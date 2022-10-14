ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

Deer vs. Car Accident Turns Fatal in Isabella County

On Monday morning, Isabella County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a car vs. deer accident that led to more crashes, killing one man. The 33-year-old man from Shepherd passed away after being hit by another vehicle on Northbound US-127. Deputies were in route to the scene when they were informed...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Saginaw man charged in triple murder where pregnant woman was killed

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A man has been charged in connection with the deadly shootings of three people in Saginaw this past spring. Police say 49-year-old Juan Mireles faces nine charges, including three counts of open murder. He is accused of killing Laura Buendia, her nephew Mariano Escareño and her cousin Rafael Campos.
SAGINAW, MI
The Saginaw News

Michigan man exits car after crashing into deer, killed when second vehicle strikes him

UNION TWP, MI — After crashing into a deer on an Isabella County road, a Shepherd man emerged from his car, only to be struck by another vehicle and fatally injured. About 7:06 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, sheriff’s deputies responded to the initial car-deer crash on northbound US-127 near Broomfield Road in Union Township. While they were en route, they learned two additional vehicles had collided at the scene.
SHEPHERD, MI
abc12.com

38-year-old woman reported missing from Clio area last week

CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are asking the public to help look for a 38-year-old woman, who was reported missing from the Clio area last week. The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says Lana Khzouz was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, when she left home in Vienna Township for a quick trip to a local gas station. She never returned and loved ones haven't heard from her.
CLIO, MI
nbc25news.com

I-75 to have lane closures in Saginaw County on Oct.17-18 for bridge inspection

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will complete routine bridge inspections on the southbound I-75 lanes of the Zilwaukee Bridge in Saginaw County. This work will require lane closures Monday, October 17 and Tuesday, October 18, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Please use...
kisswtlz.com

Saginaw Man Charged in June 5th Triple Homocide

A Saginaw Man has been charged in connection with the deaths of three people in June, one of whom a pregnant woman. 49-year-old Juan Mireles appeared in court Monday for arraignment on three counts of open murder, four counts of felony firearm, and one count each of felon in possession of a firearm and carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent.
SAGINAW, MI
The Saginaw News

Police identify woman killed walking on US-10 in Bay County

WILLIAMS TWP, MI — Police have released the name of a Saint Helen woman recently killed while walking on US-10 in Bay County, days before her birthday. Around 6:05 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, 24-year-old Crystal L. Beaston was walking in expressway’s eastbound lanes in Williams Township when she was struck by a Ford F-550 and killed, said Bay County Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham. The truck, containing two men heading to a worksite downstate, had merged onto US-10 from M-47 when it struck Beaston.
BAY COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Frankenmuth woman, 91, dies after vehicle goes airborne, strikes tree in Bay County

FRASER TWP, MI — A 91-year-old Frankenmuth woman has died following a one-vehicle crash in Bay County. About 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash scene on North Huron Road/M-13 just north of East Kitchen Road in Fraser Township. They determined a black 2019 Buick Encore had been heading north when it veered across the southbound lanes and drifted off the road, said Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham.
BAY COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Sheriff Swanson: Flint man charged for letting puppies starve

FLINT, Mich. - A Flint man is accused of starving a dog to death and leaving another on the brink of death last week. Coleon Wright, 22, was charged with two felony counts of torture and starvation causing death and a misdemeanor for cruelty to animals. “This is what we...
FLINT, MI
kisswtlz.com

Midland PD Receives Federal Training Grant

Congressman Dan Kildee has helped secure funding to help support law enforcement and promote public safety in mid-Michigan. The federal grant for $161,253, awarded to the city of Midland Police Department through the U.S. Department of Justice’s Community Policing Development program, will be used to train officers for real-world scenarios and practice de-escalation tactics. The new federal funds will allow the Midland Police Department to purchase an advanced training simulator—the first of its kind in mid-Michigan.
MIDLAND, MI
9&10 News

Former Isabella County Sherriff Passes Away

Former Sherriff Barry Delau passed away peacefully Friday morning surrounded by family, according to the Isabella County Sherriff’s Office. Sheriff Delau was employed by the Isabella County Sheriffs Office in 1973, and was employed as a road patrol deputy and K9 Officer. In 1989, K9 Deputy Delau was elected as the Sheriff, holding the position until his retirement in 2004.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Woman in critical condition after head-on U.S. 23 crash

A 37-year-old Flint woman is in critical condition at the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor after a head-on crash Tuesday on U.S. 23. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched at approximately 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, to northbound U.S. 23 north of Hyne Road in Brighton Township on the report of a multiple-vehicle injury crash.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wcsx.com

Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where

It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy