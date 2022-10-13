Read full article on original website
DAILY MUDDY: Quincy Rotary making a difference
Ashley talks to Suzanne Ellebrock with Quincy Rotary about few events they have coming up. She also wonders what the Hell is going on with another violent incident in Quincy. Click the Purchase Story button below to order a print of this story. We will print it for you on matte photo paper to keep forever.
Birthright to hold 13th annual trivia night/silent auction on Nov. 5 at QU
QUINCY — Birthright of Quincy’s 13th annual trivia night and silent auction on Saturday, Nov. 5, will be held in person after a two-year stretch of being held virtually because of the pandemic. Doors to the event will open at 5 p.m., with the silent auction also beginning...
Riedel Foundation grant supplies free books to Hannibal children
HANNIBAL, Mo. — All Hannibal children up to age 5 are eligible to receive free books with the help of the Riedel Foundation, working in connection with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library Program. The Riedel Trustees awarded $8,100 in grant money to fund the initiative, administered locally by the...
DAILY MUDDY PODCAST: QUINCY ROTARY
Ashley talks to Suzanne Ellerbrock about a couple of great fundraiser Quincy Rotary has planned. She also asks for everyone to chill out a bit following a rash of local violence.
City Council begins water surcharge debate
QUINCY — The first speaker at Monday’s Quincy City Council meeting asked why it seemed residential customers would be taking the brunt of the City of Quincy’s proposed water rate increase. “…Mr. Conte (Quincy’s director of engineering and utilities) said that 92 percent of the water customers...
Dot Foods and Dot Transportation, Inc., give pandemic recovery bonuses to full-time employees
MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor, and its affiliate trucking company, Dot Transportation, Inc. (DTI), recently gave a pandemic recovery bonus of 3 percent for all full-time employees company wide, including the company’s Mount Sterling headquarters. This is an additional, one-time bonus based on employees’ earnings and is in addition to the existing quarterly bonus program.
Shots fired on Broadway
QUINCY— The westbound lanes of Broadway were closed Sunday evening following a report of shots being fired from a car in traffic. Quincy Police report that just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday, someone shot at a vehicle from another vehicle near 33rd and Broadway. Police also report gunfire hit a vehicle near its gas tank and fuel leaked from it. That vehicle was towed from the scene.
QPD Blotter for Oct. 14, 2022
Marlee Asher,35, Quincy, for PC Ticket on File for Violation of Order of Protection on 8/12/22 at 1725 Adams. Lodged 168. Regina McGee,48, Quincy, for Failure to Yield Right of Way Stop Sign at 7th and Broadway on 10/14/22. PTC 122. Donald Stathem,38, Quincy, for FTA – Retail Theft and...
Yohn allegedly threatens to kill correctional officer in Adams County Jail, charged with Class 3 felony
QUINCY — Bradley Yohn of Springfield, who is preparing to defend himself against criminal sexual assault charges in a trial next month, picked up another felony charge last week for allegedly threatening to kill a correctional officer in the Adams County Jail. A charging document filed Friday in Adams...
Arkansas man claims he agreed to 20-year sentence in DOC to avoid ‘torturous conduct’ in Adams County Jail
QUINCY — An Arkansas man serving a 20-year sentence for two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault in the Illinois Department of Corrections filed a motion last month to withdraw his guilty plea that he claims he accepted to avoid “torturous conduct by officials” in the Adams County Jail.
