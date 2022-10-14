Air Force football at UNLV | Subplots we'll watch and key numbers for a Mountain West matchup

UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield throws against California defensive lineman Darius Long (49) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Jed Jacobsohn - freelancer, FR170650 AP

Air Force travels to UNLV at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in a matchup of 4-2 teams looking to rebound from a road loss last week.

SUBPLOTS WE’LL WATCH

UNLV’s quarterback situation

Doug Brumfield, UNLV’s breakout star this season, left last week’s loss to San Jose State after the first quarter and was deemed day-to-day by coach Marcus Arroyo on Monday with head and ankle injuries. The 6-foot-5 Brumfield, a sophomore, has thrown for 1,231 yards and eight touchdowns and has rushed for 137 yards and five scores. Sophomore Cameron Friel, last year’s Mountain West Freshman of the Year, or Tennessee transfer Harrison Bailey could play if Brumfield doesn’t go.

Air Force’s personnel shift at linebacker

With Alec Mock out, recovering from a broken thumb, it will be interesting to see how the Falcons reshuffle the deck at inside linebacker. Johnathan Youngblood was the next man up when Mock went out in the first half last week. But with a week to think this over, the Falcons might move Bo Richter back to an inside linebacker position after he had played on the outside this season. Richter finished last season as a starter on the inside.

Turnover battle

UNLV is +8 in turnover margin, ninth nationally. Air Force is minus 2, 90th nationally. The Falcons’ two turnovers proved costly in a loss last week at Utah State, as the Aggies forced a fumble and intercepted a pass in the second half and rallied for a victory. The caveat here is that UNLV has built that margin with 11 interceptions (behind only USC’s 12 nationally), and Air Force rarely throws the ball.

BY THE NUMBERS

1

Common opponent thus far for Air Force and UNLV. The Rebels went to Logan, Utah, on Sept. 24 and defeated Utah State 34-24. The Falcons visited the Aggies last week and lost 34-27.

2

Consecutive weeks that Air Force will have served as a homecoming opponent. Utah State held its homecoming when the Falcons visited on Oct. 8, and UNLV is doing the same on Saturday.

9

Total touchdowns for UNLV’s Aidan Robbins, a graduate transfer from Louisville, good for fourth in the nation. Eight are rushing, one receiving.

10

Sacks for UNLV defensive end Adam Plant Jr., a Las Vegas native who transferred home from TCU to play for the Rebels.

60

Tackles for UNLV linebacker Austin Ajiake, the most in the Mountain West. It’s not an apples-to-apples comparison because Air Force games tend to see fewer plays, but that’s 20 more tackles than anyone on the Falcons’ defense.