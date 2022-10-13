ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Chicago

Video: Car owner flings himself on top of car during attempted vehicle theft

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dramatic video shows an attempted car theft in action in Edgewater. As CBS 2's Marybel Gonzalez reported, witnesses say it's lucky no one nearby was hurt in the process. The incident happened on Thorndale near Broadway in the middle of the day Friday -- on a busy street full of small businesses. A few of the employees who were working at the time said they are still shaken up about it. It looks like a stunt out of a movie. In the images, widely circulated on social media, a man can be seen clinging to the top of the front...
cwbchicago.com

Man shot, killed at Hotel Lincoln rooftop lounge

A man was shot and killed during a fight inside the J. Parker rooftop lounge at Hotel Lincoln, 1816 North Clark, overnight, according to Chicago police. The men were physically fighting when one pulled out a gun and shot the other in the chest around 1:21 a.m., Chicago police said. EMS took the 35-year-old victim to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the victim as Cordaryl Allen of Roseland.
Jake Wells

Here's the tastiest Mexican food in Chicago

food on platesPhoto by Jarrito's Mexican Soda (Creative Commons) While Chicago is often known for its amazing pizza and hot dogs, the Windy City also has some of the best Mexican restaurants around. There are so many fantastic establishments to choose from it can be overwhelming. So here are a few of the very best Mexican restaurants for you to enjoy in Chicago.
depauliaonline.com

Rooted in action: Rogers Park named top five neighborhood in U.S.

On the edges of Chicago’s city limits, 25 minutes north of the Fullerton ‘L’ stop, lies the activism-rooted, community-based neighborhood of Rogers Park. Recently rated fifth on Money.com’s list of top 50 places to live in the U.S, it is loved by residents for its multiculturalism and welcoming nature.
WGN News

Glenview restaurant hosts fundraiser for 8-year-old Cooper Roberts

GLENVIEW, Ill. — The local Chicagoland community came out in force Sunday to support Cooper Roberts — an 8-year-old boy who was shot during the Highland Park 4th of July parade earlier this year — at a Whiskey River fundraiser. Cooper was left paralyzed following the 4th of July mass shooting in Highland Park — […]
classicchicagomagazine.com

Exploring Chicago’s Hermosa Neighborhood

As Hispanic Heritage month ended yesterday, I wanted to share my recent visit to Chicago’s Hermosa neighborhood on the northwest side, west of Logan Square, with the boundaries generally south of Belmont, east of Kenton, north of Courtland and west of Pulaski. The area includes the birthplace of Walt...
NBC Chicago

101-Year-Old St. Anne's Convent to Close in Chicago

An old mahogany china cabinet. A manual typewriter. A life-size plaster statue of the Virgin Mary and St. Anne — yellowed and flaking. And as burly men hauled these and many other items down the front steps of the brick convent to a moving van last week, Sister Judith Mandrath remained in prayer inside the tiny chapel on the building’s second floor.
CBS Chicago

'Somebody messed up royally': Who's responsible for fixing a Lincoln Park sink hole almost swallowing a car?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The search for answers continues after the pavement fell out beneath a car in Lincoln Park on Wednesday.The car was teetering on the edge of a sinkhole as crews tried to pull it to safety. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza met with the owners of the car, the building and an engineer to find out why this happened and who's at fault.When a driver found her car halfway in a hole, a situation so bizarre, she couldn't help but laugh."Um yeah, it was in the hole."Now, the joke's worn off. "How much is this going to cost me? Thank...
CBS Chicago

'Just mesmerized by it': Giant sinkhole in Lincoln Park has neighbors on edge

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Imagine coming back to your parked car to find the parking spot beneath it collapsed and your car still standing.That's what happened to one woman in Lincoln Park. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza is always investigating and she's digging into who's responsible for fixing it. The owner of the car came back to find it dangling between the pavement and the pit. A massive hole in the middle of a private parking lot in Lincoln Park.She'd barely been gone from her leased spot for two hours. Now,the hole seems to be getting bigger."It's not surprising, but I think its definitely...
pethelpful.com

Chicago Building's 'End of Season' Dog Pool Party Is Just the Best

Everyone loves a good pool party. Swimming and playing with your friends is one of the greatest parts about the summer months. As we enter fall, many swimming pools are closing for the colder months, but one pool at an apartment decided to throw one last party for some of their four legged residents.
travellemming.com

11 Best Things to Do in Lakeview (By a Chicago Local)

I’m a Windy City local and in this guide, I share the best things to do in Lakeview, one of my favorite Chicago neighborhoods. Lakeview is a walkable area is full of fun Chicago attractions for all types of visitors, including sports fans, film buffs, musicians, and more. I cover popular sites like Wrigley Field and Briar Street Theatre, as well as a few lesser-known spots you won’t want to miss.
nypressnews.com

Bonfire explosion in Wisconsin leaves several teens hospitalized

CHICAGO (CBS) — Several teens suffered serious burns after a bonfire explosion in Maple Grove, Wisconsin, about 30 miles south of Green Bay. Police say someone threw some kind of accelerant in the fire. That caused it to burn out of control. It is not clear how many people...
Jennifer Geer

Would you pay extra money to bypass the traffic in Chicago?

The Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning (CMAP) has proposed adding "managed lanes" (tolled express lanes) to Chicago expressways. Chicago may have a lot of great qualities, but traffic isn't one of them. A report from INRIX from earlier this year ranked Chicago as the third most congested city in the country in 2021. Globally, Chicago was ranked seventh most congested.
Axios

Downtown Chicago struggling with low Friday foot traffic

👋 Hey, Monica here. Last Friday I ventured downtown and learned that the rumors are true. Traffic is easy, street parking is plentiful, and you can eat lunch pretty much anywhere without a reservation. Why it matters: Thousands of businesses rely on downtown workers' foot traffic, but those workers...
