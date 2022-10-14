Read full article on original website
pasadenanow.com
ArtCenter Breaks Ground on State-Of-The-Art Tool Shed and Fabrication Lab
908 Shops, a new ArtCenter College of Design facility projected to be completed in the fall of 2023, will provide ArtCenter students with a cornucopia of state-of-the-art fabrication tools in the South Campus property at 908 S. Raymond Ave., between California Blvd. and Glenarm St., in Pasadena. The brand new...
pasadenanow.com
Clairbourn Regatta: Annual Early Learning STEM Event
Clairbourn School is proud to welcome back its 4th annual Clairbourn Early Learning STEM event — the STEM Regatta! STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and math. A STEM project like the Clairbourn Regatta blends elements of those subjects in order to introduce its youngest students to the idea of design thinking and the tools they are going to need in order to be successful in the world and workplace of their future.
pasadenanow.com
Cultivating Creativity With Makerspaces at Flintridge Prep
Creativity was in full swing in Flintridge Prep’s makerspace during community block recently! With the freedom to work on any project of their choosing, including spooky Halloween-themed creations, students had fun using the laser cutter, sewing and embroidery machines, power tools, and 3D printers. Flintridge Preparatory School, 4543 Crown...
pasadenanow.com
The Great Shake Out 2022!
This Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 10:20 a.m., Blair High School will participate in the Great Shakeout along with millions of other people worldwide. The Blair Safety Committee has been planning for this event and they feel well prepared. The drill provides an opportunity for all staff and students to practice its response to a simulated earthquake in order to test and evaluate the school’s and district’s emergency procedures.
pasadenanow.com
ArtNight Pasadena Sees Enthusiastic But Smaller Crowds Friday
Whether it was because of the Dodgers playoff game—or a post-COVID shift in local night culture that has seen reduced weekend crowds in Pasadena—a smaller than pre-pandemic but still enthusiastic group of art and music lovers fanned out across Pasadena Friday evening for the City’s annual, twice-a-year “ArtNight” event.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Police Department Replaces 11-Year-Old System to Improve Dispatch and Record-Keeping Capabilities
The Pasadena Police Department recently installed new computer systems as part of the ongoing Computer Aided Dispatch-Records Management System (CAD-RMS) upgrade within the department, Acting Commander Marcia Taglioretti confirmed. “A CAD RMS system is the backbone of the PPD day to day operations. We would not be able to operate...
pasadenanow.com
Harambee Ministries Marks Four Decades On a Mission Begun By a Preacher From Mississippi
With the help of his children and volunteers across the country offering enrichment activities from tutoring, computer classes and more, Dr. John Perkins, a preacher from Mississippi with a third grade education, started Harambee Ministries in 1982. Harambee is a Kiswahili word that means to “let’s get together and push.”...
pasadenanow.com
Guest Opinion | Rick Cole: Council Should Have Protected Tenants
Pasadena Now Guest Opinion, Former Mayor Terry Tornek acknowledges the gravity and urgency of Pasadena’s affordable housing crisis: “Local enforcement of existing laws is not adequate. The City must step up . . . “. Yet he insists that Measure H, the Rent Control Measure is “not the...
pasadenanow.com
Masters Series: Great Short Stories
Pasadena Senior Center’s The Masters’ Series begins its fall term with “Great Short Stories,” a four-week course presented by longtime Masters Series favorite Beverly Olevin, where stories are brought to life with dramatic readings by professional actors.at 2. The online course begins on Tuesday, Oct. 18,...
pasadenanow.com
City Council Unanimously Approves Labor Agreements With Police Officers, Firefighters
The Pasadena City Council unanimously approved multi-year labor agreements with its frontline public safety personnel Monday evening. The agreements with the Pasadena Firefighters Association (PFFA) and the Pasadena Police Officers Association (PPOA) will provide the City’s police officers and firefighters base pay increases of 4.5% each year in the first two years of the contracts, followed by a 4% increase in the third year and a 2% increase in the fourth and final year.
pasadenanow.com
Music & Mindfulness
The Sierra Madre Public Library hosts cellist Michelle Beauchesne live on Tuesday, Oct. 18, on its monthly Music and Mindfulness series, from 4 to 6 p.m. Music and Mindfulness features soothing music “to help find your center,” says a Sierra Madre Lirary statement. Michelle Beauchesne has been passionately...
pasadenanow.com
After Request For More Participation, City Manager Reminds Commission It Already Provided Insight in Police Chief Search
One week after members of the police oversight commission told the City Manager Miguel Márquez they wanted more involvement in the selection of the new police chief, Márquez reminded them in a letter that they already provided input on the matter. When Márquez spoke to the commission on...
pasadenanow.com
Polytechnic Football Tickets for The Coliseum Are Now Available
Poly’s football team has the opportunity to play in the LA Coliseum on Thursday, October 20 at 7 p.m.* where they will host the Tigers from South Pasadena in a Rio Hondo League match up. *The game will be a double header, game time could be delayed based on the previous game.
pasadenanow.com
Second Pasadena Man Arrested for Attempted Murder in Ontario Shooting
The Ontario Police Department arrested two Pasadena men over two days last week in connection with a shooting that occurred earlier this month at a high school campus in Ontario. Shortly after 10:45 a.m. on October 1, Ontario officers were called to Colony High School at 3850 E Riverside Dr....
pasadenanow.com
Man Accused of Stabbing Homeless Man to Death in Pasadena Goes Before Judge Wednesday
This week, the Pasadena Courthouse of the Los Angeles County Superior Court is expected to set a preliminary hearing date in the case against Sadarius Lawson, 26, of Los Angeles who is charged with fatally stabbing a homeless man in Pasadena on Aug. 12. Pasadena Police officers said they responded...
