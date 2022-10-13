Announcing artist Blair Simmons’s New Solo Exhibition —“Archive of Digital Portraits Cast in Concrete”. On view at TheBLANC gallery from October 26th, 2022 through November 15th, 2022, the queer and anxious artist Blair Simmons will unveil her solo exhibition “Archive of Digital Portraits Cast in Concrete”. The exhibition will present 11 concrete sculptural portraits of the cached web histories and digital identities of the artist’s friends and family.

