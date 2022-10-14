Worth Watching Friday: Apple’s ‘Shantaram,’ Romeo and 'Rosaline', ‘Rings’ Finale, and a Gaines’ Castle Fixer-Upper

Read full article on original website
A Christmas Story Christmas | Official Teaser | HBO Max
On November 17, Ralphie returns. Ralphie returns in first teaser for 'A Christmas Story' sequel. The first teaser for HBO Max's upcoming sequel, "A Christmas Story Christmas," was released, and it promises to be a nostalgic trip down memory lane.
Selma Blair's performance will go down in 'Dancing with the Stars' history
Selma Blair got the first perfect score on “Dancing with the Stars” this season and it was utterly deserved. Announcing she was withdrawing from the competition because she didn’t want to hurt her body, Blair and Sasha Farber danced one final time and had the ballroom in tears. It was a remarkable moment – after weeks of remarkable performances. Diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, Blair didn’t want to regret not participating. Farber made adjustments and the two had some beautiful moments on stage. She got ample time to thank everyone and encourage her fellow castmates to keep going.
It’s Prom Night! Check Out the Songs and Dances for Week 5 Night 2 of ‘Dancing with the Stars’
Dancing with the Stars’ two-night “Stars' Stories Week” event continues with “Prom Night” tonight, featuring the 11 remaining couples performing dances to hits that take them back to their high school proms. “I’m so excited about prom night because I get to live one of...
Lindsay Hubbard And Danielle Olivera Confirm Major Falling Out On Summer House Season 7
Even though Winter House just began airing its second season, it’s almost time for another round of summer fun in the Hamptons. It’s hard to believe that Summer House will soon embark on its seventh season. It’s made a major shift since the Wirkus Cirus of it all. Just look at Carl Radke’s transformation in less […] The post Lindsay Hubbard And Danielle Olivera Confirm Major Falling Out On Summer House Season 7 appeared first on Reality Tea.
Even Mark Hoppus is having trouble getting blink-182 tickets, had 'the whole thing crash out'
Following up the amazing news that blink-182’s Tom DeLonge has finally found his way back into the band, as well as the promise of more new music and a massive tour kicking off in 2023 – a little bump in the road has apparently formed.
Russell Crowe denies ever auditioning for 'My Best Friend's Wedding'
In a profile for Vulture, director P. J. Hogan alleged that Crowe participated in a table read opposite lead star Julia Roberts for the 1997 romantic comedy but read "every line in monotone" and "gripped" his script. However, Crowe took to Twitter on Friday to shoot down Hogan's recollection. "Pure imagination on behalf of this director. I did not audition for this film. I have never done a table read with the actress mentioned. Would be funny if it wasn't so pointless."
Megan Thee Stallion 'taking a break' after burglary at her home
Last week, editors at TMZ reported that the rapper's property in Los Angeles was broken into by a pair of burglars on Thursday night. The duo allegedly stole expensive jewellery, cash, and electronics. Megan, real name Megan Pete, was not home at the time. In response to the scary incident, the star took to Twitter to assure fans that she was fine but planned to take some time out following her appearance on the sketch show Saturday Night Live (SNL) on Saturday evening.
