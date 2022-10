Three Westmoreland County golfers placed in the top 25 at the two-round PIAA Golf Championships held at Penn State University on Monday and Tuesday. In Class AAA boys, former WPIAL champion Nick Turowski of Penn-Trafford finished tied for 23rd. Going into his final hole on Tuesday, Turowski was in position for a top 10 finish but took a quadruple bogey on 18 and fell in the standings. After shooting an even par 72 in the first round, the junior carded a 7-over par 79 in round two ending the tournament at plus-7.

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO