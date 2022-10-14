ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Hill

McCarthy warns no ‘blank check’ to Ukraine in GOP majority

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said that House Republicans will not write “a blank check” to Ukraine if House Republicans take control of the chamber next year, marking one of the clearest signs that aid to the war-torn country fighting off Russian invasion will face a much tougher road in a GOP-led House.

