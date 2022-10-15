Phillies minor league player from Greenlawn dies following battle with cancer

A Philadelphia Phillies minor leaguer who graduated from Harborfields High School has died from cancer.

Corey Phelan, of Greenlawn, died after a battle with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, a form of cancer affecting his white blood cells.

Phelan was 20 years old.

Teachers at his high school said Phelan always had a smile in class, was a kind-hearted soul who was always cracking jokes and helping others.

"He was a do-er, he was a mover, he was just an all-around great kid," says Phelan's English teacher Kerri McGinty

She says she wrote his college recommendation letter and taught everyone there's nothing you can't do if you put in the hard work, and believe in yourself.

From the age of 13 to his years in high school, Phelan was part of the Long Island Titans Baseball Organization.

He was a star pitcher on the mound and signed with the Phillies as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

Phelan was diagnosed with cancer back in April when doctors found a 9-inch mass in his chest.

His fifth-grade teacher Susan Turrini says the situation is extra heartbreaking because of the battle the family faced.

"He was going to fight this, he was going to overcome," Turrini says. "Both of his brothers were a match for his bone marrow so his parents were trying hard to get him into a place where that could happen - and when it was unsuccessful - it was just devastating for everyone."

The Phillies released a statement on Twitter saying "The Phillies family is extremely saddened by the tragic passing of Corey Phelan. Corey's positive presence and selflessness influenced everyone around him. His smile lit up a room and anybody who came in contact with him cherished the interaction. His memory will live on, especially with the Phillies organization."

"He's in a better place and that he's in paradise," Turrini says. "And now he's playing baseball with whoever he wants to."