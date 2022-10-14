Read full article on original website
TV Fanatic
NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 2 Review: Of Value
You wouldn't think that missing architects would fall within the OSP's bailiwick. And yet they did on NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 2 using the most tangential of reasoning. The Sandhagens had done work with the Seabees, including a missile command center built into a mountain. Yes, the kind...
TV Fanatic
House of the Dragon Season Finale Trailer: The War Begins
The end is nigh, but the battle is only just beginning. HBO dropped the official trailer for House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 10, and it picks up in the immediate aftermath of the penultimate episode of the season. Rhaenys, who just escaped King's Landing by the skin of...
TV Fanatic
East New York Season 1 Episode 3 Review: The Small Things
East New York Season 1 Episode 3 asked that pivotal question, and it seemed like the answer was yes (despite what Killian thought). But if Regina doesn't learn to play the political game, she might not be able to continue doing that work. Regina and Deputy Mayor Sharpe again butted...
TV Fanatic
Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 5 Review: Salvation Or Bust
What a twist reveal to close out Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 5, the campiest, most Care-Bear-meets-Magnificent-Seven homage of an offering so far this season. Mind go boom. My brain's still spinning over the implications of the leaper who grabs Ben in the final scene. Seriously?. Before we delve too...
TV Fanatic
Watch All American: Homecoming Online: Season 2 Episode 2
Did Simone manage to find some peace with her teammates?. On All American: Homecoming Season 2 Episode 2, Spring semester was underway and it was time for Simone to ponder how to move forward. Meanwhile, Damon was stressed that his decision will affect those around him. Elsewhere, Keisha was all...
TV Fanatic
Watch Bachelor in Paradise Online: Season 8 Episode 6
The tropical heat was on during Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Episode 6 as 12 men found themselves vying for only seven roses. However, Jesse dropped a bombshell that could send some of the men home before the ceremony. Meanwhile, one newly formed couple started to question whether they had...
TV Fanatic
SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 5 Review: Thunderstruck
When working as part of a team in the military, trust could be the difference between life and death. If you watch SEAL Team online, you know that trust has been one of the biggest themes of SEAL Team Season 6. The reason is that there are such significant shifts...
TV Fanatic
All American Season 5 Episode 2 Review: Don't Sweat the Technique
Spencer and Olivia just aren't much good at being single. Both tried to find activities to mask the pain of their breakup on All American Season 5 Episode 2. The biggest revelation was that Spencer James, big man on campus, wasn't built for playing the pickup game. Spencer tried. He...
TV Fanatic
9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 5 Review: Home Invasion
Well, that was certainly a vintage hour of 9-1-1. But whether or not it was your cup of tea may be up for debate. 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 5 was pretty straightforward, with an overarching storyline that saw Athena, the 118, and the call center all getting their hands into the same story at different points. But the hour did struggle a bit in the middle, where it started to lag and then walked us into a rather uninteresting reveal.
TV Fanatic
The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 3 Review: A Big Sign
While Shaun spent his workday trying to save a woman's life, Lim spent hers trying to prove he was to blame for her paralysis. The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 3 is still stuck on this ridiculous conflict. And to make matters worse, Lim not only ended her friendship with...
TV Fanatic
Watch Interview with the Vampire Online: Season 1 Episode 3
How did Louis and Lestat manage to come to terms with the next major hurdle in their relationship?. A friend arrived in town on Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 3 and their relationship was put to the test. Meanwhile, Lestat had to decide whether he wanted to be...
TV Fanatic
What to Watch: Step Up, The Peripheral, Inside Amy Schumer
Are you ready for another week of scintillating entertainment?. There are new shows premiering in addition to the already crowded schedule you have to watch and that we cover here at TV Fanatic. Find out what we recommend this week to help ease the burden. Saturday, October 15. 8/7c Swindler...
TV Fanatic
Family Law Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Addicted to Love
If you don't have trust and communication in marriage, that relationship is doomed. Abby and Daniel's client, Marlee, turned to online gaming when she felt unappreciated in her marriage on Family Law Season 1 Episode 3. This triggered Abby's feelings of inadequacy and sent her on a downward spiral. While...
TV Fanatic
Good Witch Star Optimistic About Future Revival: ‘I Think the Odds Are Decent’
Good Witch ended its widely-praised 14-year-run abruptly in 2021. Now, one of its stars is opening up about the possibility of Hallmark taking viewers back into the magical world. “I think there’s a chance. I know [with] the popularity of the show and the circumstances under which it ended sort...
TV Fanatic
9-1-1 Exclusive Clip: Athena & Company Investigate a Home Invasion
Detective Buck oddly has a nice ring to it. When Athena and the 118 work together on a case, you know it will be a special hour. And it looks like we will get some of that magic when we see them team up in 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 5, which will see a string of home invasions across the city.
TV Fanatic
Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the Week of 10-17-22: Kristen Forces Brady's Hand
We've got disappointing news if you hoped Brady would double-cross Kristen after he got what he wanted. According to spoilers for Days of Our Lives during the week of 10-17-22, Brady dumps Chloe and moves in with Kristen after the antidote reverses Marlena's condition. Brady's family should quickly figure out...
TV Fanatic
Below Deck Season 10 Trailer Hints at Captain Lee Rosbach's Exit
It's hard to believe that Below Deck Season 10 gets underway next month. The premiere date (November 21) and trailer were unveiled over the weekend at BravoCon, leaving us with a lot of questions. Captain Lee Rosbach returns alongside Chef Rachel Hargrove (third season) and Chief Stew Fraser Oldender (second...
TV Fanatic
Interview with the Vampire Post Mortem: Kalyne Coleman Talks Louis's Outburst & Grace's Reaction
Interview with the Vampire is a bonafide hit. The AMC series has already been quickly renewed for a season two and is taking the internet by storm. A brilliant reimagining of the Anne Rice classic, the series has crafted a compelling narrative, and an excellent cast brings it to life.
TV Fanatic
Mammals Teaser Trailer: Prime Video Shares First Look at James Corden and Sally Hawkins Series
James Corden returns to the world of comedy with Mammals!. Prime Video debuted the official teaser trailer and new images for the upcoming darkly comedic drama series starring Tony, Emmy, and BAFTA winner Corden and Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins. All six episodes of Mammals will premiere on Friday, November 11,...
TV Fanatic
Tulsa King Official Trailer Shows Sylvester Stallone's NY Mafia Capo Wreaking Havoc in OK
Who else is excited for Sylvester Stallone's starring role in Taylor Sheridan's Tulas King?. Paramount+ today released the official trailer and teaser art for the upcoming original series Tulsa King, starring Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone. The trailer debuted on-air during the Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs game on...
