ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Campbell, KY

Storytelling, trick-or-treating, keep the Halloween fun going all month long

By Mari-Alice Jasper Fort Campbell Courier
fortcampbell-courier.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hoptown Chronicle

Legacy of A.H. McNeil in Hopkinsville seen as a path to racial reconciliation

A version of this article first ran in The Sunday Brew newsletter. Get stories like this one delivered to your inbox by subscribing to Hoptown Chronicle’s newsletters. The purpose of honoring the Rev. Alexander Hamilton McNeil — for his ministry more than 100 years ago in Hopkinsville — came into focus Saturday during a service at Grace Episcopal Church.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Hopkinsville Chili Cook Off Crowns Grand Champ

The annual Christian County Military Affairs Committee Chili Cookoff saw hundreds of people downtown to taste and vote on the best chili around Friday evening. Military Affairs Coordinator Kristi Murtha announced the winner to an excited crowd. 1st Place went to the Hopkinsville Fire Department, 2nd Place to United Southern...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

2022 Trigg County Country Ham Festival A Grand Affair

Thanks to great weather and the hard work of volunteers and the City of Cadiz staff the 2022 Trigg County Country Ham Festival will go down as one of the best. Sunny skies with temperatures in the seventies Friday and Saturday made conditions perfect for large crowds to attend the 46th Annual festival. Cadiz Mayor Todd King says we couldn’t have asked for a better event this year.
CADIZ, KY
KISS 106

Free Pop-up Drive-In Theater with Classic Halloween Movies Coming to Western KY

Two cult classic Halloween movies will be a part of a free pop-up drive-in movie theater in western Kentucky this October. Drive-in movie theaters are almost a forgotten gem. That used to be THE place to see movies back in the day. Granted, here in Southern Indiana, we still have a massive drive-in movie theater called the Holiday Drive-In, that folks from all over come to visit to watch movies under the stars. However, there aren't too many drive-in theater options in the area anymore.
GREENVILLE, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Curbside recycling rolling across Clarksville with Recyclops

Recycling has been available in Clarksville for a while, with drop-off locations around the county. But it hasn’t always been convenient, requiring residents to sort every item and haul it every week or so in the trunk or back seat. But curbside pickup from Recyclops? That’s so much easier....
CLARKSVILLE, TN
theloganjournal.com

Sydnor, Benton and Baker chosen for RHS Athletic Hall of Fame

The R Club announced Friday names of three men who have been selected to comprise the Russellville Alumni Athletic Hall of Fame. Coaching legend Clarence ‘Stumpy’ Baker, current football head coach and star athlete Mikie Benton, and football and track speedster Dustin Sydnor will be inducted into the group of elite Panthers on Jan. 6 between district games against visiting Logan County.
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
WSMV

Clarksville police reopen road after working situation

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A road was closed Sunday afternoon while police worked out a situation. Police were trying to negotiate with a person they said was dealing with a mental health crisis on the R.J. Corman Bridge. Traffic on Riverside Drive was diverted between Crossland Avenue and Commerce Street.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

NAACP hosts 66th annual Freedom Fund Banquet | PHOTOS

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Branch #5582 of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People hosted their 66th annual Freedom Fund Banquet at the CMCSS South Complex Saturday evening. More than 125 people were in attendance for the event with the theme “Good Trouble...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

RV Severely Damaged In Hopkinsville Fire

An RV on Winona Court in Hopkinsville was destroyed in a fire Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville firefighters say smoke and Flames were coming from an RV parked in front of a home on Winona Court when they arrived just after 3 p.m. No one was injured in the fire.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Thirty-Five Hams Part of 2022 Trigg County Ham Show

The Trigg County Country Ham Festival ham show featured 35 entries competing for top honors in both the 4-H and open ham classes. The ham showed was judged by Broadbent B & B Foods owner Ronnie Drennan, who said the quality of the entries this year was outstanding. Drennan noted...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Pennyrile Outage to Affect Todd County Customers Wednesday

Pennyrile Electric has announced a scheduled outage in the Allensville community of Todd County on Wednesday. The utility said the outage will affect 307 members around 9 o’clock Wednesday morning and last about two hours. Pennyrile Electric said the outage is required for a line relocation due to a...
TODD COUNTY, KY
Thrillist

The Most Haunted Places Near Nashville

Nashville has long been known as a destination for a scary good time, but Music City also has its share of truly terrifying locales in and around the city. With a long history of bloody military conflicts, plantations, and conflicts with Native Americans, there are plenty of reasons for departed souls to be unsettled. Whether you’re a skeptic or a believer, Nashville offers all sorts of opportunities to raise a few goosebumps, from haunted hotels to spooky cemeteries and mansions. Turn on all the lights in the room and read about the spooky side of Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
radionwtn.com

Calvert City Angler Catches Day One ‘Big Fish’ At Paris Landing

Buchanan, Tenn.–Austin Brown of Calvert City, Ky. caught the “Big Fish” on Day One of the CrappieUSA Classic at Paris Landing State Park today. Brown’s catch weighed 2.81 pounds. In second place in the ‘Big Fish’ category is the team of Michael Fussell and Justin Bell, with 2.21 pounds. The tournament concludes Saturday with another weigh-in starting at 3 p.m. Weigh-in lines close at 4 p.m. The public is always invited. (Monte Starks photo).
CALVERT CITY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Multiple field fires cause damage in several western KY counties

Several grass and field fires flared up across western Kentucky Friday, including one that consumed a home in Caldwell County. Princeton firefighters were dispatched to a bean field fire on Maple Street shortly before 3:15. More than two dozen firefighters from several fire departments were eventually involved, along with U.S....
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy