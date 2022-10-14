Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
These are the 10 best colleges in the U.S.—and there isn't one public school on the list
The U.S. News released its annual ranking of the best national universities. The list has a mix of schools — including public and private — that offer a diverse range of undergraduate and graduate programs. It also offers details about the cost of tuition and fees for the...
New York University professor fired after students say his class was too hard
Some parents and teachers say the firing of Maitland Jones Jr points to a lowering of academic standards
University of Southern Maine students demand professor be replaced for saying only two sexes exist
University of Southern Maine graduate students are demanding that a professor is replaced for allegedly stating that there are only two sexes.
ZDNet
Only a third of higher education students report having a great university experience
Only a third of students report having a great university experience, this according to the 2022 Connected Customer Report from Salesforce, highlighting insights into the global higher education trends from over 2,600 students and staff. The third edition of this report reveals a new sense of urgency in improving how students feel about their experience. Here is the executive summary of the report and the four key high-level findings:
CNBC
These colleges promise no student debt: 'Loans are not part of the deal'
To make college more accessible, a growing number of institutions are eliminating student loans altogether. More than 20 schools now have "no-loan" policies, which means they will meet 100% of an undergraduate's need for financial aid with grants rather than education debt. Increasingly, college is an option only for those...
geteducated.com
Online Geography Degree Programs – A Map to Higher Education
Are you passionate about using computers and cutting-edge technology? How about creating maps, solving environmental concerns, or commenting on contemporary economic and political issues? In this case, an Online Geography Degree will be a beneficial path for you. These programs combine social and natural science research with computer systems to evaluate spatial data. Besides having many transferable skills, you’ll be in demand for commercial, legal, and financial jobs.
HBCU Students Score Coveted Fulbright Scholarships
The Fulbright U.S. Student Program offers fellowship opportunities for graduating seniors and graduate students to study or teach English abroad. The post HBCU Students Score Coveted Fulbright Scholarships appeared first on NewsOne.
Comments / 0