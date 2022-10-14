Read full article on original website
Related
Biden prioritizing abortion legislation before midterms
President Joe Biden will promise Tuesday that the first bill he sends to Congress next year will be one that codifies Roe v. Wade if Democrats control enough seats after midterms
‘Desperate and disgraceful’: candidates spar in heated debates as US midterms near – live
Republican JD Vance and Democrat Tim Ryan clash in Ohio while Stacey Abrams and Brian Kemp also quarrel – follow the latest
McCarthy warns no ‘blank check’ to Ukraine in GOP majority
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said that House Republicans will not write “a blank check” to Ukraine if House Republicans take control of the chamber next year, marking one of the clearest signs that aid to the war-torn country fighting off Russian invasion will face a much tougher road in a GOP-led House.
Yes, we still turn clocks back in November, despite rumors
There have been rumors circulating that we won't turn our clocks back in November. We're here to shut those rumors down.
Georgia Gov. Kemp rips Stacey Abrams' abortion pivot: 'Georgians don't really know where she stands'
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp called out Democrat opponent Stacey Abrams for changing her stance on abortion, saying she has pivoted numerous times on the topic
Comments / 0