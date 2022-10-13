Read full article on original website
On Friday, the Toronto Raptors waived three players, including Josh Jackson, who was the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
Cavaliers Waive Five Players
CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have waived guard Sharife Cooper, forward Mamadi Diakite, forward Nate Hinton, guard R.J. Nembhard, and forward Jamorko Pickett, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts. Nembhard (6-4, 200), who originally signed a Two-Way contract with Cleveland on Oct....
SPURS WAIVE ALIZE JOHNSON
SAN ANTONIO (Oct. 15, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that the team has waived forward Alize Johnson. Johnson appeared in four preseason games for the Spurs, averaging 1.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 6.8 minutes per game. The Spurs roster now stands at 18...
Memphis Grizzlies finalize 2022-23 opening night roster
The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team waived forward/center Killian Tillie and wing Dakota Mathias to finalize their opening night roster for the 2022-23 regular season. The Grizzlies will tip-off the 2022-23 regular season against the New York Knicks at 6:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at FedExForum. The...
Indiana Pacers Waive Three
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indiana Pacers announced Saturday the team waived guards Tevin Brown and Eli Brooks, and forward Jermaine Samuels. The roster stands at 17, which includes two two-way players.
New Orleans Pelicans waive Cheatham, Martin, Plowden, and Smart
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has waived Zylan Cheatham, Kelan Martin, Daeqwon Plowden, and Javonte Smart. Cheatham, 6-5, 220, averaged 1.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assist in four preseason games with New Orleans. Cheatham has appeared in five NBA games with New Orleans and Utah, holding averages of 2.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.6 assists.
NBA rosters set for 2022-23 regular season
NEW YORK – The 2022-23 NBA season begins tomorrow (Tuesday, Oct. 18) with a TNT doubleheader as the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Boston Celtics (7:30 p.m. ET) and the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers (10 p.m. ET). Below are links to opening-night rosters...
Indiana Pacers Announce Roster Moves
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indiana Pacers announced Friday night the team has waived forward Deividas Sirvydis and guard Langston Galloway. Additionally, the team signed guards Tevin Brown and Eli Brooks, and forward Jermaine Samuels.
Cavaliers Sign Mamadi Diakite to a Two-Way Contract
CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed forward Mamadi Diakite (MAH-mah-dee dee-ah-KEE-tay) to a Two-Way contract, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts. Diakite (6-9, 224) appeared in all four preseason games for the Cavaliers, averaging 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.25 steals and...
Lakers' Dennis Schroder has thumb surgery; expected to miss 3-4 weeks
One day before the Los Angeles Lakers open their 2022-23 campaign, coach Darvin Ham says guard Dennis Schroder is having a procedure to repair a ligament in his thumb and is expected to be sidelined for three to four weeks. Schroder played in just one of the Lakers’ five preseason...
Wizards Season Preview: 6 key questions ahead of the season opener
The NBA preseason is over, meaning NBA basketball is officially back in the DMV. Last season, the Wizards finished 35-47, good for 12th in the Eastern Conference, missing out on the Play-In Tournament and the Playoffs. It was an up-and-down season full of injuries and major mid-season roster moves. But now, Wizards’ superstar Bradley Beal is healthy, Kristaps Porzingis is coming off full offseason as a Wizard and the front office made a series of moves to bolster the supporting cast.
Kings Announce 2022-23 Opening Night Roster
Today the Sacramento Kings announced the opening night roster. The regular season is set to begin next Wednesday, October 19 against the Portland Trail Blazers at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento waived guards Jeriah Horne, Sam Merrill and Alex O’Connell to set the roster at 17. Rookie guard Keon Ellis and...
Reports: Kevin Porter Jr., Rockets agree to 4-year extension
Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. and the team have reached an agreement on a four-year contract extension, according to multiple reports. The deal is for $82.5 million that will keep the former No. 30 pick of the 2019 draft in Houston. Last season, Porter averaged 15.6 points, 4.4 rebounds...
Antonio Daniels on Pelicans development, NBA Western Conference | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Jim Eichenhofer and Joe Cardosi are joined by Antonio Daniels (5:00) of Bally Sports and Sirius XM for a spirited discussion of the Pelicans playoff chances in the Western Conference, reasonable expectations moving forward, and the development of younger Pels players. We...
2022-23 NBA Officiating Last Two Minute Reports
Below is the league’s assessment of officiated events that occurred in the last two minutes of games that were at or within three points during any point in the last two minutes of the fourth quarter (and overtime, where applicable). The plays assessed include all calls (whistles) and notable non-calls. Notable non-calls will generally be defined as material plays directly related to the outcome of a possession.
Who will be in the 2022-23 Bulls bench rotation?
There’s a quintet of NBA players who would cause problems for the Bulls starters in a face-to-face matchup. Sure, those guys in Milwaukee, Boston, Brooklyn and Miami. But these five (or six) are in Chicago pretty much right across from the Bulls main players every day, and they could be the secret sauce that puts some spice and flavor into what many have predicted could be a sour season for the Bulls that begins Wednesday in Miami.
Lakers Waive Harrison, Pierre-Louis, and Huff
The Los Angeles Lakers have requested waivers on guards Shaquille Harrison and Nate Pierre-Louis and center Jay Huff, it was announced today. Harrison, who was signed by the Lakers on Oct. 8, appeared in two preseason games and averaged 1.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 12.0 minutes per game.
