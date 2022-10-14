More shops and schools invest in Mastercam than any other CAD/CAM software package in the world, according to a recently released report. According to CIMdata Inc., an independent research firm specializing in the NC industry, Mastercam is the number one CAM software used worldwide for 28 years in a row, with more than 300,000 seats installed. In the latest report, Mastercam retained the top spot for CAM software in three categories: industry, education and support network.

