Anderson Silva may be 47 years old, but don't expect the former UFC champion to call it quits after he boxes Jake Paul on Oct. 29. "No, no, definitely not. ... I don't know when I'm gonna stop. I know one day I will stop. But not now," he told TMZ Sports (2:20 mark) when asked if he would consider retirement after the Paul fight. "I try to challenge myself every day, and especially right now my kid started fighting, and I help my kid. Sometimes I'm sparring with my kid. It's crazy because the kid's as fast as me."

23 HOURS AGO