TJ Maxx sets opening date for Westgate location

Discount retailer TJ Maxx will open a location at Toledo's Westgate Village on Oct. 27.

The store will fill much of a vacant space previously occupied by Stein Mart, near the corner of Central Avenue and Secor Road.

The popular off-price retailer, which operates three other stores in the Toledo area, will host a grand opening from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 27 at the new 3315 W. Central Ave. location. Regular store hours will be 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, an announcement this week said.

“Our newest store in Toledo will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend and brand-name merchandise at the amazing prices TJ Maxx is known for," said Tim Miner, the company’s president, in a statement. "Our buyers create a unique mix that offers value for styles in every department, and we’re excited to bring this experience to a new neighborhood."

The new TJ Maxx is one of several changes coming in the Westgate area — including a new Earnest Brew Works taproom expected to open in the coming months, and the redevelopment of the long-vacant Sears building.