4ThePeople: Breaking down the race for U.S. Senate

SPOKANE, Wash. — In a highly pivotal race for the U.S. Senate, challenger Tiffany Smiley and incumbent Patty Murray continue to campaign for a seat in D.C.

Both candidates with vastly different backgrounds.

Sen. Murray is seeking re-election for a fifth consecutive time, having served in the Senate since 1992. Murray has and remains a fierce supporter of reproductive rights, and is apart of Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committees.

According to a PBS article , Murray’s campaign has spent more than $1 million in TV advertisements since Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court, blasting Smiley on her pro-life stance.

Smiley has admitted to being against abortion, though she remains opposed to a nationwide ban.

Smiley is hoping to shake up the Evergreen State with her conservative ideologies and become the first Republican Senator elected to represent Washington state since Slade Gorton in 1994.

Smiley has made a splash with conservative voters after slamming Murray and the Democratic Party for inflation and increased crime across the country. She has been outspoken in her disapproval of Democrats’ spending packages, including President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan.

She had previously questioned the integrity of the 2020 election, a stance she has since backed off of, even deleting that portion of her campaign website.

In the fundraising game, Smiley appears to be gaining momentum. According to an Axios article , she raised over $6 million during this past quarter, up substantially from the $2.6 million she collected during the second quarter.

The article suggested that this recent success could make an argument to current Republican leadership that Smiley is moving within striking distance of Murray.

But according to a poll by KOMO News and Strategies 360, Smiley is currently trailing by 12 points, with just over 3 weeks until the election.

