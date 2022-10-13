Read full article on original website
Daily Northwestern
Vintage Garage hosts last show of the year, offers items from 75 vendors for vintage enthusiasts
On the fifth floor of a parking garage, 75 vintage vendors sold furniture, jewelry, art, clothing and smaller trinkets to hundreds of customers on Sunday. The show was Vintage Garage’s fourth and final event of 2022. Hosted at 1800 Maple Ave., Vintage Garage hosts a show in May, July, September and October each year.
Video: Car owner flings himself on top of car during attempted vehicle theft
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dramatic video shows an attempted car theft in action in Edgewater. As CBS 2's Marybel Gonzalez reported, witnesses say it's lucky no one nearby was hurt in the process. The incident happened on Thorndale near Broadway in the middle of the day Friday -- on a busy street full of small businesses. A few of the employees who were working at the time said they are still shaken up about it. It looks like a stunt out of a movie. In the images, widely circulated on social media, a man can be seen clinging to the top of the front...
cwbchicago.com
Man shot, killed at Hotel Lincoln rooftop lounge
A man was shot and killed during a fight inside the J. Parker rooftop lounge at Hotel Lincoln, 1816 North Clark, overnight, according to Chicago police. The men were physically fighting when one pulled out a gun and shot the other in the chest around 1:21 a.m., Chicago police said. EMS took the 35-year-old victim to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the victim as Cordaryl Allen of Roseland.
Here's the tastiest Mexican food in Chicago
food on platesPhoto by Jarrito's Mexican Soda (Creative Commons) While Chicago is often known for its amazing pizza and hot dogs, the Windy City also has some of the best Mexican restaurants around. There are so many fantastic establishments to choose from it can be overwhelming. So here are a few of the very best Mexican restaurants for you to enjoy in Chicago.
depauliaonline.com
Rooted in action: Rogers Park named top five neighborhood in U.S.
On the edges of Chicago’s city limits, 25 minutes north of the Fullerton ‘L’ stop, lies the activism-rooted, community-based neighborhood of Rogers Park. Recently rated fifth on Money.com’s list of top 50 places to live in the U.S, it is loved by residents for its multiculturalism and welcoming nature.
Glenview restaurant hosts fundraiser for 8-year-old Cooper Roberts
GLENVIEW, Ill. — The local Chicagoland community came out in force Sunday to support Cooper Roberts — an 8-year-old boy who was shot during the Highland Park 4th of July parade earlier this year — at a Whiskey River fundraiser. Cooper was left paralyzed following the 4th of July mass shooting in Highland Park — […]
Hello Kitty Café truck returns to Westfield Old Orchard Mall Saturday
CHICAGO (CBS) – The wildly popular Hello Kitty Café truck will be back in the Chicago area Saturday. It will be at the Westfield old orchard mall in Skokie.The truck will be parked near Crate and Barrel from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.If you're planning on going, just a heads up, the truck does not accept cash.
Chicago streets harbor lost stories: It’s time to update those tired old ghostly tales
Move over Resurrection Mary. Ghosts from Chicago’s forgotten past are dying to bump known regulars off the list of haunted streets, cemeteries, bars, and historical buildings. Maybe it’s time for a change.
Plans to turn parts of all Chicago expressways into tollways
Some drivers aren't happy about the proposal.
classicchicagomagazine.com
Exploring Chicago’s Hermosa Neighborhood
As Hispanic Heritage month ended yesterday, I wanted to share my recent visit to Chicago’s Hermosa neighborhood on the northwest side, west of Logan Square, with the boundaries generally south of Belmont, east of Kenton, north of Courtland and west of Pulaski. The area includes the birthplace of Walt...
101-Year-Old St. Anne's Convent to Close in Chicago
An old mahogany china cabinet. A manual typewriter. A life-size plaster statue of the Virgin Mary and St. Anne — yellowed and flaking. And as burly men hauled these and many other items down the front steps of the brick convent to a moving van last week, Sister Judith Mandrath remained in prayer inside the tiny chapel on the building’s second floor.
'Somebody messed up royally': Who's responsible for fixing a Lincoln Park sink hole almost swallowing a car?
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The search for answers continues after the pavement fell out beneath a car in Lincoln Park on Wednesday.The car was teetering on the edge of a sinkhole as crews tried to pull it to safety. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza met with the owners of the car, the building and an engineer to find out why this happened and who's at fault.When a driver found her car halfway in a hole, a situation so bizarre, she couldn't help but laugh."Um yeah, it was in the hole."Now, the joke's worn off. "How much is this going to cost me? Thank...
'Just mesmerized by it': Giant sinkhole in Lincoln Park has neighbors on edge
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Imagine coming back to your parked car to find the parking spot beneath it collapsed and your car still standing.That's what happened to one woman in Lincoln Park. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza is always investigating and she's digging into who's responsible for fixing it. The owner of the car came back to find it dangling between the pavement and the pit. A massive hole in the middle of a private parking lot in Lincoln Park.She'd barely been gone from her leased spot for two hours. Now,the hole seems to be getting bigger."It's not surprising, but I think its definitely...
pethelpful.com
Chicago Building's 'End of Season' Dog Pool Party Is Just the Best
Everyone loves a good pool party. Swimming and playing with your friends is one of the greatest parts about the summer months. As we enter fall, many swimming pools are closing for the colder months, but one pool at an apartment decided to throw one last party for some of their four legged residents.
Check out these places to see fall colors as they peak in Chicago
CHICAGO - When fall comes to town, one of the tell-tale signs is the trees and their transformation. According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the golden and auburn colors that liven up Chicago hit their peak in mid to late October. Where is the best place to fully...
travellemming.com
11 Best Things to Do in Lakeview (By a Chicago Local)
I’m a Windy City local and in this guide, I share the best things to do in Lakeview, one of my favorite Chicago neighborhoods. Lakeview is a walkable area is full of fun Chicago attractions for all types of visitors, including sports fans, film buffs, musicians, and more. I cover popular sites like Wrigley Field and Briar Street Theatre, as well as a few lesser-known spots you won’t want to miss.
nypressnews.com
Bonfire explosion in Wisconsin leaves several teens hospitalized
CHICAGO (CBS) — Several teens suffered serious burns after a bonfire explosion in Maple Grove, Wisconsin, about 30 miles south of Green Bay. Police say someone threw some kind of accelerant in the fire. That caused it to burn out of control. It is not clear how many people...
WGNtv.com
The List: Things that change when Robin calls in sick, according to Larry and Paul
CHICAGO — WGN Morning News’ Larry Potash and Paul Konrad share a list of things that change on the show when Robin Baumgarten calls in sick. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
Would you pay extra money to bypass the traffic in Chicago?
The Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning (CMAP) has proposed adding "managed lanes" (tolled express lanes) to Chicago expressways. Chicago may have a lot of great qualities, but traffic isn't one of them. A report from INRIX from earlier this year ranked Chicago as the third most congested city in the country in 2021. Globally, Chicago was ranked seventh most congested.
Downtown Chicago struggling with low Friday foot traffic
👋 Hey, Monica here. Last Friday I ventured downtown and learned that the rumors are true. Traffic is easy, street parking is plentiful, and you can eat lunch pretty much anywhere without a reservation. Why it matters: Thousands of businesses rely on downtown workers' foot traffic, but those workers...
