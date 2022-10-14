ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bleacher Report

Anderson Silva Says He Won't Retire After Jake Paul Fight

Anderson Silva may be 47 years old, but don't expect the former UFC champion to call it quits after he boxes Jake Paul on Oct. 29. "No, no, definitely not. ... I don't know when I'm gonna stop. I know one day I will stop. But not now," he told TMZ Sports (2:20 mark) when asked if he would consider retirement after the Paul fight. "I try to challenge myself every day, and especially right now my kid started fighting, and I help my kid. Sometimes I'm sparring with my kid. It's crazy because the kid's as fast as me."
Bleacher Report

Toni Storm on Beating Thunder Rosa and Ending 'Interim Nonsense' and More

After making her debut for All Elite Wrestling on the March 30 episode of Dynamite, Toni Storm immediately became one of the top stars in the women's division. After coming up short in the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament, the New Zealand native was forced to regroup and build new momentum.
Bleacher Report

B/R Pound-for-Pound Boxing Rankings for October

It's a good time to be a high-level boxer. The big-fight pipeline that was clogged to a trickle during the pandemic has reopened to full capacity in recent months, yielding a series of impressive outings by some of the sport's highest-profile practitioners. Their reemergence has reignited a perpetual debate over...

