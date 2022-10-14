ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

Only a third of higher education students report having a great university experience

Only a third of students report having a great university experience, this according to the 2022 Connected Customer Report from Salesforce, highlighting insights into the global higher education trends from over 2,600 students and staff. The third edition of this report reveals a new sense of urgency in improving how students feel about their experience. Here is the executive summary of the report and the four key high-level findings:
COLLEGES
CNBC

These colleges promise no student debt: 'Loans are not part of the deal'

To make college more accessible, a growing number of institutions are eliminating student loans altogether. More than 20 schools now have "no-loan" policies, which means they will meet 100% of an undergraduate's need for financial aid with grants rather than education debt. Increasingly, college is an option only for those...
GRINNELL, IA
geteducated.com

Online Geography Degree Programs – A Map to Higher Education

Are you passionate about using computers and cutting-edge technology? How about creating maps, solving environmental concerns, or commenting on contemporary economic and political issues? In this case, an Online Geography Degree will be a beneficial path for you. These programs combine social and natural science research with computer systems to evaluate spatial data. Besides having many transferable skills, you’ll be in demand for commercial, legal, and financial jobs.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy