Asos share price has plunged by 95% from its all-time high. It has slipped to the lowest level since May 2010. The company will publish its earnings on Wednesday. Asos (LON: ASC) share price plunged by more than 11% on Monday as worries about the company continued. The stock plunged to a low of 470p, which was the lowest level since February 2010. It has surged by about 80% this year. The shares have fallen by 95% from their all-time high, bringing its total market cap to about 470 million pounds.

1 DAY AGO