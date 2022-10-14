Anyone who’s witnessed Austin Butler’s exhilarating star-making turn as Elvis in Baz Luhrmann’s eponymous biopic can’t help but be blown away, as he pulls off the astonishing task of getting beyond the King’s omnipresent image and countless imitations. “You want to be incredibly meticulous,” says the 31-year-old actor to NME. “I wanted every gesture and everywhere that his eyes go and the way that he moves his entire body to feel as truthful and identical to him as possible but it’s got to feel as though it’s happening for the first time.” Grab a peanut butter, jelly and bacon sandwich as Butler talks us through the tracks that helped him slip into Elvis’ (blue suede) shoes.

2 HOURS AGO