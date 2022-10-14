Worth Watching Friday: Apple’s ‘Shantaram,’ Romeo and 'Rosaline', ‘Rings’ Finale, and a Gaines’ Castle Fixer-Upper

Selma Blair got the first perfect score on “Dancing with the Stars” this season and it was utterly deserved. Announcing she was withdrawing from the competition because she didn’t want to hurt her body, Blair and Sasha Farber danced one final time and had the ballroom in tears. It was a remarkable moment – after weeks of remarkable performances. Diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, Blair didn’t want to regret not participating. Farber made adjustments and the two had some beautiful moments on stage. She got ample time to thank everyone and encourage her fellow castmates to keep going.

11 HOURS AGO