NME

Lauv teams up with (G)I-DLE’s Minnie for performance of ‘All 4 Nothing (I’m So In Love)’

Lauv and (G)I-DLE vocalist Minnie recently teamed up to perform the American singer-songwriter’s single ‘All 4 Nothing (I’m So In Love)’. On the October 15 episode of South Korean music show Music Universe K-909, the two singers united for a live performance of ‘All 4 Nothing (I’m So In Love)’, from Lauv’s August 2022 album ‘All 4 Nothing’. Lauv and Minnie performed a stripped-down acoustic version of the track atop a stage decorated with flowers, with the former playing the guitar.
NME

Listen to Fred Again..’s new single ‘Delilah (Pull Me Out Of This)’

Fred Again.. has shared a new track called ‘Delilah (Pull Me Out Of This)’ – listen below. The song will appear on the producer’s third album ‘Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)’, which is due to arrive next Friday (October 28) via Atlantic (pre-order/pre-save here).
NME

Lil Baby says early success forced him into a “dark spot”

Lil Baby has opened up about how he coped with the pressures of becoming successful, explaining that in the early days of his fame, the rapper found himself in a “dark spot”. The revelation came in an interview with fellow rapper Big Loon, with Lil Baby – real...
NME

Watch NCT 127’s track-by-track guide to their album ‘질주 (2 Baddies)’

To mark the release of their fourth Korean studio album ‘질주 (2 Baddies)’, NCT 127 have talked NME through every song on the record, sharing their reflections and inspirations – watch the video above. Coming a year after their previous album ‘Sticker’, ‘질주 (2 Baddies)’...
NME

BLACKPINK kick off world tour in Seoul, Jennie performs unreleased solo song

BLACKPINK have opened their world tour in Seoul where bandmember Jennie treated fans to a performance of an unreleased solo song – see footage, setlist and more below. The K-pop band kicked off their tour, which is in promotion of their second album ‘Born Pink’, on Saturday (October 15) at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in South Korea. BLACKPINK play another show at the venue today (October 16) before heading to North America for a series of concerts.
NME

Austin Butler’s ultimate ‘Elvis’ playlist: nine key songs he listened to while filming

Anyone who’s witnessed Austin Butler’s exhilarating star-making turn as Elvis in Baz Luhrmann’s eponymous biopic can’t help but be blown away, as he pulls off the astonishing task of getting beyond the King’s omnipresent image and countless imitations. “You want to be incredibly meticulous,” says the 31-year-old actor to NME. “I wanted every gesture and everywhere that his eyes go and the way that he moves his entire body to feel as truthful and identical to him as possible but it’s got to feel as though it’s happening for the first time.” Grab a peanut butter, jelly and bacon sandwich as Butler talks us through the tracks that helped him slip into Elvis’ (blue suede) shoes.
NME

Mike Schank, star of documentary ‘American Movie’, dies aged 56

Mike Schank, who was well-known for his appearance in the cult 1999 documentary American Movie, has passed away aged 56. The musician’s death was confirmed last week, with a number of tributes coming in since the news emerged. Schank’s friend Jackie Bogenberger announced his passing in a Facebook post,...
WISCONSIN STATE
NME

Sam Smith announces fourth studio album ‘Gloria’

Sam Smith has announced their fourth studio album ‘Gloria’. The record, which follows on from 2020’s ‘Love Goes’, is due for release on January 27, 2023 (pre-order/pre-save here). Its already been previewed by the Kim Petras-featuring single ‘Unholy’. Posting the official ‘Gloria’ cover...
NME

Kanye West hits out at Pete Davidson in another controversial interview

Kanye West has hit out at Pete Davidson in his latest controversial interview. Heading back to the Drink Champs podcast, which he appeared on over the weekend, West referred to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s former boyfriend Pete Davidson as a “heroin addict”. Speaking with rapper N.O.R.E. and...
NME

Neil Young announces ‘Harvest’ 50th anniversary reissue, shares rare ‘Heart Of Gold’ live performance

Neil Young has announced the 50th anniversary reissue of his 1972 album ‘Harvest’. The veteran folk star will celebrate half a century of his seminal fourth album with a deluxe reissue that’s released on December 2 via Reprise (pre-order). Included in the reissue is a documentary called Harvest Time, from which Young has shared a previously unreleased live recording of him performing ‘Heart Of Gold’ for the BBC.
ALABAMA STATE
NME

Stormzy says he has written a song worthy of this year’s Christmas Number One

Stormzy reckons he has penned a song that is worthy of this year’s Christmas Number One. The rapper, who is due to release his third studio record ‘This Is What I Mean’ on November 25 via 0207 Def Jam, said in a new interview that a track on the album could be worthy of a UK festive chart topper.
NME

Lil Baby – ‘It’s Only Me’ review: a few notches shy of greatness

Lil Baby wasn’t lying on the album title: it really is him leading the mainstream rap battalion. In 2018, Lil Baby came out the gate swinging with his cult classic debut ‘Harder Than Ever’ and has controlled the charts ever since, bagging a Grammy in the process and even being recruited for this year’s Tears For Fears-sampling official FIFA World Cup 2022 song.
NME

Taylor Swift confirms UK ‘Midnights’ tour is happening

A post on Taylor Swift’s website has confirmed that a UK ‘Midnights’ tour is happening. Fans who pre-order her new album from the official UK store will receive a pre-sale code access “for forthcoming and yet to be announced Taylor Swift show dates” according to a post on Swift’s website.
NME

KARA announce November release date for 15th anniversary album ‘Move Again’

Second-generation K-pop girl group KARA will be reuniting to release a new album titled ‘Move Again’ next month. On October 18 at Midnight KST, the members of KARA released the first poster for their upcoming return with their 15th-anniversary album ‘Move Again’. Featuring the five members’ silhouettes, the new image also confirms its November 29 release date.
NME

EXO’s Kai, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon among K-pop artists missing KAMP LA over visa issues

Nearly half of the KAMP LA festival lineup on October 15 and 16 were unable to attend the event due to problems with their visas. On the evening of October 14 local time, the concert organisers released a statement sharing that several artists — namely BamBam, Jeon Somi, EXO’s Kai, LAPILLUS, Taeyeon and Zion.T — would not be present at the festival due to “unforseen US work visa issues and circumstances outside of the artists’ and promoters’ control”. Most of these artists were scheduled to perform on the first day of the festival on October 15.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NME

Weezer reportedly respond to billboard stunt with one of their own

Weezer have reportedly responded to a recent billboard stunt by buying one of their own, and leaving a message for the owners of the other billboard. As reported in the Salt Lake City Tribune, social media creator Cory Hunter Winn purchased a billboard back in June that displayed Weezer’s name.

