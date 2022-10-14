Read full article on original website
Details Released on Two-Vehicle Crash Involving Tionesta Woman
PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a Tionesta woman that occurred in Paint Township on Sunday afternoon. Clarion-based State Police say the accident happened around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, on East End Road, in Paint Township, Clarion County. A 2019 Honda...
explore venango
Crawford County Man Killed as Pickup Collides with Tree
CONCORD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Crawford County man was killed after his truck collided with a tree on Tuesday morning. According to Corry-based State Police, the crash happened at 10:44 a.m. on Tuesday, October 18, on Spartansburg Highway, in Concord Township, Erie County. Police say 64-year-old Donald R....
Semi driver pronounced dead after Wednesday morning crash in Crawford Co.
A crash in Crawford County involving a tractor-trailer turned deadly. The accident happened around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Route 89 and Route 77 just north of Spartansburg. According to State Police, a semi driven by Richard Darges, 61, of Pittsburgh, overturned onto its driver’s side. That crash happened as the northbound truck […]
Police investigating fatal Parkway East crash
PITTSBURGH — One person was killed in a Wednesday morning crash on the Parkway East. State police are investigating the three-vehicle collision that occurred around 6:25 a.m. on I-376 East. The collision involved a tractor-trailer and occurred just before the Squirrel Hill Tunnel. The crash happened as traffic was...
WFMJ.com
Video records suspects stealing Jeep from New Castle gas station
Police in New Castle are hoping surveillance video and social media will lead them to two people who stole a Jeep from a convenience store parking lot. Video posted on the police department’s Facebook page show two people casually walking in front of the APLUS market on Washington Street.
butlerradio.com
Butler Twp. Police Release Details On Five Vehicle Crash
Police are releasing more information on a five vehicle crash that happened late last week in Butler Township. The accident happened on New Castle Road in front of the Alameda Plaza last Friday around 5:30 p.m. Police say 19-year-old Alyssa Dreucci of Connoquenessing was driving east when she hit into...
erienewsnow.com
Police Identify Driver of Stolen Pickup Killed in 3-Vehicle Crash
Police have released the name of the man who was killed following a three-vehicle crash in the City of Erie Saturday morning. Chauncy Grayson, 25, of Erie, died following the crash of multiple blunt force trauma injuries. The incident started around 8:40 a.m. when an officer spotted the stolen truck...
explore venango
Police: Two Suspects Facing Aggravated Assault Charges After Oil City Man Beaten by Four Men
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Two Oil City men have been charged with aggravated assault after police say a man was beaten by four individuals at a residence on Hone Avenue. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed the following criminal charges against 19-year-old Jerome Barber and 20-year-old Giovanni Nicholas Paolucci on Tuesday, October 18, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office:
Teen driver identified in fatal Trumbull County crash
Troopers were called to State Route 5 in Johnston Township, north of State Route 88.
Burglary sees more than $5,000 in goods stolen from Erie County residence
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A burglary earlier this month saw more than $5,000 worth of goods stolen from a vacant home in Erie County. The incident occurred on Oct. 2 at a residence on Old Wattsburg Road in Amity Township. It happened between 10:22 p.m. and 11 p.m. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the stolen […]
beavercountyradio.com
Ellwood City Man Cited by Pa State Police After One Vehicle Accident in Wayne Twp.
(Wayne Township, Lawrence County. Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle have charged a 22-year-old Ellwood City Man with not driving properly on roadways laned for traffic after a one vehicle accident occurred in Wayne Twp., Lawrence County. Troopers said via release that Dylan Haynes was traveling north on Oswald...
explore venango
The 50-Year-Old Unsolved Murder of Cyrena Jane Manning, Part 1
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The morning of November 20th, 1972, started out as a typical day in Franklin. Parents struggled to rouse their children from their beds, anxious to get them fed and on their way to school. This is part one in a three-part series on the murder...
Coroner called to Route 77 car accident in Corry
Emergency crews are at the scene of a reported fatal crash south of Corry. The accident happened in the 20,000 block of Route 77 around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. Initial reports indicated a vehicle had left the road and struck a tree. The Erie County Coroner’s Office confirmed that they were called to the scene. According […]
Charges filed after stolen Pa. farm tractor found parked in nearby driveway
A Salem Township, Westmoreland County, man was arrested Sunday on theft charges after state police said they found a missing farm tractor worth $15,000 parked at his home, according to a story from TribLive. The news site says that Gary A. Lauffer, 54, told troopers that he took the tractor...
erienewsnow.com
Spartansburg Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash in Crawford County
A single-vehicle crash in Crawford County claimed the life of a man Tuesday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened around 10:44 a.m. on Route 77 south of Welch Hill Rd. in Concord Township. The driver - Donald Stanbro, 64, of Spartansburg - was traveling southbound in a Chevrolet truck...
Man allegedly caught shoplifting fishing line in Fairview store has outburst
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Shoppers in Fairview Township witnessed an unwanted scene when an accused shoplifter had a tantrum. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, troopers responded to a retail theft call at about 9:35 a.m. on Oct. 16 at a store on the 6000 block of West Lake Road in Fairview Township. The suspect allegedly […]
explore venango
Man Accused of Holding Oil City Woman and Children at Gunpoint, Robbing Them
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A man listed as a parole absconder is accused of holding an Oil City woman and three children at gunpoint and robbing them. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department on October 14 filed the following charges against 19-year-old Tyler George Burns, of Franklin, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office:
Westmoreland man arrested for alleged Turner Dairy Farm tractor theft
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Salem man is facing theft charges for allegedly taking a tractor belonging to Turner Dairy Farm. Gary A. Lauffer, 54, was arrested Sunday after state police in Westmoreland County said they found a missing tractor worth $15,000 at his home, Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review reports.
Police: Beaver vehicle chase reaches 100 mph
The suspect vehicle in a police chase in Beaver County reached speeds of more than 100 mph, according to state police. Troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the driver of a red/burgundy Chevrolet Cruze in Beaver Falls around 2 a.m. Monday, according to a report from state police in Beaver. The driver fled onto I-76 PA Turnpike eastbound.
2 suspects arrested in Arnold shooting, high-speed chase jailed without bail; driver still being sought
A man and woman accused of shooting into a passing car in Arnold on Monday before leading police from several departments on a chase that reached 100 mph are in jail after a magistrate denied bail at their arraignment Tuesday morning. Tishan Lowe Jr., 30, of the 1000 block of...
