ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
muddyrivernews.com

DAILY MUDDY: Quincy Rotary making a difference

Ashley talks to Suzanne Ellebrock with Quincy Rotary about few events they have coming up. She also wonders what the Hell is going on with another violent incident in Quincy. Click the Purchase Story button below to order a print of this story. We will print it for you on matte photo paper to keep forever.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Riedel Foundation grant supplies free books to Hannibal children

HANNIBAL, Mo. — All Hannibal children up to age 5 are eligible to receive free books with the help of the Riedel Foundation, working in connection with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library Program. The Riedel Trustees awarded $8,100 in grant money to fund the initiative, administered locally by the...
HANNIBAL, MO
muddyrivernews.com

DAILY MUDDY PODCAST: QUINCY ROTARY

Ashley talks to Suzanne Ellerbrock about a couple of great fundraiser Quincy Rotary has planned. She also asks for everyone to chill out a bit following a rash of local violence.
muddyrivernews.com

City Council begins water surcharge debate

QUINCY — The first speaker at Monday’s Quincy City Council meeting asked why it seemed residential customers would be taking the brunt of the City of Quincy’s proposed water rate increase. “…Mr. Conte (Quincy’s director of engineering and utilities) said that 92 percent of the water customers...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Dot Foods and Dot Transportation, Inc., give pandemic recovery bonuses to full-time employees

MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor, and its affiliate trucking company, Dot Transportation, Inc. (DTI), recently gave a pandemic recovery bonus of 3 percent for all full-time employees company wide, including the company’s Mount Sterling headquarters. This is an additional, one-time bonus based on employees’ earnings and is in addition to the existing quarterly bonus program.
MOUNT STERLING, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Shots fired on Broadway

QUINCY— The westbound lanes of Broadway were closed Sunday evening following a report of shots being fired from a car in traffic. Quincy Police report that just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday, someone shot at a vehicle from another vehicle near 33rd and Broadway. Police also report gunfire hit a vehicle near its gas tank and fuel leaked from it. That vehicle was towed from the scene.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Oct. 14, 2022

Marlee Asher,35, Quincy, for PC Ticket on File for Violation of Order of Protection on 8/12/22 at 1725 Adams. Lodged 168. Regina McGee,48, Quincy, for Failure to Yield Right of Way Stop Sign at 7th and Broadway on 10/14/22. PTC 122. Donald Stathem,38, Quincy, for FTA – Retail Theft and...
QUINCY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy