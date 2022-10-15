ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Parkland verdict - live: Juror ‘threatened’ during deliberation over Nikolas Cruz sentence

By Bevan Hurley and Oliver O'Connell
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nxa5P_0iYyD7n200

A juror in Nikolas Cruz’s sentencing trial allegedly informed a court staffer that she was threatened by a fellow panel member during deliberation over the Parkland shooter’s fate.

Prosecutors raised alarm about the perceived threat in a filing asking Judge Elizabeth Scherer to launch an investigation hours after the jury recommended a life sentence for Cruz on Thursday.

“Juror X spoke to a support staff member and informed the support staff member that during deliberations she received what she perceived to be a threat from a fellow juror while in the jury room,” states the filing, obtained by CNN .

The development comes as other members of the jury have spoken of their frustration at being unable to convince a sole “holdout” that Cruz deserved the death penalty.

Foreperson Benjamin Thomas told CBS Miami that one juror had been adamant from the beginning of deliberations that Cruz should not receive capital punishment because he was mentally ill.

The juror has since denied claims in a filing to the court that she had made up her mind about the sentence before hearing the evidence.

Comments / 21

Stephen Moore
4d ago

if anyone deserves the death penalty it's that POFS . I can understand their frustration. she probably lied and said she wasn't against the death penalty.

Reply
9
Related
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: Supreme Court rejects appeal from Dylann Roof who challenged his death sentence after racist killing of NINE members of a Black South Carolina congregation during bible study in 2015

The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from Dylann Roof, who challenged his death sentence and conviction for the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation. Roof, 28, previously had an appeal rejected in the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, after arguing he had...
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

Nikolas Cruz’s chilling reason for ending Parkland shooting as he says he targeted victims over ‘nasty look’

Nikolas Cruz has revealed that the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School only came to an end because he “couldn’t find anyone to kill” as he claimed that he “showed mercy” to some of his victims.Disturbing video footage was played in Broward County Court on Monday, showing the 24-year-old mass murderer’s interviews with forensic psychiatrist Dr Charles Scott in March 2022.In the footage, Cruz is seen calmly detailing how he murdered 17 students and staff at the high school as well as his detailed preparations in the lead-up to the Valentine’s Day 2018 attack.Cruz claimed that he...
PARKLAND, FL
The US Sun

Parkland jury chose to make Nikolas Cruz ‘suffer’ with life sentence & inmates will view him as ‘trophy worth killing’

THE jury overseeing the trial of Parkland Massacre gunman Nikolas Cruz chose to spare him from execution because they believe he'd suffer more behind bars, legal experts say. Cruz, 24, pleaded guilty last year to killing 17 people and hurting 17 others during a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Valentine's Day 2018.
PARKLAND, FL
TheDailyBeast

Man Fed Into Woodchipper in Alleged $500K Life Insurance Scheme, Court Hears

Authorities tasked with removing Bruce Saunders’ mutilated remains from a woodchipper might have thought the Australian’s death was the result of a grisly accident. According to prosecutors, that’s exactly what his three alleged killers intended.Saunders’ ex-partner, Sharon Graham, 61, and Gregory Lee Roser, 63, have both pleaded not guilty to charges of murder over Saunders’ horrendous death at a Queensland property in northeastern Australia in November 2017. The pair—who are being tried separately for the 54-year-old’s alleged killing—were part of a conspiracy with another man, Peter Koenig, to claim Saunders’ $500,000 life insurance policy, a court heard.Jurors in the case...
International Business Times

Family Of Rape Accused Attempt To Burn 15-year-old Pregnant Victim Alive

A teen rape victim was set ablaze by the perpetrator's mother and sister after he was asked to marry the girl, who was at least three months pregnant, reports said. The horrifying incident happened in a village near Mainpuri, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. According to the criminal complaint, the victim, a 15-year-old girl, was raped by a 25-year-old man identified by his first name Abhishek from the same village, three months ago, The New Indian Express reported.
iheart.com

665 FBI Agents Quit To Avoid Punishment After Misconduct Investigations

Senator Chuck Grassley has revealed that 665 FBI agents facing misconduct investigations quit or retired from the bureau between 2004 and 2020 to avoid being punished. Grassley posted brief excerpts from two internal documents that were sent to him and the Senate Judiciary Committee by a whistleblower. One document, titled...
iheart.com

Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting

Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
The Independent

Two fathers shoot each other’s daughters in Florida road-rage gunfight

Two Florida fathers have been charged with attempted murder after allegedly opening fire and hitting each other’s daughters.William Hale, 35, and Frank Allison, 43, who were unknown to each other, shot at each other with semi-automatic handguns and brawled on a highway, according to police.Mr Hale’s five-year-old daughter and Mr Allison’s 14-year-old daughter were shot, with the latter left with a collapsed lung, Nassau County Sheriff’s office said.“Thankfully, no one was killed in this incident, but it could have very easily turned out that way because two people were acting stupid,” they added.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Woman calls police after finding toddler abandoned in locked rental car at Florida airportFlorida’s Pine Island bridge restored after Hurricane Ian destructionRon DeSantis defends Florida evacuation orders after Hurricane Ian hit Lee Country
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
The Independent

JonBenét Ramsey’s brother slams Colorado police over handling of Chloe Campbell disappearance

The half-brother of JonBenét Ramsey — a six-year-old girl who was murdered in 1996 and whose killer was never caught — has crticised the Boulder, Colorado, police department for its handling of the disappearance of Chloe Campbell.John Ramsey lashed out at the department on Twitter. "Damn shame @boulderpolice refused the help of the much more experienced Denver PD," he wrote, linking to an article about an 18-year-old cold case the DPD solved. Damn shame @boulderpolice refused the help of the much more experienced Denver PD. #jonbenetramseyhttps://t.co/yvayFj6XzY— John Andrew Ramsey (@JRamsey_Truth) October 6, 2022 Mr Ramsey also told The Daily...
BOULDER, CO
TheDailyBeast

21-Year-Old Killed Sister for Flirting With Her Boyfriend, Cops Say

An Orlando woman is being charged with first-degree murder for allegedly stabbing her younger sister to death on Sept. 26. Fatiha Marzan, 21, confessed to stabbing her sibling, Sayma Marzan, in the heart multiple times after discovering that the sister had been messaging and flirting with her unidentified long-distance boyfriend of five years through Valorant, a game they played together, police said. Two weeks before the premeditated attack, Marzan had purchased a “dagger style knife set” from Amazon, hiding the knives in a backpack stowed away in her closet, according to a police affidavit. Marzan reportedly turned herself in, initially confessing to the grizzly crime while calling 911 to report her sister’s body, 15 hours after she had stabbed her 3 to 4 times “specifically in Sayma’s heart,” according to cops. The crime occurred in the bedroom the siblings shared, at 4:30 a.m. when Marzan knew everyone else in the house would be asleep, police alleged. The elder Marzan reportedly considered taking her own life after she killed her sister, but was talked out of it by a family member, according to the affidavit. Read it at Fox35 Orlando
The Independent

The Independent

886K+
Followers
286K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy