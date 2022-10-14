Read full article on original website
Lansing woman kills man in Isabella Co. car crash, police say
Saginaw man charged in triple murder where pregnant woman was killed
Michigan man exits car after crashing into deer, killed when second vehicle strikes him
UNION TWP, MI — After crashing into a deer on an Isabella County road, a Shepherd man emerged from his car, only to be struck by another vehicle and fatally injured. About 7:06 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, sheriff’s deputies responded to the initial car-deer crash on northbound US-127 near Broomfield Road in Union Township. While they were en route, they learned two additional vehicles had collided at the scene.
38-year-old woman reported missing from Clio area last week
CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are asking the public to help look for a 38-year-old woman, who was reported missing from the Clio area last week. The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says Lana Khzouz was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, when she left home in Vienna Township for a quick trip to a local gas station. She never returned and loved ones haven't heard from her.
I-75 to have lane closures in Saginaw County on Oct.17-18 for bridge inspection
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will complete routine bridge inspections on the southbound I-75 lanes of the Zilwaukee Bridge in Saginaw County. This work will require lane closures Monday, October 17 and Tuesday, October 18, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Please use...
Police identify woman killed walking on US-10 in Bay County
WILLIAMS TWP, MI — Police have released the name of a Saint Helen woman recently killed while walking on US-10 in Bay County, days before her birthday. Around 6:05 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, 24-year-old Crystal L. Beaston was walking in expressway’s eastbound lanes in Williams Township when she was struck by a Ford F-550 and killed, said Bay County Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham. The truck, containing two men heading to a worksite downstate, had merged onto US-10 from M-47 when it struck Beaston.
Frankenmuth woman, 91, dies after vehicle goes airborne, strikes tree in Bay County
FRASER TWP, MI — A 91-year-old Frankenmuth woman has died following a one-vehicle crash in Bay County. About 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash scene on North Huron Road/M-13 just north of East Kitchen Road in Fraser Township. They determined a black 2019 Buick Encore had been heading north when it veered across the southbound lanes and drifted off the road, said Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham.
Sheriff Swanson: Flint man charged for letting puppies starve
FLINT, Mich. - A Flint man is accused of starving a dog to death and leaving another on the brink of death last week. Coleon Wright, 22, was charged with two felony counts of torture and starvation causing death and a misdemeanor for cruelty to animals. “This is what we...
Victims demand action against Flint-area contractor who allegedly ripped them off
Victims of Robert Gill gathered at the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office to beg for justice after he allegedly ripped them off. Victims demand action against Flint-area contractor who allegedly ripped them off. Robert Gill is a Flint-area contractor with a crooked past. Over the past six weeks, more people who...
Michigan deputy hospitalized after drug exposure, but experts say alleged overdoses ‘near scientific impossibility’
WILLIAMS TWP, MI — Responding to an apparent fatal drug overdose in a garage, a Bay County Sheriff’s deputy began gathering a white powder for evidence when he lost consciousness. Though he was briefly hospitalized, the deputy was cleared of toxic exposure to drugs. “We were under the...
Midland PD Receives Federal Training Grant
Congressman Dan Kildee has helped secure funding to help support law enforcement and promote public safety in mid-Michigan. The federal grant for $161,253, awarded to the city of Midland Police Department through the U.S. Department of Justice’s Community Policing Development program, will be used to train officers for real-world scenarios and practice de-escalation tactics. The new federal funds will allow the Midland Police Department to purchase an advanced training simulator—the first of its kind in mid-Michigan.
'Michigan's most cursed road' one of most well-documented paranormal cases
Located in a rural section between Saginaw and Midland, Dice Road has been dubbed "the most cursed road in the state." Home to three haunted sites, Dice Road is one of the most well-documented paranormal cases in U.S. history and has long been the interest of residents near the area and beyond.
Former Isabella County Sherriff Passes Away
Former Sherriff Barry Delau passed away peacefully Friday morning surrounded by family, according to the Isabella County Sherriff’s Office. Sheriff Delau was employed by the Isabella County Sheriffs Office in 1973, and was employed as a road patrol deputy and K9 Officer. In 1989, K9 Deputy Delau was elected as the Sheriff, holding the position until his retirement in 2004.
Woman in critical condition after head-on U.S. 23 crash
A 37-year-old Flint woman is in critical condition at the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor after a head-on crash Tuesday on U.S. 23. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched at approximately 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, to northbound U.S. 23 north of Hyne Road in Brighton Township on the report of a multiple-vehicle injury crash.
Snow in Flint: What is the Earliest Date It’s Ever Happened?
There's no denying it. Before you know it we'll be donning winter coats, digging out the shovels, and rediscovering our winter driving skills. Winter is on the way, but how early is too early?. Snow in October. The idea of seeing snow tomorrow morning (10/18) seems a little daunting, doesn't...
Michigan man freed from prison after judge throws out convictions
A man who spent nearly 25 years in prison walked out as a free man Wednesday after a judge overturned his murder convictions.
Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where
It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
Au Gres area residents are upset that health clinic is being closed
'Where will we go?': Au Gres residents upset over closure of health clinic. McLaren Health Care says it's closing the clinic because of staffing issues and will consolidate three clinics into two.
