NME
BTS’ Jin announces solo album, says new single “will come out soon”
BTS member Jin has announced his debut solo album and said that a new single will arrive “soon”. The K-pop star told fans towards the end of BTS’ World Expo 2030 Busan Korea concert on Saturday (October 15) that he has been working on his own material.
NME
Lauv teams up with (G)I-DLE’s Minnie for performance of ‘All 4 Nothing (I’m So In Love)’
Lauv and (G)I-DLE vocalist Minnie recently teamed up to perform the American singer-songwriter’s single ‘All 4 Nothing (I’m So In Love)’. On the October 15 episode of South Korean music show Music Universe K-909, the two singers united for a live performance of ‘All 4 Nothing (I’m So In Love)’, from Lauv’s August 2022 album ‘All 4 Nothing’. Lauv and Minnie performed a stripped-down acoustic version of the track atop a stage decorated with flowers, with the former playing the guitar.
NME
Listen to Fred Again..’s new single ‘Delilah (Pull Me Out Of This)’
Fred Again.. has shared a new track called ‘Delilah (Pull Me Out Of This)’ – listen below. The song will appear on the producer’s third album ‘Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)’, which is due to arrive next Friday (October 28) via Atlantic (pre-order/pre-save here).
NME
Whoopi Goldberg says she wants Keke Palmer, Nicki Minaj and Lizzo in ‘Sister Act 3’
Whoopi Goldberg has revealed her dream cast for Sister Act 3, and it includes Lizzo, Nicki Minaj and Keke Palmer. Goldberg recently appeared on Comedy Central’s Hell Of A Week With Charlamagne Tha God, where she shared her list of ideal co-stars for the latest instalment of the Sister Act franchise.
NME
Lil Baby says early success forced him into a “dark spot”
Lil Baby has opened up about how he coped with the pressures of becoming successful, explaining that in the early days of his fame, the rapper found himself in a “dark spot”. The revelation came in an interview with fellow rapper Big Loon, with Lil Baby – real...
NME
Sharon Osbourne opens up about Ozzy Osbourne’s Parkinson’s disease: “Suddenly, your life just stops”
Sharon Osbourne has shared opened up about husband Ozzy Osbourne‘s Parkinson’s disease diagnosis, saying: “Suddenly, your life just stops — life as you knew it.”. Osbourne made the comment during a recent interview with broadcaster Jeremy Paxman — who also suffers from the disease — for his ITV documentary Paxman: Putting Up With Parkinson’s.
NME
Watch NCT 127’s track-by-track guide to their album ‘질주 (2 Baddies)’
To mark the release of their fourth Korean studio album ‘질주 (2 Baddies)’, NCT 127 have talked NME through every song on the record, sharing their reflections and inspirations – watch the video above. Coming a year after their previous album ‘Sticker’, ‘질주 (2 Baddies)’...
NME
BLACKPINK kick off world tour in Seoul, Jennie performs unreleased solo song
BLACKPINK have opened their world tour in Seoul where bandmember Jennie treated fans to a performance of an unreleased solo song – see footage, setlist and more below. The K-pop band kicked off their tour, which is in promotion of their second album ‘Born Pink’, on Saturday (October 15) at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in South Korea. BLACKPINK play another show at the venue today (October 16) before heading to North America for a series of concerts.
NME
Austin Butler’s ultimate ‘Elvis’ playlist: nine key songs he listened to while filming
Anyone who’s witnessed Austin Butler’s exhilarating star-making turn as Elvis in Baz Luhrmann’s eponymous biopic can’t help but be blown away, as he pulls off the astonishing task of getting beyond the King’s omnipresent image and countless imitations. “You want to be incredibly meticulous,” says the 31-year-old actor to NME. “I wanted every gesture and everywhere that his eyes go and the way that he moves his entire body to feel as truthful and identical to him as possible but it’s got to feel as though it’s happening for the first time.” Grab a peanut butter, jelly and bacon sandwich as Butler talks us through the tracks that helped him slip into Elvis’ (blue suede) shoes.
