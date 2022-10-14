Read full article on original website
RYAN REAVES WITH THE TAUNT AFTER DROPPING THE GLOVES WITH MARCUS FOLIGNO (VIDEO)
Tough guy Ryan Reaves wasted no time before his first fight of the 2022-23 season. In just his second game, Reaves' New York Rangers were taking on the Minnesota Wild when tempers flared between him and fellow throwback Marcus "Moose" Foligno in the third period. The decision on this one goes to Reaves in my opinion. While both got in some good, hard punches, Reaves seemed to get the majority. Just another day at the office for Reavo. Following the fight, Reaves smiled and pointed at his bicep as he was skating away to the penalty box. The Rangers won the game 7-3 and have looked very good in their first two games of the season.
