into the jury-selection process. It tortures the law and undermines the integrity of our justice system. Currently, a prospective juror can be...
coloradopolitics.com
OUT WEST ROUNDUP | Data indicates Idaho's wolf population holding steady
BOISE — Idaho's wolf population appears to be holding steady despite recent changes by lawmakers that allow expanded methods and seasons for killing wolves, the state's top wildlife official said on Oct. 6. Idaho Department of Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever told lawmakers on the Natural Resources Interim...
sentinelcolorado.com
Proposition GG: Information on Colorado income tax changes would be more prominently displayed
DENVER | Proposition GG is a ballot measure about ballot measures. It represents Colorado’s latest battleground over the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights as Democrats seek to work around the 1992 constitutional amendment, known as TABOR, and Republicans battle to prevent any changes. The initiative, if passed, would require the state to more prominently display detailed information about how citizen-initiated ballot measures changing the income tax rate would affect Coloradans.
Colorado OKs drinking treated wastewater: Getting over the 'ick factor'
Colorado regulators, after years of study, negotiations and testing, approved a new rule that clears the way for drinking treated wastewater this week, one of only a handful of states in the country to do so. The action came in a unanimous vote of the Colorado Water Quality Control Commission...