NME
Mike Schank, star of documentary ‘American Movie’, dies aged 56
Mike Schank, who was well-known for his appearance in the cult 1999 documentary American Movie, has passed away aged 56. The musician’s death was confirmed last week, with a number of tributes coming in since the news emerged. Schank’s friend Jackie Bogenberger announced his passing in a Facebook post,...
NME
Taylor Swift announces new single and reveals ‘Midnights’ lyrics on New York billboard
Taylor Swift has announced details of the first single from her upcoming album ‘Midnights’, and shared some of its lyrics on billboards. The singer will release her 10th album on Friday (October 21), and has already confirmed an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon the following Monday (October 24).
NME
Sam Smith announces fourth studio album ‘Gloria’
Sam Smith has announced their fourth studio album ‘Gloria’. The record, which follows on from 2020’s ‘Love Goes’, is due for release on January 27, 2023 (pre-order/pre-save here). Its already been previewed by the Kim Petras-featuring single ‘Unholy’. Posting the official ‘Gloria’ cover...
NME
Kanye West hits out at Pete Davidson in another controversial interview
Kanye West has hit out at Pete Davidson in his latest controversial interview. Heading back to the Drink Champs podcast, which he appeared on over the weekend, West referred to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s former boyfriend Pete Davidson as a “heroin addict”. Speaking with rapper N.O.R.E. and...
NME
Neil Young announces ‘Harvest’ 50th anniversary reissue, shares rare ‘Heart Of Gold’ live performance
Neil Young has announced the 50th anniversary reissue of his 1972 album ‘Harvest’. The veteran folk star will celebrate half a century of his seminal fourth album with a deluxe reissue that’s released on December 2 via Reprise (pre-order). Included in the reissue is a documentary called Harvest Time, from which Young has shared a previously unreleased live recording of him performing ‘Heart Of Gold’ for the BBC.
NME
Stormzy says he has written a song worthy of this year’s Christmas Number One
Stormzy reckons he has penned a song that is worthy of this year’s Christmas Number One. The rapper, who is due to release his third studio record ‘This Is What I Mean’ on November 25 via 0207 Def Jam, said in a new interview that a track on the album could be worthy of a UK festive chart topper.
NME
Lil Baby – ‘It’s Only Me’ review: a few notches shy of greatness
Lil Baby wasn’t lying on the album title: it really is him leading the mainstream rap battalion. In 2018, Lil Baby came out the gate swinging with his cult classic debut ‘Harder Than Ever’ and has controlled the charts ever since, bagging a Grammy in the process and even being recruited for this year’s Tears For Fears-sampling official FIFA World Cup 2022 song.
NME
Taylor Swift confirms UK ‘Midnights’ tour is happening
A post on Taylor Swift’s website has confirmed that a UK ‘Midnights’ tour is happening. Fans who pre-order her new album from the official UK store will receive a pre-sale code access “for forthcoming and yet to be announced Taylor Swift show dates” according to a post on Swift’s website.
NME
KARA announce November release date for 15th anniversary album ‘Move Again’
Second-generation K-pop girl group KARA will be reuniting to release a new album titled ‘Move Again’ next month. On October 18 at Midnight KST, the members of KARA released the first poster for their upcoming return with their 15th-anniversary album ‘Move Again’. Featuring the five members’ silhouettes, the new image also confirms its November 29 release date.
NME
EXO’s Kai, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon among K-pop artists missing KAMP LA over visa issues
Nearly half of the KAMP LA festival lineup on October 15 and 16 were unable to attend the event due to problems with their visas. On the evening of October 14 local time, the concert organisers released a statement sharing that several artists — namely BamBam, Jeon Somi, EXO’s Kai, LAPILLUS, Taeyeon and Zion.T — would not be present at the festival due to “unforseen US work visa issues and circumstances outside of the artists’ and promoters’ control”. Most of these artists were scheduled to perform on the first day of the festival on October 15.
NME
Weezer reportedly respond to billboard stunt with one of their own
Weezer have reportedly responded to a recent billboard stunt by buying one of their own, and leaving a message for the owners of the other billboard. As reported in the Salt Lake City Tribune, social media creator Cory Hunter Winn purchased a billboard back in June that displayed Weezer’s name.
