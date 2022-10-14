Clairbourn School is proud to welcome back its 4th annual Clairbourn Early Learning STEM event — the STEM Regatta! STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and math. A STEM project like the Clairbourn Regatta blends elements of those subjects in order to introduce its youngest students to the idea of design thinking and the tools they are going to need in order to be successful in the world and workplace of their future.

SAN GABRIEL, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO