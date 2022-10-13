ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Bluffs, IA

Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska

If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
NEBRASKA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska

What is your favourite comfort? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side, this article is for your, especially if you live in Nebraska. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
NEBRASKA STATE
kfrxfm.com

“Going For Two” Being Filmed In Omaha

A WOWT viewer alerted the news station that “Going for Two” is currently being filmed in Omaha. The movie is centered around an Omaha boy and his family. It involves Tom Osborne’s decision to go for two during the championship game against Miami in 1984. Their base...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

’Going for Two’: Movie being filmed in Omaha based on Husker Coach Tom Osborne

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 6 News viewer alerted the fact that Hollywood moved into his neighborhood this week. It’s a movie that involves a legend, Husker Coach Tom Osborne. One of the assistant directors said it’s centered around an Omaha boy and his family. It involves Tom Osborne’s decision to go for two during the championship game against Miami in 1984.
OMAHA, NE
Sioux City Journal

Omaha family wins during first 'Family Feud' appearance

Omaha’s Goaley family won the top prize Monday night on the television game show “Family Feud,” and their team will play again on Tuesday’s broadcast. “It truly was the experience of a lifetime,” said Shirlee Goaley, who is mother and grandmother to the other four people on the team: sons, Darrin and Dan; grandson, Sam; and granddaughter, Shannon.
OMAHA, NE
kjan.com

2 arrested following Pott. County pursuit Wed. morning

(Council Bluffs, Iowa) – Traffic was backed-up for at least miles for a while, following a pursuit that reportedly began near Underwood, and ended with two suspects arrested this (Wednesday) morning. The chase ended on the eastern side of Council Bluffs at the seven mile-marker of Interstate 80 westbound, near Highway 6/Iowa Western Community College. Additional details are currently not available.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
WOWT

Semi truck hits bridge in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A semi driver collided with a low bridge in Omaha. It happened just before 8 a.m., south of 20th and Woolworth. The semi hit a railroad bridge, which is clearly marked twelve-feet-four-inches in height. The top of the trailer was damaged and northbound traffic was blocked.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Iowa State Patrol pursuit ends in crash near Council Bluffs

An Iowa State Patrol pursuit ended with a crash Thursday morning, according to Council Bluffs police. The crash happened at mile marker 8 of Interstate 80 westbound, about a mile west of the Highway 6 exit, around 7:30 a.m., police said in a Facebook post. A trooper attempted to pull...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Dale Christensen Obituary

Dale Christensen, age 67, of Cumberland, IA, passed away at Cass Health in Atlantic, IA. Funeral service for Dale will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Atlantic, IA. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the funeral at the funeral home. Interment will be at Atlantic Cemetery, with a reception to follow in the community room of the funeral home.
CUMBERLAND, IA
Western Iowa Today

House Fire in Rural Pottawattamie County

(Shelby, Iowa) A fire destroyed a house in rural Pottawattamie County on Saturday afternoon. Avoca Fire Chief Drew Becker tells KSOM/KS95 News the call went out at 1:24 p.m. of a house fire at 410th Street, three-quarters of a mile south of Tamarack Road. “While en route to the scene, we could see heavy black smoke, and upon arrival, the house was fully involved in smoke and fire,” said Becker. “The house was deemed a total loss before we setup.”
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Steven Lovell Obituary

Steven Albert Lovell, age 71, of Atlantic and formerly of Adair, IA, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic, IA. Arrangements are pending at this time with the Schmidt Family Funeral Home.
ATLANTIC, IA
Ask Omaha

Ask Omaha: where should I never go in Omaha, Nebraska?

I get up to Omaha once or twice a week from Lincoln. Most parts of Omaha are nice, but I am more alert and tend to stay away from Northeast Omaha from Ames down to Cummings and east of 36th Street. The crime rates in that part of town are very high. True, it is a predominantly black area, but what concerns me is the drug and gang activity.
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Robert Fry Obituary

Graveside Services for 84-year-old Robert Fry of Audubon will be Friday, October 14th at 1PM at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. Family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon. The Kessler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
AUDUBON, IA

