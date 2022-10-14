Read full article on original website
Related
invezz.com
Is Boohoo share price a no-brainer bargain or a value trap?
Boohoo share price has been in a steep sell-off recently. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has formed a bullish divergence pattern. It has also formed a bullish hammer pattern. Boohoo (LON: BOO) share price has been in a freefall in the past few years as concerns about the company continued....
invezz.com
Asos share price has plunged: is it a buy ahead of earnings?
Asos share price has plunged by 95% from its all-time high. It has slipped to the lowest level since May 2010. The company will publish its earnings on Wednesday. Asos (LON: ASC) share price plunged by more than 11% on Monday as worries about the company continued. The stock plunged to a low of 470p, which was the lowest level since February 2010. It has surged by about 80% this year. The shares have fallen by 95% from their all-time high, bringing its total market cap to about 470 million pounds.
invezz.com
Lam Research is a ‘buyer beware’ stock: Piper Sandler
Craig Johnson says Lam Research could slip another 30% from here. He defended his dovish outlook on CNBC's "Power Lunch". Lam Research stock is already down more than 50% for the year. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) has been cut in half this year as higher rates keep investors clean...
invezz.com
Roblox shares jumped 20% on Monday: what happened?
Roblox Corp says its key metrics were encouraging in September. The video game company will report its Q3 results next month. Roblox shares are now trading at Wall Street's average price target. Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) is up 20% on Monday after the video game company said its key metrics...
invezz.com
Should you buy Bank of America stock after ‘stellar’ Q3 results?
Bank of America reports its financial results for the third quarter. UBS analyst shares her outlook on the Bank of America stock. Bank of America shares are up more than 5.0% this morning. Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC), on Monday, reported market-beating results for its fiscal third quarter. Shares...
invezz.com
This energy stock opened 50% up on Monday: here’s why
BP plc says it will buy Archaea Energy for about $4.1 billion. The $26 a share deal is expected to close by the end of 2022. Archaea Energy stock jumped more than 50% on Monday. Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE: LFG) opened more than 50% up on Monday after BP plc...
invezz.com
UnitedHealth continued to ‘execute very well’ in Q3
UnitedHealth reports a strong Q3 and raises its future guidance. Wall Street has a consensus "buy" rating on shares of UnitedHealth. UNH is trading around the same price at which it started the year. UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) traded up on Friday after the managed healthcare company reported solid...
invezz.com
Best utility tokens not to miss this October
Utility tokens have been increasing in value tremendously throughout the past month. In the last 24 hours, QNT increased by 15%, CSPR by 10%, and XDC by 2%. QNT's trading volume increased by 65%, CSPR by 133%, and XDC's by 21%. Quant (QNT/USD), XDC Network (XDC/USD), and Casper Network (CSPR/USD)...
invezz.com
Is investing in Netflix now a good idea?
Netflix stock rose 6% on Monday. The stock is gaining momentum after a series of upgrades. Netflix remains robust but has to overcome the $249 resistance. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) opened the week 6% higher on Monday. The gains underlined optimism around the company’s turnaround ahead of the earnings report. The company reports earnings on October 18 after the market’s close. Investors are warming up for $2.11 per share in the quarter, compared to $3.19 per share last year. But expectations are rising.
invezz.com
Meta Platforms disappoints investors ‘again’!
Meta's flagship metaverse is struggling to grow the number of MAUs. Loup Ventures' Gene Munster reacts to the news on CNBC Squawk Box. Meta Platforms stock is still up more than 5.0% on Monday morning. Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) is up more than 5.0% on Monday even after internal...
invezz.com
USDC trading now available on the Kinesis Exchange
London, United Kingdom, 17th October, 2022, Chainwire. Kinesis, the world’s leading gold and silver-based monetary system, has listed the FIAT-based stablecoin, USD Coin (USDC) on the Kinesis Exchange. Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today. USDC, is the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by...
invezz.com
Mastercard partners Paxos to help bring crypto trading to banks: report
Mastercard will act as "bridge" to crypto trading via Paxos. The payments giant seeks to make it easy for banks by handling compliance and security. Mastercard partnered Bakkt in October 2021 and recently introduced a risk assessment tool via CipherTrace. Mastercard (NYSE: MA), one of the world’s leading payment providers,...
invezz.com
3 reasons why selling the JPY at current levels is risky business
The USD/JPY climbs above 149 but traders should be aware of the Bank of Japan's possible intervention. Inflation picks up in Japan, which may trigger a reverse in the Bank of Japan monetary policy. The Japanese Yen (JPY) tumbled in 2022. After breaking above 116, a level that offered stiff...
invezz.com
7 US economic events to move financial markets before Christmas
Investors will pay close attention to the job market and inflation reports in the trading months ahead. The Fed has no incentive to change the course of its monetary policy. Like it or not, the trading year is about to end in less than 2.5 months. So besides the US dollar’s strength, 2022 has brought only pain to US equity and bond investors.
invezz.com
Pro: buy Walmart stock even though retail sales were flat in September
Retail sales in the United States remained flat in September. Tim Seymour continues to be bullish on the Walmart stock. Shares of the retail giant are down about 10% for the year. Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) is a buy even though retail sales came in flat for September, says Tim...
Comments / 0