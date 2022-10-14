If there is one thing I'm becoming more and more sure of, it's that Louis and Lestat are madly in love, but they also can't stand the other. Their relationship is defined by their desire for one another and what they mean to each other as creator and created, but they are two people who couldn't be more fundamentally different. They approach this version of their lives in entirely different manners, and it's driving an impenetrable wedge between them.

1 DAY AGO