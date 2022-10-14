Tropical Storm Karl to send up to 10 inches of rain to Mexico

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Karl is moving slowly in the Bay of Campeche.

The storm is moving southeast at 7 mph.

Channel 9 meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said the storm will send heavy rain to parts of Mexico over the next two days as it moves inland and dissipates. Up to 10 inches of rain is possible, which could cause flash floods and mudslides.

Crimi said there’s a batch of disorganized showers and storms off the coast of Africa that we’ll be keeping our eye on. She said conditions are becoming a bit more conducive for development over the next few days, but chances remain low for serious development.

