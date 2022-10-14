Read full article on original website
NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 2 Review: Of Value
You wouldn't think that missing architects would fall within the OSP's bailiwick. And yet they did on NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 2 using the most tangential of reasoning. The Sandhagens had done work with the Seabees, including a missile command center built into a mountain. Yes, the kind...
House of the Dragon Season Finale Trailer: The War Begins
The end is nigh, but the battle is only just beginning. HBO dropped the official trailer for House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 10, and it picks up in the immediate aftermath of the penultimate episode of the season. Rhaenys, who just escaped King's Landing by the skin of...
East New York Season 1 Episode 3 Review: The Small Things
East New York Season 1 Episode 3 asked that pivotal question, and it seemed like the answer was yes (despite what Killian thought). But if Regina doesn't learn to play the political game, she might not be able to continue doing that work. Regina and Deputy Mayor Sharpe again butted...
Watch Bachelor in Paradise Online: Season 8 Episode 6
The tropical heat was on during Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Episode 6 as 12 men found themselves vying for only seven roses. However, Jesse dropped a bombshell that could send some of the men home before the ceremony. Meanwhile, one newly formed couple started to question whether they had...
Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 5 Review: Salvation Or Bust
What a twist reveal to close out Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 5, the campiest, most Care-Bear-meets-Magnificent-Seven homage of an offering so far this season. Mind go boom. My brain's still spinning over the implications of the leaper who grabs Ben in the final scene. Seriously?. Before we delve too...
All American Season 5 Episode 2 Review: Don't Sweat the Technique
Spencer and Olivia just aren't much good at being single. Both tried to find activities to mask the pain of their breakup on All American Season 5 Episode 2. The biggest revelation was that Spencer James, big man on campus, wasn't built for playing the pickup game. Spencer tried. He...
Watch All American: Homecoming Online: Season 2 Episode 2
Did Simone manage to find some peace with her teammates?. On All American: Homecoming Season 2 Episode 2, Spring semester was underway and it was time for Simone to ponder how to move forward. Meanwhile, Damon was stressed that his decision will affect those around him. Elsewhere, Keisha was all...
SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 5 Review: Thunderstruck
When working as part of a team in the military, trust could be the difference between life and death. If you watch SEAL Team online, you know that trust has been one of the biggest themes of SEAL Team Season 6. The reason is that there are such significant shifts...
The Rookie Season 5 Episode 4 Review: The Choice
It's the end of one of the most notable sagas in the show's history. Rosalind Dyer met her maker on The Rookie Season 5 Episode 4, and while it wasn't at John's hand the way she intended, it's still a shocking development for everyone to wrap their head around. And...
Good Witch Star Optimistic About Future Revival: ‘I Think the Odds Are Decent’
Good Witch ended its widely-praised 14-year-run abruptly in 2021. Now, one of its stars is opening up about the possibility of Hallmark taking viewers back into the magical world. “I think there’s a chance. I know [with] the popularity of the show and the circumstances under which it ended sort...
9-1-1 Exclusive Clip: Athena & Company Investigate a Home Invasion
Detective Buck oddly has a nice ring to it. When Athena and the 118 work together on a case, you know it will be a special hour. And it looks like we will get some of that magic when we see them team up in 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 5, which will see a string of home invasions across the city.
The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 3 Review: A Big Sign
While Shaun spent his workday trying to save a woman's life, Lim spent hers trying to prove he was to blame for her paralysis. The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 3 is still stuck on this ridiculous conflict. And to make matters worse, Lim not only ended her friendship with...
Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Is My Very Nature That of a Devil
If there is one thing I'm becoming more and more sure of, it's that Louis and Lestat are madly in love, but they also can't stand the other. Their relationship is defined by their desire for one another and what they mean to each other as creator and created, but they are two people who couldn't be more fundamentally different. They approach this version of their lives in entirely different manners, and it's driving an impenetrable wedge between them.
Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 10 Review: All or Nothing at All
It's all come down to this. While I've been a cynical sore loser over the cancellation and the many stories that had much more life in them, Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 10 did a wonderful job of wrapping things up. Was there a dry eye in the house with...
Step Up: High Water Season 3 Episode 1 Review: Kryptonite
It took a while, some creative changes, and a home change, but we're back!. Step Up: High Water Season 3 Episode 1 picks up a little after Sage Odom's bus is intercepted by the police, and he is taken into custody. This effectively halts his anticipated tour, throwing everyone into...
Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the Week of 10-17-22: Kristen Forces Brady's Hand
We've got disappointing news if you hoped Brady would double-cross Kristen after he got what he wanted. According to spoilers for Days of Our Lives during the week of 10-17-22, Brady dumps Chloe and moves in with Kristen after the antidote reverses Marlena's condition. Brady's family should quickly figure out...
Family Law Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Addicted to Love
If you don't have trust and communication in marriage, that relationship is doomed. Abby and Daniel's client, Marlee, turned to online gaming when she felt unappreciated in her marriage on Family Law Season 1 Episode 3. This triggered Abby's feelings of inadequacy and sent her on a downward spiral. While...
Below Deck Season 10 Trailer Hints at Captain Lee Rosbach's Exit
It's hard to believe that Below Deck Season 10 gets underway next month. The premiere date (November 21) and trailer were unveiled over the weekend at BravoCon, leaving us with a lot of questions. Captain Lee Rosbach returns alongside Chef Rachel Hargrove (third season) and Chief Stew Fraser Oldender (second...
Even Mark Hoppus is having trouble getting blink-182 tickets, had 'the whole thing crash out'
Following up the amazing news that blink-182’s Tom DeLonge has finally found his way back into the band, as well as the promise of more new music and a massive tour kicking off in 2023 – a little bump in the road has apparently formed.
Mammals Teaser Trailer: Prime Video Shares First Look at James Corden and Sally Hawkins Series
James Corden returns to the world of comedy with Mammals!. Prime Video debuted the official teaser trailer and new images for the upcoming darkly comedic drama series starring Tony, Emmy, and BAFTA winner Corden and Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins. All six episodes of Mammals will premiere on Friday, November 11,...
