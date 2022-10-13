Read full article on original website
Related
MilitaryTimes
Temporary promotions for enlisted soldiers continuing into fiscal 2023
WASHINGTON — A year ago, Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Grinston announced a “temporary” promotion policy across the Army’s enlisted force after backlogs in professional military education forced the Army to delay a new policy of training and educating the best-qualified NCOs before promoting them to the next grade.
nationalinterest.org
General Dynamics’ New StrykerX Will Blow Away the Competition
GDLS will be unveiling new “demonstrator” StrykerX and AbramsX platforms at the 2022 Association of the United States Army, Annual Symposium. General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) is not typically known for its advances in artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled target recognition, multi-domain information processing, software-enabled weapons upgrades, and breakthrough robotics.
America’s Oldest Weapons Still in Use by the Military
On Oct. 4, 2022, the most advanced aircraft carrier ever made, the USS Gerald R. Ford, departed from its Norfolk, Virginia, berth in its first major deployment – conducting training and operations alongside nine allied nations in the Atlantic. The Ford Class carrier will gradually replace the country’s 10 Nimitz-class flattops, which first hit the […]
MilitaryTimes
Army’s ‘mixed reality’ goggles left troops with headaches: report
Soldiers using an Army-specific version of Microsoft’s ”mixed reality” goggles suffered from “mission-affecting physical impairments,” a report from the Defense Department’s testing office revealed. The report, which was obtained by Bloomberg News, said soldiers complained of headaches, eyestrain and nausea, with 80% of those...
MilitaryTimes
Two veterans among those killed in Raleigh mass shooting
A Marine veteran-turned-police officer and a Navy veteran just weeks away from her wedding were among the victims of a deadly mass shooting last week in Raleigh, North Carolina. A 15-year-old gunman killed five people and injured several others on the night of Oct. 13 in the northeastern Raleigh neighborhood...
MilitaryTimes
Winner chosen in first CENTCOM innovation ‘Shark Tank’ competition
U.S. Central Command hosted its first “Shark Tank”-style innovation competition in Tampa, Florida, on Friday, giving service members the chance to present creative ideas to the CENTCOM commander and a panel of experts. Sgt. Mickey Reeve, 24, was chosen as the competition’s inaugural winner for developing a training...
nationalinterest.org
Boeing Has Big Plans for the Next Apache Helicopter
Boeing explained that while the previous century of aviation advances saw innovations in what kind of aircraft were developed, the company believes that this century's significant advancements will be related to how aircraft are made. The Apache helicopter, long the mainstay of U.S. helicopter power, is set to receive significant...
