Metropolis, IL

westkentuckystar.com

Multiple field fires cause damage in several western KY counties

Several grass and field fires flared up across western Kentucky Friday, including one that consumed a home in Caldwell County. Princeton firefighters were dispatched to a bean field fire on Maple Street shortly before 3:15. More than two dozen firefighters from several fire departments were eventually involved, along with U.S....
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

10/14 Gridiron Glory

PADUCAH, Ky. - Below is a list of high school football scores from Friday, Oct. 14. Murray 20, Caldwell County 23. Mayfield 50, Ballard Memorial 0. West Frankfort 42, Massac County 21. Carbondale 7, Marion 40. Pinckneyville 14, Carterville 49. Carmi-White County 28, Johnston City 37. Graves County 7, at...
PADUCAH, KY
theshoppersweekly.com

Deaconess to Purchase 4 So. Illinois Hospitals

Deaconess Health System, Inc. and Deaconess Regional Healthcare Services Illinois, Inc. have signed an asset purchase agreement to acquire Crossroads Community Hospital in Mt. Vernon, IL, Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, IL, Red Bud Regional Hospital in Red Bud, IL, and Union County Hospital in Anna, IL. “The network...
ANNA, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Crews respond to fire in Princeton, Kentucky

PRINCETON, KY — Firefighting crews are on the scene of a large fire in Princeton, Kentucky. Princeton Police Department has confirmed the fire and will provide further information once available. They were not able to confirm the location at this time. The fire comes as Caldwell County is under...
PRINCETON, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Crews fighting field fire in Livingston County

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Firefighters are working to put out a large fire in Livingston County, Kentucky. Local 6's Jack Kane is at the scene. A firefighter responding to the blaze tells Jack seven fire departments are responding. Jack observed crews with the Ledbetter, Livingston County, Smithland and Reidland fire departments, as well as Livingston County EMS and the county sheriff's office.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Residents warned about spreading field fire in Graves County

The Arena Building hosted it's Haunted Hall of Horror in Cape Girardeau. Carbondale police searching for armed and dangerous suspect. Police in Carbondale are searching for a suspect they say is considered armed and dangerous. SIH promoting Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Southern Illinois Healthcare in...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

PHOTOS – Caldwell County 23 Murray 20

Caldwell County picked up its third win in four games Friday night, outlasting Murray 23-20 in Princeton. The Tigers will be off next week before finishing the regular season in two weeks at home against Trigg County. See some of Friday’s win over Murray in this YSE photo gallery.
MURRAY, KY
KFVS12

Graves County field fire between Ky 2194 & KY 408 West

Police in Carbondale are searching for a suspect they say is considered armed and dangerous. Southern Illinois Healthcare in Carbondale wants to highlight the need for yearly mammograms. Residents warned about spreading field fire in Graves County. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Residents warned about spreading field fire in Graves...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Crews fought multiple fires in west Kentucky Friday amid red flag warning, burn bans

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Fires broke out in multiple locations throughout the Local 6 area Friday afternoon. McCracken, Graves and Livingston counties each had field fires, and a large fire also broke out in Princeton. This, amid a statewide burn ban from the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the fire hazard season and local, round the clock burn bans remain in place in many local counties.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

Storm chances Saturday evening (10/14/22)

Friday saw temperatures in the upper 70s, a bit warmer than normal thanks to stronger wind gusts out of the southwest and clear skies. Winds have been especially strong the past couple days, gusting upwards of 35 miles per hour, but we will be calming down as we transition into the weekend.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Suspect wanted in Livingston County, Kentucky, arrested in Tennessee

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — A man who was wanted in Livingston County, Kentucky, on charges of receiving stolen property worth more than $10,000 has been arrested in Montgomery County, Tennessee, the Livingston County Sheriff's Office says. Last month, the sheriff's office was searching for 50-year-old Charles Warren Luetke in...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY
radionwtn.com

Calvert City Angler Catches Day One ‘Big Fish’ At Paris Landing

Buchanan, Tenn.–Austin Brown of Calvert City, Ky. caught the “Big Fish” on Day One of the CrappieUSA Classic at Paris Landing State Park today. Brown’s catch weighed 2.81 pounds. In second place in the ‘Big Fish’ category is the team of Michael Fussell and Justin Bell, with 2.21 pounds. The tournament concludes Saturday with another weigh-in starting at 3 p.m. Weigh-in lines close at 4 p.m. The public is always invited. (Monte Starks photo).
CALVERT CITY, KY
KFVS12

Red flag warning in effect for most of the Heartland

SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The majority of the Heartland is under a red flag warning now and officials are urging everyone not to burn anything. The winds have been howling all day long. According to one farmer, this kind of weather makes him uneasy while he’s out in the field harvesting.
SALINE COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Victim in Cape Girardeau shooting identified by coroner

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A shooting in Cape Girardeau has left one person dead after police respond to shots fired. The shooting took place at the intersection of Bellevue and Fountain streets. On October 15, police responded to shots fired at approximately 5:52 p.m. On the scene, they discovered...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
whvoradio.com

Woman Injured In Cadiz Wreck

A wreck on US 68 in Cadiz sent a woman to the hospital Saturday night. Cadiz Police say an SUV driven by Deborah Trowbridge of Cadiz was turning onto US 68 from North Rocky Ridge Road and pulled into the path of Sherry Clinton of Illinois who was westbound on US 68.
CADIZ, KY
wevv.com

1 dead after crash on KY 141 South in Union County

The Union County Sheriff's Office in Kentucky is investigating a fatal crash on KY 141 South. Union County authorities say the crash happened on Thursday at around 3:25 p.m. The sheriff's office says the driver was exiting the right side of KY 141S, hitting the end of a concrete bridge rail.
UNION COUNTY, KY

