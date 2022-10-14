Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WFMJ.com
Morning Rundown
Three hospitalized after crashes during slippery commute in Trumbull County. Troopers and other police agencies are investigating several accidents caused by slippery conditions. Thousands without power in Trumbull, Mercer counties. FirstEnergy is trying to find out why the power went out to nearly 4,400 homes and businesses in Trumbull and...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Neighborhood Leaders to host three-part meeting on importance of ambulances
Youngstown Neighborhood Leaders (YNL) will be hosting a three-part City Safety Series to further understand the importance of the current situation with ambulances in the city. Youngstown's current provider, AMR, is asking for additional funds from the city in order to continue serving residents. These town hall style meetings will...
WFMJ.com
Early voting in Valley doubles from 2018 election
A record number of voters in Ohio are turning out to the election polls early in Mahoning, Trumbull, and Columbiana Counties. In Mahoning, the number of folks voting early is way up this year. In October 2018, 781 voted early and during the same time in 2022, 3,034 voted. In...
WFMJ.com
2023 YSU interim President talks her post-Tressel plans
When YSU President Jim Tressel leaves the university in January, a former YSU alumni will take over on an interim basis. Monday, Helen Lafferty spoke to members of the media online from her current office at Villanova University. "Youngstown, Ohio has been where my roots began and will always be...
WFMJ.com
Budget Blinds celebrates 30 years in business with ribbon cutting in Boardman
Pennsylvania-based business, Budget Blinds celebrated 30 years in business with a ribbon cutting ceremony in DeBartolo Commons in Boardman Wednesday morning. The Budget Blinds franchise is eight years old and started in Beaver County, Pennsylvania, and the company has been serving Ohio for about one year serving communities like Boardman, Canfield, Poland, Warren and Columbiana.
WFMJ.com
Weather blamed for power outages to hundreds in Trumbull, Mercer counties
FirstEnergy is blaming the weather for power outages that at one point left nearly 4,400 homes and businesses in Trumbull and Mercer counties in the dark early Wednesday. A spokesperson for the utility told 21 News that wet snow and high winds brought down trees, causing some of the outages.
WFMJ.com
Jesus sculpture welcomes Youngstown YMCA guests
Upon entering the front doors of the downtown Youngstown YMCA, a sculpture of Jesus now greets guests. Sculptor Timothy P. Schmalz, who dedicates himself to creating artwork glorifying Christ, made the work as part of the Matthew 25 series. This sculpture is the 5th piece in Schmalz' series so far....
WFMJ.com
Two contractors burned in blaze at Niles manufacturer
Firefighters from Weathersfield, Lordstown, and Niles have been dispatched to the Howmet Structure Systems plant in Weathersfield. A caller told the 9-1-1 dispatcher that one person was injured as a fire erupted just after 8 a.m. Tuesday in the former RMI plant on Warren Avenue. According to Weatherfield Fire Chief...
WFMJ.com
Car slides into pond along Route 7
Slippery roads were just as bad if not worse for drivers in Ashtabula County during Wednesday morning's commute. Among the traffic accidents being investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol is one along Route 7 just about a mile north of Trumbull County. Troopers tell 21 News that a car...
WFMJ.com
YSU interim president to hold virtual news conference on Monday
The Valley will learn more today about the woman chosen to lead Youngstown State University while the Board of Trustees looks for someone to replace President Jim Tressel, who is stepping down on January 31. Helen K. Lafferty, interim YSU president, is scheduled to hold an interim news conference at...
WFMJ.com
PA-16 Congressional candidate Dan Pastore hosts town hall in Hermitage
Western Pennsylvania voters gathered in Hermitage Tuesday evening to hear from the man challenging Representative Mike Kelly's position. As the 16th Congressional district race heats up between Dan Pastore and Mike Kelly, Pastore spoke with voters ahead of the election that's now just three weeks away. Democratic U.S. House candidate...
WFMJ.com
Couple accused of trying to cheat Cortland Bank out of $278,000
Federal authorities have charged a New York City couple with allegedly scheming to cheat Cortland Bank out of a quarter of a million dollars. A U.S. District Court Judge in Youngstown has unsealed an indictment charging 43-year-old Frank Duhart and 35-year-old Jennifer Page Porter with bank fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud.
WFMJ.com
Miss the Ohio Senate debate? Watch it now
With only weeks to go before the general election, Ohio U.S. Senate candidates Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance faced off for a second and final debate in Youngstown Monday night. The debate was moderated by WFMJ 21 News anchors Derek Steyer, Lindsay McCoy and by veteran Valley journalist Bertram de Souza.
WFMJ.com
Patient accused of punching nurse at Warren ER
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Warren woman accused of punching an emergency room nurse at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. The 39-year-old registered nurse told police she was in a room in the hospital’s emergency department when the patient punched her in the face two times.
WFMJ.com
Over 30 individuals issued summonses in relation to illegal dumping in Columbiana County
A monthlong investigation into illegal dumping activities on private property in Columbiana County has led to over 30 individuals being issued a total of 40 court summonses according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). These individuals were cited for infractions such as littering, shooting from the roadway and...
WFMJ.com
Attorney seeks competency evaluation of Mercer County woman charged in Capitol riot
A defense attorney is asking for a psychological evaluation of the Mercer County mother of eight charged in connection with the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capital. In a response filed Monday in U.S. District Court, defense attorney Nicholas Smith says has concerns about his ability to “intelligibly communicate the law and trial risks” to Rachel Powell, who is currently scheduled to stand trial on November 15 on eight federal charges.
WFMJ.com
Girard reporting no water in the Parkwood Ave. area
The city of Girard is reporting a water main break in the Parkwood Ave. area. According to city officials, water is expected to be restored by mid-afternoon Tuesday, Oct. 18.
WFMJ.com
Struthers animal cruelty suspect sentenced for dragging, slamming Niles woman
A Struthers man awaiting trial on animal cruelty charges in Mahoning County has been sentenced to prison for brutally beating a woman in Trumbull County. A visiting judge has sentenced 29-year-old George Panno III to three to 4-and-a-half years in prison after Panno pleaded guilty to felonious assault, kidnapping, endangering children, and domestic violence.
Comments / 0