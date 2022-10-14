Read full article on original website
Related
iowapublicradio.org
Alcohol misuse has increased among Iowans, report shows
In 2019, 598 deaths in Iowa involved alcohol; preliminary 2020 data indicates at least 760 alcohol-involved deaths. Those figures come from a December 2021 report from the Iowa Department of Public Health Bureau of Substance Abuse. The report also makes some policy recommendations to address the number of alcohol-involved deaths at both the community and state levels.
iowapublicradio.org
Monday, October 17th, 2022
The major party candidates for Governor will meet Monday night for their first and only televised debate and early voting begins on Wednesday in Iowa. The federal Clean Water Act turns 50 years old this week. Plus, a preview of the congressional race in Iowa’s reliably Republican fourth district.
iowapublicradio.org
Iowa Week: Who got us here?
Education in Iowa has been shaped throughout history by national movements, spending priorities and funding proposed by its governors. And while today criticism of the quality of education at Iowa's public schools runs high, school has become more accessible than ever. On this Iowa Week edition of Talk of Iowa,...
iowapublicradio.org
What you need to know about voting early in Iowa in 2022
Iowans can vote in this fall's midterm election for U.S. Senate, members of Congress, governor, state lawmakers, and more. It's the first major election since Republicans in the Iowa Legislature passed sweeping voting law changes last year that shortened the time allowed for voting by mail, voting early in person, and voting in person on Election Day.
iowapublicradio.org
Since 2020, Georgia has restored old voting restrictions and added new ones
We're going to start today in Georgia for several reasons. It has two of the most competitive statewide races taking place in the country right now for governor and for the U.S. Senate. That contest had its one and only debate last night, and we'll have more on that in a minute. Also, Georgia was one of the most consequential states in the 2020 election when both U.S. Senate seats flipped from Republican to Democrat and President Biden became the first Democrat to win Georgia in nearly 30 years. And you might remember that former President Trump was so desperate to claim victory there that he made the now-infamous call demanding that Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger find thousands of votes to overturn Biden's victory.
Comments / 0